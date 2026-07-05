Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 Underrated Canadian Energy Stock That Could Have a Big 2026

1 Underrated Canadian Energy Stock That Could Have a Big 2026

Tamarack Valley Energy is quietly reshaping into a Clearwater-focused oil producer, boosting dividends and buybacks for a potentially bigger 2026.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Tamarack is growing fast in its low-cost Clearwater oil play, even without higher oil prices.
  • It sold non-core assets to simplify the business and make the stock easier to value.
  • Free cash flow is rising, and shareholders are getting more back through dividends and buybacks.

Some energy stocks need higher oil prices to look interesting. Yet Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) may not be one of them. The Canadian oil producer is smaller than the headline energy giants, but it has a clearer story heading into the rest of 2026 to sharpen the business, focus on the Clearwater, return more cash to shareholders, and let the market catch up. That makes Tamarack stock one underrated Canadian energy stock that could still have a big year.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

TVE

Tamarack stock produces oil and natural gas in Alberta, with its main growth engine now tied to the Clearwater oil play. Clearwater has become one of Canada’s more attractive oil regions because wells can be relatively low-cost, quick to drill, and repeatable.

The latest number that stands out is 53,016 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). That was Tamarack’s Clearwater production in the first quarter of 2026, up 19% from the same period last year. Total company production averaged 71,329 boe/d, up 5%.

That’s solid growth, but the more interesting move came after the quarter. Tamarack stock announced the sale of its Charlie Lake assets, which pushes the company closer to becoming a pure-play Clearwater producer. The dividend story improved as well. Tamarack stock is increasing its quarterly dividend by 25%, from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share, starting in the third quarter of 2026, working out to $0.20 annually, yielding 1.63%.

Into earnings

The first quarter showed that cash flow is already doing some work. Tamarack stock generated $222 million of adjusted funds flow and $128 million of free funds flow. It also returned $66 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

The timing also looks interesting. Oil prices can move quickly, and smaller Canadian producers often react more strongly than the majors when sentiment improves. If crude prices hold up or strengthen, Tamarack stock’s free cash flow could get more attention. If the Clearwater focus improves margins and simplifies the story, the stock could become easier for investors to value.

There’s also a valuation angle. Tamarack stock still doesn’t carry the same recognition as Canada’s larger oil and gas names. That can create an opportunity if the company keeps delivering operationally. A cleaner asset base, higher dividend, and strong Clearwater output could give investors a reason to take another look.

Looking ahead

Still, this is an energy stock. The risks are real. Oil prices could fall, natural gas prices could remain weak, drilling results may disappoint, and asset sales could change the production mix. The Clearwater growth plan also needs steady execution. If costs rise or wells underperform, investor confidence could weaken.

There’s also the broader risk that energy stocks can fall even when company results look decent. Sentiment toward oil and gas moves with commodity prices, global demand, OPEC decisions, geopolitical risk, and interest rates. Tamarack stock won’t escape that volatility.

Even so, the setup looks better than many investors may realize. Tamarack stock is growing its key asset base, simplifying the company, increasing the dividend, and returning cash through buybacks. It also has enough scale to matter, but not so much scale that growth becomes impossible.

Bottom line

For investors looking beyond the usual Canadian energy giants, Tamarack stock deserves a spot on the watch list. It’s not risk-free or built for conservative income alone. Though even $7,000 can bring in solid income for compounding.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TVE$12.32568$0.17$96.56Monthly$6,997.76

If Clearwater momentum continues and oil prices cooperate, Tamarack stock could have a much bigger 2026 than the market is giving it credit for today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

concept of growth
Energy Stocks

A 6.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX dividend stock offers investors a different way to gain exposure to the energy sector while collecting monthly income…

Read more »

Concept of big data flow, analysis, and visualizing complex information for artificial intelligence
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Built for the Data Centre Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

The data centre boom is reshaping infrastructure needs. Three Canadian stocks could benefit from rising demand.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These ultra-high-yield energy dividend stocks have consistently paid and some even increased their dividends for years.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Why This Boring Utility Stock Is Starting to Look Very Profitable

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a great defensive dividend grower that's not as boring as you think.

Read more »

trading chart of brent crude oil prices
Top TSX Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better Today?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge both offer solid dividends, but one looks like the better dividend stock for income today.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

The Only Stock I’d Hold in a TFSA for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

This TFSA-friendly stock pairs a 4.5% yield with a long record of dividend growth.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

How to Grow Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 or More

| Kay Ng

Focus on regular contributions, long-term investing, and high-quality businesses to build tax-free wealth in your TFSA.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Top TSX Stocks

The $1 Trillion Data Centre Buildout: Here’s the Top Stock Set to Build Billions

| Demetris Afxentiou

Brookfield Infrastructure offers investors an opportunity to benefit from the massive data centre buildout.

Read more »