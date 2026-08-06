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Ignite Your TFSA Retirement Savings With This 4% Dividend Stock

A tiny quarterly dividend can quietly grow into serious retirement income when it compounds inside a tax-free TFSA.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Pembina’s fee-based energy infrastructure supports a 4.1% dividend yield that management recently increased.
  • A new gas power project tied to Meta’s Alberta data centre could add another long-term cash-flow engine.
  • Debt, big project execution, and regulation are real risks, so it should be one holding in a diversified TFSA.

Retirement wealth rarely arrives with fireworks. More often, it begins as a quarterly dividend small enough to vanish inside a grocery bill. Reinvest that payment, add future dividend increases, and give the process several decades, however, and the little spark can eventually start doing some serious work.

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Getting started

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) provides an ideal home for that process. Dividends and capital gains earned inside a TFSA do not generate Canadian income tax, allowing every reinvested dollar to remain on the job.

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, while unused contribution room carries forward. Withdrawals are tax-free and generally return as new room the following calendar year. TFSA income and withdrawals also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS), making the account particularly useful once employment paycheques become fond memories.

Dividend investors still need more than a generous yield. Cash flow must cover the payment, the business needs room to grow, and management shouldn’t require favourable weather, perfect commodity prices, and three small miracles to fund the next cheque. Those requirements point toward an increasingly diversified Canadian infrastructure company.

A passive income pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) transports, processes, stores, and exports oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids across North America. Much of its revenue comes from fees paid for using that infrastructure, providing greater stability than simply betting on the next twitch in oil prices.

The business is now adding electricity to its job description. Pembina stock and its partners recently approved the Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt (MW) natural-gas power facility that will supply Meta’s enormous Alberta data centre under a long-term tolling agreement.

The project should begin operating during the second half of 2030 and generate approximately $310 million in annual run-rate adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Pembina. Artificial intelligence (AI) may therefore help fund future dividends without Pembina stock needing to invent a chatbot that transports propane.

The numbers

The existing business is already supporting the payment. Pembina stock generated $1.36 per share in first-quarter adjusted cash flow from operations, comfortably above its newly increased $0.74 quarterly dividend. Management raised that payment by approximately 3.5% in May, providing the combination of current income and growth investors want from Canadian dividend stocks.

At the recent $72.08 share price, Pembina stock’s $2.94 annualized dividend produces a 4.1% yield. Investing one full annual TFSA contribution and rounding down the shares would create the following position.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PPL$72.0897$2.94$285.18Quarterly$6,991.76

That leaves $8.24 uninvested and provides approximately $71.30 every quarter. Reinvesting each payment could gradually purchase additional shares, which would then begin producing dividends of their own.

Foolish takeaway

Now, Pembina stock isn’t perfect. It carries considerable debt and must successfully construct several expensive projects. Cost overruns, delays, weaker energy production, commodity-price exposure, higher interest rates, or regulatory changes could pressure returns. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and one pipeline stock shouldn’t become an entire retirement plan wearing a hard hat.

Inside a diversified TFSA, however, Pembina stock can provide useful income today while data centres, LNG exports, and rising Western Canadian energy production create new cash-flow opportunities. Reinvest those quarterly payments patiently, and this 4.1% yield could become considerably more powerful by the time retirement arrives.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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