The Best (and Easiest!) Way to Turn a $21,000 TFSA Into Consistent Cash Flow

It’s growing earnings, and it recently raised its dividend, which helps your TFSA income keep rising over time.

Great-West Lifeco earns money from insurance, workplace retirement plans, and wealth management across Canada, the U.S., and Europe.

Cash flow doesn’t need to feel complicated. A $21,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can look modest at first. It won’t fund retirement by itself. It won’t replace a paycheque overnight. But inside a tax-free account, even a simple dividend strategy can start building useful income without adding stress. The key comes down to picking a business with durable earnings, a steady payout, and enough growth to keep that cash flow moving higher over time.

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GWO

That’s where Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) looks interesting today. The company owns Canada Life and operates across insurance, retirement, wealth management, and asset management. It serves customers in Canada, the United States, and Europe. So instead of depending on one product or one region, GWO stock earns money from many financial needs people keep coming back to. That’s retirement savings, workplace plans, insurance coverage, annuities, and investment services.

Canadians want income without chasing risky yields. A TFSA gives investors a huge advantage here. Dividends, gains, and withdrawals all stay tax-free. So when a stock pays reliable income and grows over time, investors can keep more of the return working for them.

Into earnings

The latest results help support the case. In the first quarter of 2026, GWO stock reported base earnings of $1.2 billion, up 20% from last year. Base earnings per share (EPS) climbed 23% to $1.37, and the company also reached a base return on equity of 19.1%, which shows strong profitability.

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The dividend makes the TFSA strategy simple. GWO stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. That works out to $2.68 per share annually. That would generate about $662 in annual dividend income at the time of writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GWO $84.74 247 $2.68 $661.96 Quarterly $20,930.78

That won’t change anyone’s life immediately. But it creates real cash flow. Investors could take the payments, reinvest them, or let them build up for future buys. Inside a TFSA, each dollar can work without a tax drag. Over many years, that matters.

Great-West also raised its dividend by 10% earlier this year after reporting record 2025 base earnings. That’s important as investors shouldn’t just look for today’s yield, but for payout growth. A dividend that rises can help protect purchasing power and make a TFSA more useful over time.

Looking ahead

The business has a few strong tailwinds. Aging populations need retirement and insurance products. Employers need workplace savings plans. Investors want wealth-management support. In the United States, Great-West’s Empower business gives it a large retirement platform with room to deepen customer relationships. In Canada, Canada Life gives it a familiar brand and broad reach. And in Europe, GWO stock adds another layer of earnings diversity.

The appeal comes from ease. A TFSA investor doesn’t need to trade constantly or guess every market move. They can buy a profitable dividend payer, collect cash, and let time do more of the work. GWO stock fits that role well because it combines a solid yield, dividend growth, and a business tied to long-term financial needs.

Bottom line

So, what’s the best way to turn $21,000 into consistent TFSA cash flow? Keep it simple. Pick a strong dividend stock, reinvest when possible, and avoid overthinking every short-term dip.

GWO stock won’t deliver the most exciting story out there. But for Canadians who want steady income, tax-free compounding, and a stock they don’t need to babysit, it looks like a smart place to start.