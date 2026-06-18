Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Value Stock With a Dividend Yield Over 9% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

A Value Stock With a Dividend Yield Over 9% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

Telus (TSX:T) might actually be deep value hiding in plain sight as investors doubt the dividend’s staying power.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Telus, with a dividend yield over 10%, presents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity for dividend investors seeking higher payouts amidst price declines and industry pressures.
  • Despite uncertainties surrounding its AI data centre ambitions and significant capital expenditures, Telus aims to maintain its dividend through operational efficiencies and strategic investments to boost future cash flows.
10 stocks we like better than TELUS

In this piece, we’ll check in on one of the more popular names to go bottom-fishing in. With a dividend yield currently hovering just north of 10%, Telus (TSX:T) really does stand out as a blue-chip darling to give yourself a nice raise.

Of course, Telus used to be a go-to market darling for dividend investors. In many ways, it still is a great dividend heavyweight to keep buying on the way down. After all, as the price goes lower and that yield starts marching ever higher, the risk/reward becomes that much better as income investors look to get more payout for a lower price of admission.

While Telus’s tough industry climate and company-facing pressures are really nothing new, I must admit that I never saw shares of Telus yielding over 10%. That’s obscenely high and seems to suggest that a reduction is imminent. Of course, that’s not the case, especially as the firm looks to turn the tide and reduce expenses in other areas while investing in other efforts that could help jolt cash flows in the future.

woman looks at iPhone

Source: Getty Images

Will pivoting to AI data centres work out?

Indeed, it seems like getting into the business of AI data centres is the hot new way to unlock next-level growth. Of course, I’m not so sure how to feel about a telecom titan getting into the space. For investors, though, they don’t seem all that enthused. And that’s probably because of the significant capital expenditure requirements for getting a ticket into the space. Just look at the Magnificent Seven hyperscalers that are spending a huge sum to advance the effort.

The names are surely not being rewarded for their unfathomable spending. Indeed, it can be difficult to get a grasp of just how much the hyperscalers are pouring into AI and data centres. Hundreds of billions is quite a bit.

Of course, all other firms with data centre ambitions are getting dwarfed by these hyperscaler juggernauts. And for Telus, it’s still in the pre-season when it comes to AI data centres. So, don’t expect it to be a timely needle mover. Though, it is fun to think about for longer-term investors. But, nevertheless, there’s a huge cloud of uncertainty surrounding AI infrastructure, and whether big bets mean a bigger payoff from clients who are effectively renting AI compute.

Given that Telus is an expert with optical connectivity and infrastructure, I’d argue that the firm’s talents translate well in the data centre space. Either way, that won’t reduce the CapEx needed to advance the cause, and with a massive dividend commitment to meet, perhaps Telus has some difficult decisions to make. Not all paths forward have to end in a dividend cut, though.

Fortunately, there might be relief on the horizon, as the company does its best to save in other areas. Operational trim via AI integration and automation — something that I’ve commented on in numerous prior pieces — might just allow Telus to keep its dividend promise to investors while investing opportunistically in efforts that could beef up cash flows. I guess the big question is whether cutting operational overhead is enough to allow that dividend to hold up while the company undergoes one of the most-watched transformations in the industry.

What about the dividend?

For now, the payout is covered, but there’s not a ton of wiggle room. Though, that could change with time, especially as free cash flows move in the right direction. If rates stay as they are or move lower (maybe tough job numbers and a technical recession could do it), the long-term debt load might be more manageable than one would think. In short, I think Telus has a path higher, and its dividend might just stay intact.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $1,500 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Understand how the TFSA can provide tax-free income in retirement while preserving your OAS benefits and managing taxable income.

Read more »

people apply for loan
Dividend Stocks

The Best (and Easiest!) Way to Turn a $21,000 TFSA Into Consistent Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great-West Lifeco can turn a $21,000 TFSA into simple, tax-free dividend cash flow backed by a profitable insurance and retirement…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Retirement

What the Fine Print Really Says About U.S. Stocks in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

U.S. stocks in your TFSA can still make sense, but investors need to understand withholding tax and when Canadian alternatives…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Deal With Telus’s Dividend?

| Sneha Nahata

Telus has been one of the most reliable dividend stocks. Since 2004, it has returned approximately $25 billion in dividends.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

How $20,000 Across 4 TSX Stocks Could Deliver $1,000 in Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable business models, healthy cash flows, high dividend yields, and visible growth prospects, these four dividend stocks are…

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

BCE’s Dividend: What Every Investor Needs to Know

| Aditya Raghunath

The 56% cut hurt. But it may have saved the stock. Here is why we think BCE is worth a…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants Worth Considering While Interest Rates Stay Flat

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, strong growth prospects, solid financial positions, and impressive dividend track records, these two dividend stocks…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate Grocery REIT offers a tempting 7% monthly payout, but its real appeal is that it’s backed by grocery-anchored U.S.…

Read more »