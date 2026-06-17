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5 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy If I Wanted Instant Income

Five Canadian stocks can provide “instant income” to dividend investors or be the core holdings in a diversified, income-focused portfolio.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Dividend-focused, cross-sector portfolio recommended to generate reliable income for retirees and income investors.
  • Core picks: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, 4.06% yield), Whitecap Resources (WCP, 4.29% yield, monthly), Canadian Utilities (CU, 3.64%), Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN, 6.91% yield, monthly), Rogers Sugar (RSI, 5.3%).
  • Together these names provide instant cash flow and sector diversification to help preserve capital amid market volatility.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Nova Scotia

Dividend investing is a great option for anyone needing extra income or retirees looking for additional financial sustenance. Many TSX-listed companies follow a quarterly payment schedule.

A select few, including most real estate investment trusts (REITs), pay monthly dividends. You can build a resilient investment portfolio of around five Canadian companies from different sectors.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

Financial

Any of the Big Six banks is an ideal anchor. However, I’d pick Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) to optimize an income-focused portfolio. The $137.7 billion lender offers the highest dividend among the elite circle. At $113.01 per share, the yield is 4.1%. A $20,000 position will generate $203 in passive income every quarter.

Dividend safety is never an issue as BNS has paid dividends consistently since 1833, an impressive 192-year streak. Its net income in the first half of fiscal 2026 climbed 63% year-over-year to $4.9 billion.

Energy

Resource performance has pushed the TSX into record territory in June 2026. The energy sector, Canada’s resource engine, boasts a 40.6% year-to-date gain. Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), however, has surged 51% from year-end 2025, outpacing the sector and the TSX.

The $20 billion oil-weighted energy company pays monthly dividends. At $17.02 per share, the yield is 4.3%. A $14,000 investment will produce $50.05 monthly. According to Whitecap, it has gained significant scale following the strategic acquisition of Veren Inc. Notably, funds flow has more than doubled to over $1 billion since Q1 2025.

Utilities

No dividend investor seeking unbreakable quarterly payouts will leave out Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). This utility stock is the TSX’s first dividend king, with its continuous annual dividend hikes now at 54 years. Moreover, at $50.53 per share, current investors are up 20.6% year-to-date and partake in the 3.6% dividend.

The $13.9 billion global energy and infrastructure company derive revenues from regulated and long-term contracts. Also, sustainable earnings growth drives dividend growth. Its CEO, Bob Myles, said Canadian Utilities will focus on three strategic pillars in 2026: growth and prosperity, operational excellence, and financial leadership.

Real estate

Dividend chasers will delight in the ultra-high yield of Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN). The $1 billion Toronto-based real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and operates grocery-anchored properties in the United States. At $17.27 per share, the dividend yield is a juicy 6.9%, with a monthly payout.

CEO Blair Welch said Slate Grocery is well-positioned for continued strong performance. The REIT currently enjoys double-digit rental spreads, and benefits from sustained demand for grocery spaces, not to mention strong retail fundamentals. Portfolio occupancy at the end of Q1 2026 is a high 94.4%.

Consumer staples

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) has been paying quarterly dividends since 2000. This consumer staples stock hardly experiences wild price swings. If you invest today, the share price is $6.79 (+16.7% year-to-date), while the yield is 5.3%. The $871 million company is Canada’s largest refined sugar distributor. It also provides maple products.

The business is stable, as evidenced by 13% year-over-year growth in net earnings in the first half of 2026 to $41.2 million. Rogers’ LEAP Project, an expansion program, is progressing as planned.

Lock in your instant income

By buying dividend stocks today, you lock in a stream of future cash payments. Alongside a durable source of “instant income,” the cross-sector diversification proposed above is protection against macroeconomic headwinds.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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