2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

Inflation can quietly shrink dividend buying power, so investors need high yield plus dividend growth and solid coverage.

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Brookfield Renewable also yields near 5% with demand-driven growth potential, but both carry debt and execution risks.

Big yields aren’t enough, because inflation makes flat dividends less useful over decades.

A dividend can arrive precisely on schedule while becoming less useful every year. At just 2% annual inflation, $1,000 of income would lose roughly half its purchasing power over 35 years. The cheque didn’t shrink. Everything around it simply became more expensive. Sneaky, but there’s a way to get there.

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Considerations

Lifetime income, therefore, requires more than grabbing today’s largest yield. Investors need a business capable of raising its payment as earnings, cash flow, and living costs climb. The Bank of Canada targets inflation near 2%, giving dividend growth a remarkably persistent opponent.

Coverage comes first. A company paying nearly every dollar it generates has little left for debt reduction, expansion, or an unpleasant surprise. A reasonable payout ratio provides breathing room, while reinvesting dividends purchases additional shares that can produce their own income.

Payment frequency matters less than durability. Four dependable quarterly payments can build more wealth than 12 oversized deposits heading toward a cut. Investors should also diversify their Canadian dividend stocks, making the following two higher-yielding businesses a useful pair.

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ENB

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) provides the more established income history. Its pipelines transport oil and natural gas, while its regulated utilities deliver gas to millions of customers. Much of that revenue comes from long-term contracts or regulated rates, reducing its direct exposure to daily commodity-price drama.

Enbridge recently added approximately $2 billion of projects to its secured growth backlog, bringing the total to roughly $40 billion. Those investments include natural gas storage and pipeline expansions supporting rising liquefied natural gas and electricity demand, plus a Texas wind project contracted to power Meta’s data-centre operations.

Management expects 2026 distributable cash flow of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. The $3.88 annualized dividend would consume approximately 64% to 68% of that range, fitting within Enbridge stock’s 60% to 70% target.

Enbridge stock raised the quarterly payment 3% to $0.97, continuing three decades of annual increases. At the recent $79.29 share price, the dividend yields approximately 4.9%. That isn’t clearance pricing, although it provides considerably more starting income than the average railway.

BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) supplies the second income stream. Its shares provide exposure to Brookfield Renewable’s global portfolio of hydroelectric, wind, solar, battery storage, and nuclear services businesses.

Demand for reliable electricity is climbing as data centres, factories, and transportation consume more power. Brookfield Renewable generated first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of US$0.55 per unit, up 15% from the previous year, as its hydroelectric, wind, and solar businesses expanded.

The growth pipeline became larger in July when Brookfield agreed to acquire Aypa Power. The battery-storage platform has approximately 6.5 gigawatts (GW) of operating, under-construction, and contracted capacity, giving Brookfield another way to earn from grids attempting to balance surging demand with intermittent renewable power.

Brookfield Renewable increased its quarterly U.S.-dollar dividend 5% to US$0.39. The US$1.57 annualized payment comes to about $2.23, producing an approximately 4.9% yield at the recent $46.11 share price. Management continues targeting annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%, although targets have an irritating habit of not becoming promises.

Foolish takeaway

Enbridge stock carries substantial debt and faces regulatory, construction, and interest-rate risks. Brookfield Renewable must manage acquisitions, project costs, power prices, changing weather conditions, and its complicated corporate structure. Neither dividend is guaranteed.

That said, investors buying stocks in Canada could combine Enbridge’s contracted energy infrastructure with Brookfield Renewable’s growing power portfolio. Their nearly 5% starting yields provide useful income today, while continued cash flow and dividend growth could make those payments considerably more valuable decades from now.