Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today and Feel Good Holding for at Least 5 Years

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Today and Feel Good Holding for at Least 5 Years

Given their regulated business models, reliable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these two dividend stocks are excellent buys for investors with five-year investment horizons.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TC Energy's Reliable Income and Growth: With 98% of earnings from regulated assets and a strong dividend history, TC Energy offers a 3.62% yield and plans significant infrastructure investments, making it a solid choice for income-focused investors.
  • Northland Power's Clean Energy Advancements: Leveraging long-term PPAs for stable revenue and extensive growth plans to double capacity, Northland Power offers a 3.21% yield and is well-positioned to benefit from the transition to cleaner energy.
10 stocks we like better than Northland Power

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools for long-term wealth creation, as they offer investors the opportunity to benefit from both regular dividend income and capital appreciation. Many dividend-paying companies operate well-established businesses that generate stable cash flows and are generally more resilient to economic uncertainty, enabling them to maintain consistent shareholder payouts. In addition, reinvesting dividends can accelerate wealth accumulation through compounding, helping investors reach their financial goals more efficiently.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at two Canadian dividend stocks that I believe are attractive options for income-focused investors with a five-year investment horizon.

woman gazes forward out window to future

Source: Getty Images

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company with an extensive network of natural gas pipelines and a diversified portfolio of power-generation assets. The company operates power facilities with a combined capacity of 4.7 gigawatts, selling most of the power produced through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). This contractual structure helps insulate TC Energy from fluctuations in spot electricity prices. Overall, the company generates approximately 98% of its earnings from rate-regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts, which support stable, predictable financial performance.

Backed by this resilient business model, TC Energy has delivered a total shareholder return of roughly 747% over the past 20 years, equivalent to an annualized return of 11.3%. The company has also increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

Looking ahead, TC Energy is also poised to benefit from continued growth in natural gas production and demand across North America, which would support increased utilization of its infrastructure network. To capitalize on this trend, the company plans to invest approximately $6 billion annually through the end of the decade to expand its asset base and strengthen its pipeline network. Supported by these investments, management expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to grow at an annualized rate of 3%–5% through 2028. Given its regulated business model, strong dividend track record, and visible growth opportunities, TC Energy appears to be an attractive choice for long-term income-focused investors.

Northland Power

Another dividend stock I am bullish on is Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a leading power producer that develops, owns, and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets with a total power-generating capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. The company sells most of its electricity under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a weighted-average remaining term of 14 years. As a result, the company generates roughly 95% of its revenue from contracted sources, providing stable cash flows and helping insulate its financial performance from market volatility.

Northland Power is also well-positioned to benefit from the global transition toward cleaner energy sources. To capitalize on this long-term trend, the company plans to invest between $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion over the next five years, aiming to double its generation capacity to 7 gigawatts by the end of the decade. These expansions represent an annualized capacity growth rate of approximately 16%, supporting meaningful growth in earnings and cash flow.

In addition to expanding its asset base, Northland Power focuses on improving operational efficiency and optimizing costs. Management expects these initiatives to generate approximately $50 million in annualized savings from 2028. Supported by its contracted business model, strong growth pipeline, and efficiency initiatives, Northland Power appears well-positioned to continue creating long-term shareholder value. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding 3.2% on a forward basis.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy stocks are well-positioned to reward shareholders with steady dividend income and long-term capital gains.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up more than 25% in the past year. Is the stock still a buy?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

These high-yield energy stocks could appeal to investors seeking monthly or quarterly cash flow.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy Before the Next Earnings Surprise

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is starting to look quite intriguing after a big dip.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

Create the Perfect June TFSA With a 6.3% Monthly Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold Royalties could turn idle TFSA cash into tax-free monthly income, using a royalty model that collects energy cash flow…

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Stock I’m Buying Now: It’s a Steal

| Aditya Raghunath

Blackrod first oil is weeks away, and the market still isn't paying for what comes next. Here's why IPCO stock…

Read more »

investor schemes to buy stocks before market notices them
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock Worth Buying at its Current Price?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge's stock price has rallied but is still a far cry from the premium valuation that it deserves given its…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

My Top Canadian Dividend Stock You’ll Want to Own Forever

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an obvious dividend play that's worth hanging onto.

Read more »