This 4.3% Dividend Stock Delivers a Payout Each and Every Month

Given the essential nature of its business, strong demographic tailwinds, and promising long-term growth prospects, Sienna stands out as an attractive investment for those seeking a blend of dependable dividend income and long-term capital growth.

With a favorable demographic trend, expansion efforts, and a robust dividend and growth outlook, Sienna stands out as a compelling buy for investors seeking steady income and capital appreciation, despite higher valuation multiples.

Sienna Senior Living offers a forward dividend yield of 4.29% and impressive first-quarter results, driven by increased occupancy and revenue growth in its retirement and long-term care segments, as well as strategic acquisitions.

Passive income can enhance financial stability and help safeguard your purchasing power amid persistent inflation. It can also accelerate the achievement of your long-term financial goals. Among the various income-generating investments, monthly dividend-paying stocks offer an excellent way to earn a steady cash flow and benefit from potential capital appreciation.

With that in mind, let’s examine the business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and valuation of Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which offers a forward dividend yield of 4.3%, to determine whether the stock is a compelling buy today.

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Sienna’s first-quarter performance

Sienna offers a diversified range of senior living services through 46 retirement residences (RET) and 47 long-term care (LTC) communities it owns and operates, as well as through 12 LTC and RET residences it manages. The company delivered a strong first-quarter performance, highlighted by a 180-basis-point increase in same-property occupancy within its retirement segment to 94.7%. Overall retirement occupancy, however, declined slightly by 40 basis points to 89.7%. In the LTC segment, average occupancy improved by 30 basis points to 98.3%.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue grew 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, driven by contributions from both the retirement and LTC segments. Acquisitions, higher occupancy levels, rental rate increases, and increased care-related services drove revenue growth in the retirement segment. Meanwhile, the LTC segment benefited from enhanced direct-care funding, higher revenue from private accommodations, and contributions from recently acquired properties. These factors helped drive a 7.9% increase in same-property net operating income (NOI), including 15.8% growth in the retirement segment and 1.7% in the LTC segment.

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Reflecting its robust earnings growth, Sienna generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $35.1 million in the quarter, up 45.1% from the prior year, while AFFO per share advanced 23.5% to $0.35. Strong operational execution, combined with contributions from development projects and value-enhancing acquisitions, also improved the company’s dividend sustainability, with its payout ratio declining significantly from 86% a year ago to 68.5%.

One area to monitor is leverage. Sienna’s net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio increased by 80 basis points to 6.9 times, reflecting new mortgages associated with recent acquisitions and the issuance of $250 million in unsecured debentures in December 2025. With that context in mind, let’s take a closer look at the company’s growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Canada’s aging population continues to drive demand for senior living services, creating a favourable long-term growth environment for Sienna. The company also stands to benefit from the limited supply of new senior living facilities, which supports occupancy levels and pricing power. Against this backdrop, Sienna is pursuing expansion through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. So far this year, it has acquired $188 million worth of assets and intends to remain active on the acquisition front. The recent renewal of its At-The-Market (ATM) Equity Distribution Program, which allows the company to issue up to $150 million in shares, further enhances its financial flexibility to pursue upcoming growth opportunities.

In addition to expanding its footprint, Sienna is focused on optimizing its portfolio, increasing occupancy in its retirement segment, and improving net operating income (NOI) and margins. Management expects retirement occupancy to exceed 95% this year and projects approximately 10% growth in retirement-segment NOI. For the LTC segment, the company is targeting low- to mid-single-digit NOI growth. Given these initiatives and supportive industry fundamentals, Sienna appears well-positioned to deliver healthy growth in the years ahead.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its strong financial performance and favourable growth outlook, Sienna appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive dividend income. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, yielding 4.3% on a forward basis. In addition to these regular payouts, Sienna has generated an impressive total shareholder return of 23% over the past 12 months.

Following this strong performance, the stock’s valuation has risen, with its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at 2 and 36.9, respectively. While these valuation metrics may appear rich at first glance, they are supported by the company’s essential business, resilient demand drivers, and attractive long-term growth prospects. As a result, Sienna remains a compelling option for investors seeking a combination of reliable income and long-term capital appreciation.