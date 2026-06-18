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How to Grow Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Into $70,000 or More 

Unlock the potential of a TFSA to grow your wealth. Learn the key benefits and strategies for effective utilization.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Strategies for Growing TFSA Contribution: To transform a $7,000 TFSA contribution into $70,000, consider investing in high-growth, high-risk stocks like Ballard Power Systems and Topicus.com, aiming for annual growth rates between 12-26% over 10-20 years.
  • Balancing Risk with Diversified Investments: Pair high-risk investments with stable growth options such as the XQQ ETF for balanced exposure to emerging technologies and mid-cap stocks, potentially achieving significant returns amidst market volatility and tech sector evolution.
10 stocks we like better than iShares Nasdaq 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room is $7,000 for Canadians of all ages and income brackets. The TFSA gives everyone an equal opportunity to generate tax-free wealth. You can make the most of this opportunity by maxing out on your contribution room, either by investing $7,000 in one go or by investing $575 every month, with an extra $100 added from your annual bonus.

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Source: Getty Images

How to grow your 2026 TFSA contribution into $70,000

Every investor wants their money to grow tenfold, but not everyone is ready to take risks or spend time in the market. For $7,000 to become $70,000, your investment should grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% for 10 years, a return that only high-growth, high-risk stocks can give. Otherwise, you should invest in a portfolio with a 12.2% CAGR for 20 years.

YearsCAGR
1025.9%
1221.2%
1516.6%
2012.2%

High-growth stocks to invest your 2026 TFSA contribution

Some high-growth stocks worth considering buying in 2026 are Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP), Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), and the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XQQ). Each carries high risk but has the potential to grow 10 times in the next 10–20 years.

A high-risk stock for a 26% CAGR

Ballard Power Systems’ stock fell 32% in June as its Weichai Power joint venture (JV) nears the end, with Weichai offloading Ballard’s shares. This joint venture was loss-making, as changes in China’s regulations continued to create uncertainty around product sales. With Weichai’s interference reduced, Ballard has greater control over its business. The company has also hired professional management to make the unit economics work.

Taking Weichai out of the equation, Ballard can now focus on its order book. The company’s stock is not affected by order wins but by regulatory changes and its bottom line. Ballard reported its first gross profit in 2025 and continued the momentum in the first quarter of 2026. However, investors priced in high-growth expectations as the stock surged 210% between March and May 2026. One reason was the US-Iran war, creating demand for energy alternatives. Another reason was its gross profit.

Ballard stock will test your patience, but it can convert $7,000 to $70,000. All you have to do is buy the dips and wait for growth spurts to book profits so that you can buy more shares in the next dip.

Suppose you bought 1,000 shares in 2025 at $3.50, when the share price crossed $7 in May 2026, you could have booked a $3,500 profit by selling 500 shares. So even when the stock fell 33% in June, you benefited from the growth. The profit can later be used to buy more shares when the stock is oversold. A measure of oversold stock is the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 30. Its current RSI is 41.

A TFSA ETF for a 20% CAGR

You could balance the risk from Ballard by investing a major portion in the iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged). The ETF replicates the Nasdaq 100 Index. The beauty of this Index is that it not only captures the top brass but also the emerging mid-caps. Nasdaq is currently at an inflection point, as OpenAI, Anthropic, and SpaceX list on the exchange. The moonshot projects are now going public, which means they are ready to commercialize this tech and meet the stringent requirements of retail investors.

The XQQ ETF can give you the upside of these new entrants while balancing the downside risk from mature tech companies. No matter which artificial intelligence (AI) company takes the market share, you will benefit from having exposure to the entire supply chain. The XQQ ETF has generated a 20% average annual return in 10 years. The addition of pure-play AI companies could accelerate the returns.

A growth stock for a 17% CAGR

Moving to a less risky stock, Topicus.com is a holding company of vertical-specific software (VSS) companies with sticky cash flows. The risk is that AI adoption provides competition to VSS, but normalization of AI adoption could set the tone for a world where VSS and AI collaborate rather than compete, and that could drive Topicus.com’s share price.  

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The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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