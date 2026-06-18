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2 Canadian Dividend Giants Worth Considering While Interest Rates Stay Flat

Given their resilient business models, strong growth prospects, solid financial positions, and impressive dividend track records, these two dividend stocks could be excellent buys amid this uncertain economic outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
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Key Points
  • With the Bank of Canada's interest rates unchanged at 2.25%, high-quality dividend stocks such as Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge offer an attractive way to generate stable passive income and enhance portfolio resilience amid economic uncertainty.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia offers a 3.74% yield, backed by a diversified business model and strategic growth initiatives, while Enbridge, with a 5.05% yield, benefits from its robust infrastructure network and long-term, reliable cash flows.
10 stocks we like better than Bank Of Nova Scotia

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25%, marking the fifth consecutive month without a rate adjustment. The decision reflects the central bank’s cautious approach as it navigates an uncertain economic environment while continuing to monitor persistent inflationary pressures.

With interest rates currently moderate, investors may want to consider adding high-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios to generate stable passive income and enhance portfolio resilience. Dividend-paying stocks can provide a reliable stream of income while also offering long-term potential capital appreciation, making them attractive during periods of economic uncertainty.

That said, dividends are never guaranteed. As a result, investors should focus on companies with well-established business models, dependable cash flows, strong balance sheets, and proven track records of rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend payments and growth.

Against this backdrop, here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks I believe are well-positioned to deliver reliable income and long-term value while interest rates remain flat.

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions, providing a broad range of financial services across multiple countries. Its diversified business model generates stable, reliable cash flows, enabling the bank to pay dividends uninterrupted since 1833. Over the past decade, BNS has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.7%.

Looking ahead, the bank could benefit from a relatively elevated interest-rate environment, as higher rates tend to support lending profitability through healthy net interest margins. At the same time, BNS is executing a strategic transformation to improve profitability and earnings stability by expanding its higher-return North American operations while reducing its exposure to select Latin American markets.

The bank also focuses on optimizing capital allocation and enhancing operational efficiency. As part of this strategy, it plans to acquire the remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited that it does not already own. The company’s management expects to complete the $0.5 billion transaction by the end of this year.

In addition, BNS continues to return capital to shareholders through its share repurchase program, which authorizes the buyback of up to 15 million shares through April 2027. Given its resilient business model, strong capital position, shareholder-friendly initiatives, and long history of dividend payments, I believe BNS remains an attractive investment in today’s uncertain economic environment.

Enbridge

Another stock that I believe is an excellent buy in the current environment is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), a leading energy infrastructure company with a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas utilities, and renewable power assets. Approximately 98% of the company’s earnings come from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts, while about 80% are protected by inflation-indexed mechanisms. This business model helps insulate Enbridge from commodity price volatility and broader economic fluctuations, enabling it to generate stable, predictable cash flows.

Supported by these reliable cash flows, Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Its dividend yield also stands at an impressive 5.1% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from rising oil and natural gas production across North America, which continues to drive demand for its infrastructure network. To capitalize on these opportunities, the company has identified roughly $50 billion in growth projects and plans to invest $10–$11 billion annually through the end of the decade. These investments could support annualized growth of approximately 5% in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow per share.

Given its resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, strong financial position, and impressive dividend track record, I believe Enbridge remains an excellent choice in this uncertain outlook.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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