This TSX Stock Pays a 4.51% Dividend Every Single Month

Its disciplined capital allocation and monthly payouts make WCP a compelling income idea for TFSA/income portfolios, but investors should weigh commodity‑price and sector risks.

Strong Q1 2026 results — production ~391,416 boe/d, funds flow per share +12% YoY, $221M paid in dividends that quarter, net debt cut to $3.2B, and the Veren acquisition boosts scale; management targets a sustainable 20–25% payout ratio.

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a $19.6B Canadian oil & gas producer that pays monthly dividends and has returned over $3.2B to shareholders since 2013.

The Canadian stock market has no shortage of high-quality dividend stocks that have been increasing payouts for investors for years. Fortis stock and Canadian Utilities stock are two excellent examples, boasting an over 50-year dividend-growth streak each. The defensive business models and essential nature of services these companies offer provide the predictable cash flow growth to support the dividend hikes.

In my opinion, long-term investors can never go wrong with adding either or both to their self-directed investment portfolios. However, today I will focus on a Canadian dividend stock that pays monthly distributions to investors instead of quarterly dividends like Fortis and Canadian Utilities.

This is a stock that can help you create a steady stream of cash flow throughout the year. A sizeable portfolio of monthly dividend stocks can be an excellent way to generate passive income. The stock has a reliable dividend with a healthy yield, a solid underlying business supporting those payouts, and cash flow that keeps steadily increasing to let it fund distributions for years to come.

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Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a $19.64 billion market capitalization company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Calgary, Whitecap Resources is an attractive stock that pays monthly dividends backed by strong operations, rising cash flow, and a disciplined approach to allocating its capital.

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Over the years, this Canadian energy producer has built a stellar reputation for returning capital to its shareholders despite the characteristic volatility in the oil and gas industry. As of this month, WCP stock has returned over $3.2 billion in shareholder dividends since 2013. This ability to deliver dividends despite commodity cycles indicates that the business is resilient.

The company’s diversified portfolio of energy assets, its operational efficiency, and its disciplined approach to allocating funds have allowed it to generate steady cash flow in a harsh market. Whitecap’s recent Veren acquisition has further increased its production capacity, strengthened its asset base, and created more long-term growth opportunities for the stock.

Recent performance

The first quarter of fiscal 2026 saw the company exceed its guidance for production numbers, hitting an average of 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its operational performance, solid well productivity, and strong base production contributed to its ability to outperform expectations. On a per-share basis, the company’s funds flow increased by 12% year over year.

The first quarter was also another major period in which it returned substantial capital to investors. Whitecap Resources paid $221 million to investors in monthly dividends during Q1 2026, and it reduced its net debt to $3.2 billion.

The company expects production levels to increase as it positions itself for profitable growth due to its under-development oil and natural gas assets. The company’s management also plans to maintain a sustainable 20-25% payout ratio, ensuring that it can continue delivering monthly dividends without fail.

Foolish takeaway

Whitecap Resources has the kind of discipline, balance sheet, and assets in the energy sector that can help it excel. With the management continuing to reduce debt, the improving balance sheet will only increase its ability to deliver more returns to investors through reliable dividends.