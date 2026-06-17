5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy If I Wanted Instant Income

Five Canadian stocks can provide “instant income” to dividend investors or be the core holdings in a diversified, income-focused portfolio.

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Together these names provide instant cash flow and sector diversification to help preserve capital amid market volatility.

Dividend investing is a great option for anyone needing extra income or retirees looking for additional financial sustenance. Many TSX-listed companies follow a quarterly payment schedule.

A select few, including most real estate investment trusts (REITs), pay monthly dividends. You can build a resilient investment portfolio of around five Canadian companies from different sectors.

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Financial

Any of the Big Six banks is an ideal anchor. However, I’d pick Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) to optimize an income-focused portfolio. The $137.7 billion lender offers the highest dividend among the elite circle. At $113.01 per share, the yield is 4.1%. A $20,000 position will generate $203 in passive income every quarter.

Dividend safety is never an issue as BNS has paid dividends consistently since 1833, an impressive 192-year streak. Its net income in the first half of fiscal 2026 climbed 63% year-over-year to $4.9 billion.

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Energy

Resource performance has pushed the TSX into record territory in June 2026. The energy sector, Canada’s resource engine, boasts a 40.6% year-to-date gain. Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), however, has surged 51% from year-end 2025, outpacing the sector and the TSX.

The $20 billion oil-weighted energy company pays monthly dividends. At $17.02 per share, the yield is 4.3%. A $14,000 investment will produce $50.05 monthly. According to Whitecap, it has gained significant scale following the strategic acquisition of Veren Inc. Notably, funds flow has more than doubled to over $1 billion since Q1 2025.

Utilities

No dividend investor seeking unbreakable quarterly payouts will leave out Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). This utility stock is the TSX’s first dividend king, with its continuous annual dividend hikes now at 54 years. Moreover, at $50.53 per share, current investors are up 20.6% year-to-date and partake in the 3.6% dividend.

The $13.9 billion global energy and infrastructure company derive revenues from regulated and long-term contracts. Also, sustainable earnings growth drives dividend growth. Its CEO, Bob Myles, said Canadian Utilities will focus on three strategic pillars in 2026: growth and prosperity, operational excellence, and financial leadership.

Real estate

Dividend chasers will delight in the ultra-high yield of Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN). The $1 billion Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates grocery-anchored properties in the United States. At $17.27 per share, the dividend yield is a juicy 6.9%, with a monthly payout.

CEO Blair Welch said Slate Grocery is well-positioned for continued strong performance. The REIT currently enjoys double-digit rental spreads, and benefits from sustained demand for grocery spaces, not to mention strong retail fundamentals. Portfolio occupancy at the end of Q1 2026 is a high 94.4%.

Consumer staples

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) has been paying quarterly dividends since 2000. This consumer staples stock hardly experiences wild price swings. If you invest today, the share price is $6.79 (+16.7% year-to-date), while the yield is 5.3%. The $871 million company is Canada’s largest refined sugar distributor. It also provides maple products.

The business is stable, as evidenced by 13% year-over-year growth in net earnings in the first half of 2026 to $41.2 million. Rogers’ LEAP Project, an expansion program, is progressing as planned.

Lock in your instant income

By buying dividend stocks today, you lock in a stream of future cash payments. Alongside a durable source of “instant income,” the cross-sector diversification proposed above is protection against macroeconomic headwinds.