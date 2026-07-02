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How to Grow Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 or More

Focus on regular contributions, long-term investing, and high-quality businesses to build tax-free wealth in your TFSA.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • A single 2026 TFSA contribution of $7,000 can grow to $70,000+ with time and compounding (e.g., 7% CAGR ≈ $74,736 in 35 years; 10% ≈ $75,843 in 25 years; 12% ≈ $75,627 in 21 years).
  • Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is cited as a real-world example — about 16.3% annualized with dividends reinvested over the past decade, plus steady dividend growth, buybacks, low-cost operations, long reserve life, and a roughly 4.5% yield.
  • The practical takeaway: focus on long-term investing, regular contributions, and high-quality businesses rather than chasing short-term wins to build tax-free wealth in a TFSA.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools Canadians have for building long-term wealth because interest, dividends, and capital gains can all grow tax free. With a 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000, reaching $70,000 or more may sound ambitious. However, with enough time, disciplined investing, and strong long-term returns, that goal is entirely achievable. The real advantage comes from allowing your investments to compound over many years rather than chasing quick gains.

oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Time and compounding are the real wealth builders

The path to turning $7,000 into more than $70,000 depends on the rate of return and, just as importantly, how long you remain invested. For example, if a balanced TFSA portfolio of equities and fixed income generates an average annual return of 7%, a one-time $7,000 investment would grow to approximately $74,736 after 35 years.

Investors willing to take on more equity exposure may aim for annual returns of 10% to 12%. At a 10% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), $7,000 would become roughly $75,843 in 25 years. At a 12% CAGR, it would reach about $75,627 in only 21 years. While these returns are never guaranteed, they illustrate how higher long-term returns can significantly reduce the time needed to build substantial wealth.

It’s also worth remembering that most Canadians continue contributing to their TFSAs as new contribution room becomes available each year. In practice, regularly investing additional funds could grow your portfolio far beyond the value of a single $7,000 contribution.

A proven long-term compounder

One Canadian stock that has rewarded patient investors is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Over the past decade, with dividends reinvested, the energy producer delivered an annualized return of approximately 16.3%, turning a $7,000 investment into about $31,610. During the same period, it outperformed both the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (a Canadian stock market benchmark), which returned roughly 12.9% annually, and the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (an energy sector benchmark with a focus on oil and gas producers), which returned about 10.3% per year.

Canadian Natural Resources has earned this performance through industry-leading, low-cost operations that allow it to remain profitable even if WTI crude oil prices fall into the low-to-mid US$40-per-barrel range. Its reserve life index of more than 30 years also provides exceptional long-term production visibility without relying heavily on expensive exploration.

Built to reward shareholders

Beyond operational strength, Canadian Natural Resources has consistently prioritized shareholder returns. Its capital allocation framework directs 60% to 100% of free cash flow toward dividends and share repurchases, depending on net debt levels. As debt declines, investors stand to benefit from even larger capital returns.

The company has also increased its dividend for approximately 25 consecutive years, with impressive dividend growth across multiple time periods. Its 3-, 5-, 10-, 15-, and 20-year dividend growth rates were at about 15%, 23%, 18%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.

At a recent share price of $56.12, the stock offered a dividend yield of nearly 4.5%, while the analyst consensus price target suggests a discount of about 20%.

Investor takeaway

Growing a $7,000 TFSA contribution into $70,000 or more is less about finding the next hot stock and more about combining time, compounding, and quality investments

While no stock is guaranteed to outperform, Canadian Natural Resources has demonstrated many of the characteristics long-term investors seek: resilient operations, disciplined capital allocation, growing dividends, and a history of market-beating returns. 

Buying high-quality businesses on market dips and holding them patiently can be a powerful strategy for building tax-free wealth over time.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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