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3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 – Get in Now

As we head into the second half of the year, here are three TSX superstars to help you beat the market.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • The TSX market has rallied nearly 12% year-to-date in 2026, with three stocks positioned to beat the market in the second half: Altagas, Ballard Power Systems, and Blackberry.
  • Altagas combines stability through regulated utilities with growth from its LNG export business and has rallied over 120% in five years, while Ballard Power (up 57% YTD) is seeing momentum in the emerging fuel cell market with 26% revenue growth.
  • Blackberry has surged 146% YTD on strong growth in its QNX connected machines segment, which grew revenue 20% to $78.7 million with a $950 million backlog signaling multi-year growth potential.
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The market continues to soar in 2026. In fact, it has rallied almost 12% year-to-date. As we head into the second half of the year, here are three TSX superstars to help you beat the market.

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Altagas

The first TSX stock on my list of stocks that could beat the market in 2026 is Altagas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Altagas is a good blend of stability and growth, and I think that this will be increasingly valuable in the years to come.

Altagas’ business is composed of its utilities business and its midstream business. Its utilities business is the defensive business that benefits from regulated revenues and predictable cash flows. Its midstream business is the business that exports liquified natural gas. The Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) is Altagas’ large-scale liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and bulk liquids export terminal. This facility has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, as global demand for Canada’s liquified natural gas, or LNG, has soared.

In the last five years, Altagas stock has rallied more than 120% as the company has rapidly grown its earnings and revenue, which increased 25% and 20%, respectively. In Altagas’ most recent quarter, the first quarter of 2026, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.33, 16% higher than the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Altagas stock faces many tailwinds including continued strength in the LPG market, higher volume capacity, and increasing margins. Altagas is currently yielding a respectable 2.5%, as the company continues to surpass expectations.

Ballard Power Systems

My next TSX superstar stock is of a different nature. The risk is higher, but the potential reward is also higher. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP) is a fuel cell provider for heavy-duty transport vehicles. This means buses, trucks, trains, marine vehicles, and even airplanes.

The value proposition here is quite simple. Fuel cells provide greater power than battery-operated electric vehicles, with longer run time between charges and lower weight. But the cost of ownership has been a barrier for fuel cells. In recent years, this cost has come down quite significantly.

Ballard Power stock has had a difficult time as the fuel cell industry remains in its infancy and the company continues to report losses and burn through cash. But recent momentum has given us signs of hope. Major wins from two leading European bus manufacturers have given more credence to Ballard’s story, and recent results have done the same.

Revenue increased 26% in Ballard Power stock’s latest quarter, to $19.4 million. This was driven by strong bus and rail markets. Also, gross margins increased 37 basis points to 14%, representing the third consecutive quarter of improvement. Finally, cash and earnings metrics also improved significantly.

Ballard Power stock has rallied 57% year-to-date. Looking ahead, the potential is massive. It’s estimated the fuel cell market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% through to 2032.

Blackberry

Finally, we have Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Blackberry is a TSX stock that, like Ballard, has had its share of volatility. Blackberry is in the business of connecting machines. Think cars, medical devices, and robotics. Like Ballard’s fuel cell business, this business is also emerging. But it’s much farther along than fuel cells.

In Blackberry stock’s latest quarter, total revenue increased 10% to $156 million. Its higher growth segment, the QNX segment, is the one that’s leading the charge in connected machines. This segment saw an even greater revenue increase of 20% to $78.7 million. Just as importantly, its backlog hit $950 million. This highlights Blackberry’s multi-year revenue growth profile.

Blackberry stock has rallied 146% year-to-date. The momentum is building and the upside remains big for this TSX stock in 2026 and beyond.

The bottom line

2026 has started off as a good year for the S&P/TSX Index, which continued to trade in record territory. The themes that I think will drive outperformance this year continue to be liquified natural gas, clean energy, and artificial intelligence/connected systems.

The three TSX superstars I discussed in this article are all leaders in their respective industries, with strong potential to outperform in 2026 and beyond.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in AltaGas, Ballard Power Systems, and BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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