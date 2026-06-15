2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today and Feel Good Holding for at Least 5 Years

Given their regulated business models, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are excellent buys for investors with five-year investment horizons.

Northland Power's Clean Energy Advancements : Leveraging long-term PPAs for stable revenue and extensive growth plans to double capacity, Northland Power offers a 3.21% yield and is well-positioned to benefit from the transition to cleaner energy.

TC Energy's Reliable Income and Growth : With 98% of earnings from regulated assets and a strong dividend history, TC Energy offers a 3.62% yield and plans significant infrastructure investments, making it a solid choice for income-focused investors.

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools for long-term wealth creation, as they offer investors the opportunity to benefit from both regular dividend income and capital appreciation. Many dividend-paying companies operate well-established businesses that generate stable cash flows and are generally more resilient to economic uncertainty, enabling them to maintain consistent shareholder payouts. In addition, reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth accumulation through compounding, helping investors reach their financial goals more efficiently.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two Canadian dividend stocks that I believe are attractive options for income-focused investors with a five-year investment horizon.

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TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company with an extensive network of natural gas pipelines and a diversified portfolio of power-generation assets. The company operates power facilities with a combined capacity of 4.7 gigawatts, selling most of the power produced through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). This contractual structure helps insulate TC Energy from fluctuations in spot electricity prices. Overall, the company generates approximately 98% of its earnings from rate-regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts, which support stable, predictable financial performance.

Backed by this resilient business model, TC Energy has delivered a total shareholder return of roughly 747% over the past 20 years, equivalent to an annualized return of 11.3%. The company has also increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

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Looking ahead, TC Energy is also poised to benefit from continued growth in natural gas production and demand across North America, which would support increased utilization of its infrastructure network. To capitalize on this trend, the company plans to invest approximately $6 billion annually through the end of the decade to expand its asset base and strengthen its pipeline network. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to grow at an annualized rate of 3%–5% through 2028. Given its regulated business model, strong dividend track record, and visible growth opportunities, TC Energy appears to be an attractive choice for long-term income-focused investors.

Northland Power

Another dividend stock I am bullish on is Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a leading power producer that develops, owns, and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets with a total power-generating capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. The company sells most of its electricity under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a weighted-average remaining term of 14 years. As a result, the company generates roughly 95% of its revenue from contracted sources, providing stable cash flows and helping insulate its financial performance from market volatility.

Northland Power is also well-positioned to benefit from the global transition toward cleaner energy sources. To capitalize on this long-term trend, the company plans to invest between $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion over the next five years, aiming to double its generation capacity to 7 gigawatts by the end of the decade. These expansions represent an annualized capacity growth rate of approximately 16%, supporting meaningful growth in earnings and cash flow.

In addition to expanding its asset base, Northland Power focuses on improving operational efficiency and optimizing costs. Management expects these initiatives to generate approximately $50 million in annualized savings from 2028. Supported by its contracted business model, strong growth pipeline, and efficiency initiatives, Northland Power appears well-positioned to continue creating long-term shareholder value. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding 3.2% on a forward basis.