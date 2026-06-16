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Why Now is the Time to Invest in Canada’s Infrastructure Boom

Investors can consider gaininig exposure to Canada’s infrastructure boom via these top three TSX names.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Canada is launching a record $343 billion public-infrastructure surge — a $43 billion one-year increase — aimed at modernizing transit, energy, and public buildings.
  • That scale (transit $123B; buildings $81B; energy $80B) creates multi-year revenue opportunities for companies supplying construction, power, and related services.
  • Investors can gain exposure via TSX names like Cameco (nuclear supply and Westinghouse stake), Bird Construction ($5.4B contracted backlog), and Brookfield Infrastructure (US$9.6B capital backlog, 4.8% yield).
10 stocks we like better than Cameco

Canada is entering one of the largest infrastructure investment cycles in its history, creating significant opportunities for long-term investors. According to ReNew Canada, the total value of the country’s largest public infrastructure projects has reached an impressive $343 billion. Even more notable, this represents a record-breaking one-year increase of $43 billion — the largest year-over-year jump in the report’s 20-year history.

This surge in spending reflects a national commitment to modernizing transportation networks, expanding energy capacity, and supporting population growth. For investors, it also signals a powerful trend that could benefit companies positioned to help build and operate the infrastructure of the future.

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

A multi-billion-dollar growth opportunity

ReNew Canada editor John Tenpenny highlighted that massive investments in nuclear energy and continued spending on transit projects demonstrate a long-term commitment to energy security and sustainable urban mobility.

The transit sector remains the largest segment, with 25 projects valued at approximately $123 billion. It is followed by buildings, with 36 projects totaling $81 billion, and energy, with 10 projects worth roughly $80 billion.

These figures illustrate that infrastructure spending is not limited to a single area of the economy. Instead, it spans transportation, power generation, construction, and public facilities. Investors who identify companies with exposure to these themes could benefit from years of project activity and recurring revenue opportunities.

Cameco: A nuclear powerhouse

One of the most compelling infrastructure-related investments on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is Cameco (TSX:CCO). As one of the world’s largest uranium producers and the leading pure-play nuclear energy company in Canada, Cameco is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for clean and reliable energy.

The company owns interests in some of the highest-grade uranium assets globally, located in northern Saskatchewan, while also holding a stake in Kazakhstan’s Inkai mine. Together, these operations help supply approximately 15% of global uranium production.

Beyond mining, Cameco participates throughout the nuclear fuel cycle, including uranium refining, conversion, and fuel manufacturing. The company has also expanded its reach through its 49% ownership stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, acquired alongside Brookfield Renewable. This provides exposure to reactor technology, engineering services, and nuclear plant construction, allowing Cameco to benefit from growth across the broader nuclear ecosystem.

Two more infrastructure stocks to watch

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another company positioned to benefit directly from Canada’s infrastructure expansion. With more than 100 years of operating history, Bird Construction delivers large-scale projects across building, civil infrastructure, and industrial markets.

Importantly, the company entered 2026 with a contracted backlog of approximately $5.4 billion, providing revenue visibility for up to the next two years. An additional pending backlog of $5.6 billion further supports future growth and highlights continued demand for its services.

Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) offers investors exposure to essential infrastructure assets around the world. Its portfolio spans utilities, transportation, midstream energy, and data infrastructure businesses that generate stable, inflation-linked cash flows.

The company’s capital backlog of roughly US$9.6 billion supports growth over the next several years, with a major focus on data infrastructure and AI-related development. Combined with a distribution yield of approximately 4.8% and a target of 5% to 9% annual distribution growth, Brookfield Infrastructure provides both income and long-term growth potential.

Investor takeaway

Canada’s infrastructure boom is being driven by record levels of investment in transit, energy, and public construction projects. As billions of dollars flow into these sectors, companies such as Cameco, Bird Construction, and Brookfield Infrastructure appear well positioned to benefit. For investors seeking exposure to long-term economic growth and essential assets, now may be a good time to consider Canada’s infrastructure opportunity, especially on market corrections.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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