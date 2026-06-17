Build passive income in 2026 with three reliable dividend stocks that turn a $15,000 investment into steady annual cash flow.

All it Takes is $5,000 Invested in Each of These 3 Dividend Stocks to Help Generate Nearly $1,100 in Passive Income in 2026

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Enjoy nearly $1,100 in annual income and grow your investments. Allocate $5,000 to each stock for a combined annual dividend of $1,091.50, enhancing earnings potential through reinvested dividends.

Invest in essentials: One REIT, one telecom, one energy stock. Slate Grocery REIT offers a 7.03% yield from U.S-based grocery properties, Telus provides a 10.12% yield from indispensable telecom services, and Enbridge brings stability with a 4.95% yield from energy infrastructure.

Build passive income in 2026 with $5,000 in high-yield dividend stocks. A straightforward plan with Slate Grocery REIT, Telus, and Enbridge can lay a solid foundation for passive income.

Building passive income in 2026 follows the same rules that have always worked. You don’t need a massive starting portfolio, nor do you need to time the market. You just need a straightforward plan, a few solid dividend stocks, and the patience to let those investments compound over time.

In fact, it’s entirely possible to build a foundational passive income portfolio by allocating $5,000 into three investments. These are well-established picks that have paid dividends for decades.

The income they produce won’t replace a salary, but it will create a base that lets reinvested dividends do the heavy lifting.

For those investors looking to build passive income in 2026, these three dividend stocks are a strong place to start.

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Option #1: Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of Canada’s largest REITs. The REIT is an interesting passive income stock to consider.

Slate owns a portfolio of over 100 grocery-anchored real estate sites in the U.S. That presents a clear advantage to investors. Groceries are a basic necessity that people cannot avoid.

Then there’s the U.S.-based aspect. Slate’s portfolio is focused on the U.S. market. This gives it access to a larger economy while providing diversification from Canada.

Turning to income, Slate offers investors one of the highest-yielding monthly distributions on the market. As of the time of writing, Slate offers a 7% yield.

For investors looking to build a passive income stream, Slate is a dividend stock that’s hard to ignore.

Option #2: Telus

Canada’s telecom sector represents another option for investors seeking dividend stocks. Telus (TSX:T) is one of the big telecom stocks, and offers the highest yield of its peers, which currently works out to 10.1%.

Telus provides increasingly necessary services across multiple segments that include wireless, internet, TV, and wireline services. The key point for investors to note is the necessity.

Telus’ core services are no longer considered optional for most people. In fact, in the years since the pandemic ended, the need for stable, high-speed internet and data has only grown.

That gives Telus a recurring revenue base that supports its quarterly dividend.

In this portfolio, Telus plays the role of the higher‑income driver. It boosts cash flow, but that yield alone shouldn’t be viewed as the only reason to own the stock.

Option #3: Enbridge

Balancing out the trio of stocks to generate passive income in 2026 is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Enbridge offers investors a mix of growth and income-earning potential.

The company is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies on the planet. Enbridge operates pipelines, gas transmission assets, renewable energy assets, and a natural gas utility.

Those segments provide Enbridge with a source of defensive, recurring and stable revenue. And that revenue allows the company to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a quarterly dividend. That dividend currently offers a yield of 5%, making it one of the better dividend stocks to own.

For passive income investors, Enbridge’s appeal comes from that cash flow. The business is built around moving energy and collecting fees from critical infrastructure assets, not unlike a toll road.

That makes Enbridge a strong anchor to generate passive income in 2026. Enbridge doesn’t offer the highest yield of the three stocks mentioned above, but it does offer size and scale.

Enbridge also boasts seven decades of paying dividends and over 30 consecutive years of annual increases.

Build passive income in 2026 from these dividend stocks

Investors can handily build passive income in 2026 from a $15,000 portfolio. Given a $5,000 allocation into the three dividend stocks mentioned above, it can be enough to start building a real passive income stream.

Slate Grocery REIT adds monthly cash flow, Telus adds a high-yield telecom option, and Enbridge adds a larger infrastructure anchor. Together, they give investors a simple way to turn a modest investment into recurring passive income in 2026.

Here’s how that portfolio comes together with a $5,000 investment into each stock to generate nearly $1,100 in annual income.

You can’t retire on that income, but it can produce a significant number of new shares each year from reinvestments alone.