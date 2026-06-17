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How Many Canadians Actually Hit That $109,000 TFSA Milestone?

Most Canadians are nowhere near a $109,000 TFSA, but investing it like a real portfolio can close the gap faster than saving alone.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • If you’ve had full TFSA room since 2009, your 2026 lifetime limit is $109,000, yet the average TFSA value is about $31,794.
  • The way to catch up is consistent contributions plus long-term investing, not waiting for the “perfect time.”
  • Brookfield Renewable offers global clean-power exposure with a growing distribution, though withholding tax and rate sensitivity are risks.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners

Spoiler alert: most Canadians aren’t close. The $109,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) milestone sounds simple on paper. If you were at least 18 in 2009, lived in Canada every year since, and never missed a dollar of room, your cumulative TFSA contribution limit now sits at $109,000 in 2026. That’s a powerful number. It also creates a little pressure. After all, who wouldn’t want a six-figure tax-free account?

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Getting started

Here’s the useful part: not many Canadians actually sit there. The latest CRA TFSA statistics show the average fair market value per individual was $31,794. That doesn’t make anyone a failure. It shows how wide the gap can feel between the theoretical maximum and real household life.

People buy homes. They raise kids. They deal with inflation, job changes, debt, emergencies, and uneven markets. Some Canadians use the TFSA as a savings account, others use it for investing, and some withdraw and rebuild. The point isn’t to feel behind, but use the account more efficiently from here. That’s where Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) can enter the conversation.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable owns and operates renewable power assets around the world, including hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy, and storage. It doesn’t just chase whatever energy trend looks hot this month, but owns long-life assets tied to a massive shift in how the world produces and consumes electricity.

Power demand keeps rising from electrification, data centres, industrial growth, and the need to replace older energy systems. Governments may debate the speed of the energy transition, but electricity demand itself keeps moving higher. Brookfield Renewable sits directly in that lane.

For TFSA investors trying to build toward that $109,000 milestone, the attraction comes from a mix of income and growth. Brookfield Renewable reported record first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit. That’s a strong result from a company with a global renewable portfolio and plenty of ways to recycle capital into new opportunities.

Looking ahead

The distribution also helps. Brookfield Renewable currently pays $2.16 per unit each quarter after announcing a 5% increase earlier this year. That gives investors cash flow while they wait for long-term growth to unfold. Inside a TFSA, those distributions can compound without creating an annual tax bill, although investors should remember that foreign withholding tax can still affect some income depending on the structure and account.

The bigger lesson isn’t that one stock will magically turn an average TFSA into a maxed-out one. Investors need contributions, time, and discipline. But a stock like Brookfield Renewable can help a TFSA act like an investment account instead of a parking spot for idle cash.

Brookfield Renewable’s scale gives it an edge. It can buy assets, sell mature projects, fund new developments, and lean on Brookfield’s broader network. That doesn’t remove risk, but it gives the company more tools than many smaller clean-power names.

Bottom line

So, how many Canadians actually hit the $109,000 TFSA milestone? Far fewer than the headlines make it seem. But that shouldn’t discourage investors. A TFSA doesn’t need to start perfect to become powerful. Start with the room you have. In fact, here’s what $31,794 could bring in annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BEP.UN$48.34657$2.16$1,419.12Quarterly$31,759.38

Brookfield Renewable looks like one strong option for Canadians who want tax-free income, long-term growth, and exposure to a future where power demand keeps climbing. The milestone may look distant today, but every contribution and every reinvested distribution can pull it closer.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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