Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » An Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 7% Each Month

An Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 7% Each Month

A dealership-focused REIT paying monthly income could quietly turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into steady tax-free cash flow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Automotive Properties REIT pays monthly distributions near a 7% yield, so $7,000 could generate about $470 yearly.
  • Its dealership real estate niche offers steady rent, and the payout looks covered with a roughly 79% AFFO payout ratio.
  • Rising rates, debt costs, or a weaker auto retail market could pressure growth and the unit price.
10 stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Monthly cash still turns heads. That’s especially true inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where every distribution can land tax-free and keep working. Investors don’t need the flashiest stock on the TSX to build real wealth. Sometimes, the better choice is a steady income payer tied to a simple, durable corner of the economy.

looking backward in car mirror

Source: Getty Images

APR

That’s why Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) looks like an ideal TFSA stock for May. It owns automotive dealership properties, pays monthly cash, and offers a yield around the mid-single digits. At around a 7% yield, a $7,000 TFSA contribution could produce about $470 a year in tax-free income. That doesn’t sound life-changing overnight, but reinvested over time, it can start doing real work.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
APR.UN$12.18574$0.82$470.68Monthly$6,991.32

Automotive Properties REIT isn’t complicated. It owns income-producing real estate leased to automotive dealership and service businesses across Canada and the United States. That makes the business interesting right now. The auto market keeps rapidly changing. Electric vehicles, higher financing costs, shifting consumer demand, and supply-chain changes all create noise. Yet dealerships still need physical locations.

The monthly dividend adds the hook. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently pays $0.0685 per unit each month, equal to $0.822 annually. For TFSA investors, that regular cash flow can either support income needs or buy more units through reinvestment. The second option looks especially powerful for younger investors or anyone still building contribution room.

Into earnings

The latest results also support the income case. In the first quarter of 2026, Automotive Properties reported stronger rental revenue, helped by acquisitions and contractual rent increases. The REIT also generated an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 78.6%, suggesting the distribution had breathing room, rather than sitting right on the edge.

Furthermore, Automotive Properties continues to buy dealership properties, including recent acquisitions in Canada and the United States. That gives it a path to grow rental income over time. It also has a fairly unique niche. Investors can find plenty of apartment, retail, industrial, and office REITs. A dealership-focused REIT gives a TFSA something different.

The real appeal comes from predictability. Automotive Properties signs leases with dealership operators, often tied to major auto groups and brands. Those tenants tend to invest heavily in their locations because dealership sites need customer visibility, service bays, parts areas, and brand standards. Moving isn’t always easy. That can make the landlord-tenant relationship stickier than investors might first assume.

Considerations

Still, no TFSA stock is perfect. Automotive Properties carries interest-rate risk, like most REITs. Higher borrowing costs can pressure valuations and make acquisitions less attractive. The dividend stock also depends on the health of the auto retail market. If dealerships struggle, consolidate too aggressively, or close locations, that could hurt demand. Investors should also watch debt levels and payout ratios over time.

There’s another point to remember. A monthly dividend doesn’t automatically make a stock safe. Investors still need growing cash flow, disciplined acquisitions, and reasonable financing. Automotive Properties checks many of those boxes today, but it deserves regular review like any income stock.

For TFSA investors, though, the setup looks appealing. The REIT offers monthly cash, a simple business model, and exposure to a real estate niche that many portfolios don’t already hold. It also offers income without forcing investors into a very high yield that may signal deeper trouble.

Bottom line

June can be a smart time to reset a TFSA strategy before summer spending takes over. Instead of leaving cash idle, investors can put it into a stock designed to pay them back month after month.

Automotive Properties REIT won’t be the loudest stock on the TSX, but that’s part of the charm. For investors seeking tax-free income, steady real estate exposure, and a practical dividend payer, it looks like one TFSA stock worth parking in for the long haul.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 4.3% Dividend Stock Delivers a Payout Each and Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the essential nature of its business, strong demographic tailwinds, and promising long-term growth prospects, Sienna stands out as an…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Discounted Canadian Dividend Stock Down 31% That’s Worth Buying Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 31% from 52-week highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at an attractive valuation in June 2026.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

How to Keep Investing Wisely When the TSX Keeps Climbing

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX stocks to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio if you’re wondering where to invest in a…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TFSA Stock I’d Buy, Set Aside, and Never Feel the Need to Revisit

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover why this TFSA stock offers dependable income, defensive strength, and long‑term compounding power.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Top TSX Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Picking BCE vs. Telus is a key decision for investors weighing income, risk, and long-term telecom exposure.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Create Monthly Income in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A nearly 8% monthly payer inside a TFSA could turn $14,000 into steady tax-free cash flow right away.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using a TFSA the Right Way, and How to Fix it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Most Canadians leave TFSA power on the table by treating it like a cash account instead of an investing shelter.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Yielding 10.5% Deserves a Closer Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10.5% monthly yield looks tempting, but Timbercreek’s real story is whether its loan book can keep supporting it.

Read more »