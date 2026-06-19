An Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 7% Each Month

Monthly cash still turns heads. That’s especially true inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where every distribution can land tax-free and keep working. Investors don’t need the flashiest stock on the TSX to build real wealth. Sometimes, the better choice is a steady income payer tied to a simple, durable corner of the economy.

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APR

That’s why Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN) looks like an ideal TFSA stock for May. It owns automotive dealership properties, pays monthly cash, and offers a yield around the mid-single digits. At around a 7% yield, a $7,000 TFSA contribution could produce about $470 a year in tax-free income. That doesn’t sound life-changing overnight, but reinvested over time, it can start doing real work.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT APR.UN $12.18 574 $0.82 $470.68 Monthly $6,991.32

Automotive Properties REIT isn’t complicated. It owns income-producing real estate leased to automotive dealership and service businesses across Canada and the United States. That makes the business interesting right now. The auto market keeps rapidly changing. Electric vehicles, higher financing costs, shifting consumer demand, and supply-chain changes all create noise. Yet dealerships still need physical locations.

The monthly dividend adds the hook. The real estate investment trust (REIT) currently pays $0.0685 per unit each month, equal to $0.822 annually. For TFSA investors, that regular cash flow can either support income needs or buy more units through reinvestment. The second option looks especially powerful for younger investors or anyone still building contribution room.

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Into earnings

The latest results also support the income case. In the first quarter of 2026, Automotive Properties reported stronger rental revenue, helped by acquisitions and contractual rent increases. The REIT also generated an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 78.6%, suggesting the distribution had breathing room, rather than sitting right on the edge.

Furthermore, Automotive Properties continues to buy dealership properties, including recent acquisitions in Canada and the United States. That gives it a path to grow rental income over time. It also has a fairly unique niche. Investors can find plenty of apartment, retail, industrial, and office REITs. A dealership-focused REIT gives a TFSA something different.

The real appeal comes from predictability. Automotive Properties signs leases with dealership operators, often tied to major auto groups and brands. Those tenants tend to invest heavily in their locations because dealership sites need customer visibility, service bays, parts areas, and brand standards. Moving isn’t always easy. That can make the landlord-tenant relationship stickier than investors might first assume.

Considerations

Still, no TFSA stock is perfect. Automotive Properties carries interest-rate risk, like most REITs. Higher borrowing costs can pressure valuations and make acquisitions less attractive. The dividend stock also depends on the health of the auto retail market. If dealerships struggle, consolidate too aggressively, or close locations, that could hurt demand. Investors should also watch debt levels and payout ratios over time.

There’s another point to remember. A monthly dividend doesn’t automatically make a stock safe. Investors still need growing cash flow, disciplined acquisitions, and reasonable financing. Automotive Properties checks many of those boxes today, but it deserves regular review like any income stock.

For TFSA investors, though, the setup looks appealing. The REIT offers monthly cash, a simple business model, and exposure to a real estate niche that many portfolios don’t already hold. It also offers income without forcing investors into a very high yield that may signal deeper trouble.

Bottom line

June can be a smart time to reset a TFSA strategy before summer spending takes over. Instead of leaving cash idle, investors can put it into a stock designed to pay them back month after month.

Automotive Properties REIT won’t be the loudest stock on the TSX, but that’s part of the charm. For investors seeking tax-free income, steady real estate exposure, and a practical dividend payer, it looks like one TFSA stock worth parking in for the long haul.