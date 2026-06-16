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5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) has been paying and raising its dividend for 52 years.

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Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
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Key Points
  • If you want to ensure long term cash flow, you need to buy quality dividend stocks, not necessarily ultra-high yielders.
  • To ensure dividend safety over the long term, companies must possess strong competitive advantages (moats) paired with low payout ratios.
  • In this article I break down five specific, highly stable equities positioned across the Canadian market to construct a resilient passive income stream.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

Are you looking for cash flow in bull AND bear markets? If so, you’ve got to find quality stocks that pay dividends, with solid competitive positions and low payout ratios that ensure the dividends will keep coming over the long term. In this article, I will explore five such stocks that can be bought on the Canadian markets.

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Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is a Canadian asset manager with a 4% dividend yield. The company has over a trillion in assets under management, on which it earns a massive amount of fee-related earnings each year. It raised an additional $67 billion this year; when deployed, this “dry powder” will cause BAM’s fee-related earnings to increase. Overall, I’m expecting good things from this stock.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second biggest bank, and my single biggest stock holding. It currently yields about 2.8%, mainly because its stock price has more than doubled in a year and a half, taking the yield lower. Nevertheless, TD is still a quality dividend play by several metrics. It has a 54% payout ratio, meaning it can more than afford its dividend. The dividend has been growing at 4.9% per year over the last five years. The bank’s earnings were up 20% last quarter. Still, it had excellent capital and liquidity metrics, indicating conservatism. Overall, it’s a good stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a Canadian-American restaurant stock with a 3.4% dividend yield. It owns Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen. The growth-oriented company has been expanding these franchises around the world. For example, Tim Hortons, once a Canadian-only company, can now be found in Thailand, the U.S., and elsewhere. QSR is doing pretty well as a business, with its revenue up 9% and earnings up 6% in the last 12 months. It also has a 17% free cash flow margin and has been raising its dividend marginally over time (about a 3.8% CAGR over the last five years).

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is one of Canada’s all-time best performing dividend payers, with 52 consecutive dividend hikes under its belt, and a 3.2% current yield. The company has been raising its dividend for so long that most investors weren’t even alive when the dividend growth streak began.

Fortis is a very well-run utility. It regularly reinvests to increase its rate base, keeps its payout ratio below 100%, and manages its finances prudently. Over the years, the company has grown to acquire utilities all across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Today, it’s working on a capital expenditure program expected to grow its rate base by 6% per year.

Suncor

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a Canadian energy stock with a 2.9% dividend yield. I held this stock for about a year prior to this article coming out, having sold it just minutes prior to writing the article, after notifying my readers on X.

I sold the stock because I thought that the imminent end of the Iran war would drive the stock’s price lower. Nevertheless, I still think it’s a quality stock, and I’d probably buy back into it at something like $60.

Suncor is a great company, but I don’t think the conditions that took it all the way into the eighties will persist long term. I look forward to buying it back cheaper in the future.

Fool contributor owns shares in Brookfield Asset Management and TD Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Fortis, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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