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The Canadian Stocks I’d Prioritize If I Had $5,000 to Invest Right Now

These Canadian stocks are operating in these fast-growing markets with the potential to generate substantial returns over time.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These Canadian companies operate in high-growth markets and have the potential to deliver above-average returns.
  • SECURE Waste Infrastructure offers stable, contract-based cash flows and multiple growth drivers, including energy waste services, water infrastructure projects, and metals recycling.
  • MDA Space provides exposure to the growing space and defence sectors, supported by a $3.7 billion backlog and opportunities in satellites, robotics, and geointelligence.
10 stocks we like better than MDA Space

Investors looking for market-beating returns should focus on companies in the high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), energy, space technology, semiconductors, and specialized waste management. These sectors are benefitting from strong long-term trends that could drive significant earnings growth over the next decade.

If I had $5,000 available to invest today, I’d focus on companies operating in these fast-growing markets with the potential to generate substantial shareholder value over time.

With this background, here are two Canadian stocks I’d buy right now and confidently hold for years, thanks to their strong growth prospects, competitive advantages, and ability to deliver above-average returns.

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SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES) is one of the top stocks to buy and hold for years to come. The company manages industrial and energy waste, recycles metals and recovered oil, and provides solutions to reduce waste and improve efficiency. Its energy infrastructure business operates crude oil pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities.

Strong demand for its services has translated into impressive shareholder returns, with the stock gaining more than 283% over the past three years. Despite this strong performance, the company still appears to have significant growth potential. Its diversified business model provides stability and helps support consistent long-term growth.

A key strength of SECURE is its contract-based revenue model, which provides predictable cash flows. This helps the company to invest strategically in growth opportunities while maintaining a solid base for future growth.

Looking ahead, SECURE’s prospects remain solid. Long-cycle water infrastructure projects that progressed throughout 2025 are expected to contribute meaningfully to its top line. At the same time, SECURE continues to expand its infrastructure footprint in underserved markets, positioning the company to benefit from rising demand.

The company’s metals recycling business also presents an attractive opportunity. As market conditions improve and operational performance strengthens, this segment could become an increasingly important driver of earnings growth. Supporting this outlook is management’s disciplined approach to capital allocation, which prioritizes projects backed by existing customer demand and contracted volumes, helping protect returns and cash flow.

In addition, strategic acquisitions and partnerships could further expand SECURE’s infrastructure network, increase recurring revenue streams, and reinforce its leadership position within the industry.

With dependable cash flows, multiple avenues for growth, and a proven track record of disciplined expansion, SECURE Waste Infrastructure appears well-positioned to deliver strong returns.

MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another attractive stock I would consider buying right now to benefit from the rapidly expanding space economy. Its stock has pulled back about 19% from its highs, providing an attractive entry point.

The company operates across satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence, which positions it to capitalize on the growing demand for space and defence technologies. Rising global defence spending and a multi-billion-dollar backlog of orders further strengthen its growth outlook.

MDA’s satellite systems business is witnessing solid growth. The company is involved in several communications satellite programs and is gaining traction in next-generation satellite constellation projects. As satellite launches are expected to increase significantly over the coming decade, this segment is well-positioned to benefit.

Its robotics and space operations division is also expanding through government-supported initiatives and commercial partnerships. MDA’s expertise in advanced robotics could become increasingly valuable as lunar exploration missions and orbital infrastructure projects gain momentum. Meanwhile, its geointelligence business continues to grow steadily, supported by rising demand for Earth observation data and analytics services.

Financially, the company remains on a solid footing. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, MDA reported a backlog of $3.7 billion, providing strong revenue visibility. In addition, management estimates a potential pipeline of nearly $40 billion over the next five years across government, commercial, and defence markets, highlighting significant future growth.

MDA’s expanding presence across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia further enhances its long-term prospects. Backed by proven technology, diversified revenue streams, and exposure to several high-growth markets, MDA Space appears well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns for investors.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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