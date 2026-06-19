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1 Canadian Dividend Stock Off 20% to Buy and Hold Forever

Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF) just slipped into a bear market and it’s worth buying.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Stick with long-term, tax-free compounding in a TFSA instead of trying to time quick trades, even with today’s fast-changing and uncertain backdrop.
  • Leon’s Furniture (LNF) looks like an overlooked deep-value dividend stock, trading around 10.8x earnings with a yield that could top 4% as spending and rates eventually improve.
10 stocks we like better than Leon's Furniture

The longer your investment horizon, the more the odds are in your favour. Undoubtedly, it’s tempting to get into a stock with the intention of selling it in a month or two. Isn’t that what investing is all about: buying low and selling high?

While I’m sure many new investors will find success by taking profits off of some of the hotter names in their TFSA or RRSP portfolios, I still think that the “letting your winners win” strategy might be the one that helps truly long-term investors really take advantage of the power to be had in long-term compounding.

When you add a TFSA into the equation, that’s tax-free compounding, a powerful concept that new investors must know about!

investor faces bear market

Source: Getty Images

Things are moving fast, uncertainties are high, but there’s still value out there!

Either way, though, the key is to get the snowball rolling and hang on for the ride, provided your estimate of intrinsic value is still above the market’s going price. In any case, it’s hard to think beyond three to five years these days. With AI technologies rapidly changing the world, it’s tough to predict what the second half of the year holds.

But just because the future is less certain does not mean you should hoard cash and wait for a big drop. At the end of the day, inflation remains high, especially in the U.S., where the CPI number came in at a red-hot 4.2% last month. While Canada has a bit less inflation to deal with, you wouldn’t know it by shopping at the local grocery store. Food inflation is, in my opinion, way too high, perhaps higher enough to justify a rate hike or two.

Whether the Bank of Canada looks to hover its hand over the rate-hike button, though, remains the big question. They seem reluctant, even with new inflationary threats on the horizon, such as higher energy prices.

Leon’s Furniture

As for a deep value dividend player, I’d look to monitor the radar in this environment. I think Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF), a mid-cap with a $1.7 billion market cap, looks like a dirt-cheap gem that many value investors have overlooked. Sure, it’s not a tech and AI play that will rocket in the face of the AI revolution. But it is a firm that stands to benefit from a recovery in discretionary spend, especially as young Canadians, like Millennials, start getting serious about homeownership.

The stock currently trades at 10.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), a very reasonable price to pay, even if a technical recession weighs on Canada’s economy in the second half of the year. With shares already in a bear market and a dividend yield that could soon rise above 4% again, I’d not sleep on the exceptionally well-run name, especially as we enter a tougher period for consumers.

Indeed, discretionary budgets could find themselves between a rock and a hard place as inflation weighs and employment softens. In any case, lower rates and falling oil (reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hopes) might just pave the way for a second half that’s less horrid than feared. Add the efforts to boost the e-commerce business into the equation, and it’s hard not to like the name, given its market dominance in furnishings.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Leon's Furniture. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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