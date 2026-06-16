Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

A 10% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

Timbercreek is a small-cap Canadian dividend stock that offers you a double-digit yield in June 2026.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Timbercreek pays a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, totaling $0.69 per year. At a recent price near $6.56, the yield is about 10.1%.
  • The company lends money against commercial real estate that already collects rent, which provides a cushion for the loans.
  • Recent credit losses pushed the dividend above reported earnings, so this is an income idea best held in moderation.
10 stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial

If you want a Canadian stock that pays you cash every single month and yields close to 10%, Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) deserves a spot on your watch list.

I think it is a reasonable buy for income investors who want steady monthly cash. The catch is that you should hold it inside a registered account while maintaining a diversified portfolio.

That is my take. Now let me back it up.

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

How high-yield dividend stocks build passive income

Owning companies that pay you a dividend is one of the simplest ways to build a passive income stream. You need to identify and buy a monthly dividend stock to begin receiving a steady, recurring payout.

Here is the math in plain terms. A $10,000 position in a stock yielding 10% pays about $1,000 a year. Split across 12 months, that is roughly $83 landing in your account every month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Timbercreek Financial$6.521,533$0.058$89Monthly

Hold the stock in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), and the dividends arrive tax-free. Own it in a Registered Retirement Savings Account (RRSP), and you defer the tax to a later date.

That is what makes a high-yield monthly payer such an affordable way to create income.

There is one warning worth saying out loud. A yield near 10% signals that the payment carries risk.

What Timbercreek Financial does

Timbercreek is one of Canada’s larger alternative lenders.

The company makes shorter-duration mortgage loans to experienced commercial real estate owners, including apartment buildings, office towers, and retail space in major Canadian cities.

These borrowers want money fast and on flexible terms, and banks are often slow to lend on these deals.

Timbercreek lends against properties that already collect rent, and the rent is used to service these loans. According to the company, that focus on real estate that produces income lowers the chance a borrower stops paying.

Borrowers accept higher interest rates in exchange for speed and flexibility. That is how Timbercreek funds its generous dividend.

Reading the latest results before you buy

In its first quarter of 2026, Timbercreek earned net income of $10.4 million, down from $14.8 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share slipped to $0.13 from $0.18.

The decline was tied to a $3.7 million charge for expected credit losses tied to a couple of older office and retail loans. Strip that charge out, and the business looked steadier.

Timbercreek reported a distributable income of $0.18 per share, which covered the $0.17 dividend payout in Q1.

It allocated $224.2 million into new loans in Q1, growing the portfolio by 15% year over year. Around 88% of these loans carry floating rates with floors, which protects income when rates fall.

On June 10, Timbercreek said it received approval to buy back up to 8.2 million of its own shares over the coming year, which is equal to 10% of its public float.

Generally, companies initiate a share buyback program when they think the stock is undervalued. Timbercreek currently trades below its book value, at about $0.82 per dollar of net assets.

Analysts, too, remain bullish and expect the Canadian dividend stock to return 8% over the next 12 months. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 18%.

The Foolish takeaway

I like Timbercreek as a monthly income holding, not as a get-rich idea.

The 10.5% yield is real, it is paid monthly, and the loans are secured by real estate that earns rent. The buyback and the discount to book value add to the appeal.

The recent credit losses and the high payout ratio are real risks, though. Treat this as a single income component within a diversified portfolio, ideally in a TFSA or RRSP.

If monthly passive income is your goal, Timbercreek belongs on your list.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Make $500 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build an income engine using the TFSA and make $500 in monthly tax-free income.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Why Now is the Time to Invest in Canada’s Infrastructure Boom

| Kay Ng

Investors can consider gaininig exposure to Canada's infrastructure boom via these top three TSX names.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Retirement

How Much a Typical 45-Year-Old Has in TFSA and RRSP Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

See how much a typical 45-year-old has saved in TFSA and RRSP accounts and what that means for long-term retirement…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

6% Every Month? 1 TFSA Stock Doing Just That

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high yield stock with a highly stable monthly distribution profile is an ideal holding in a TFSA.

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Dividend Stocks

The Stock I’d Pick Over Telus and BCE – And Why I Keep Coming Back to It

| Joey Frenette

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) looks like a great buy for investors looking for growth rather than pressure.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) stock is owned by many billionaires.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

A Smart Strategy to Use Your TFSA to Effectively Double Your $7,000 Contribution

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover a smart TFSA strategy that uses ETFs and dividends to help effectively double your $7,000 contribution over time.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio to inject growth into the dividend income you generate towards substantial…

Read more »