Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 4.3% Dividend Stock Delivers a Payout Each and Every Month

This 4.3% Dividend Stock Delivers a Payout Each and Every Month

Given the essential nature of its business, strong demographic tailwinds, and promising long-term growth prospects, Sienna stands out as an attractive investment for those seeking a blend of dependable dividend income and long-term capital growth.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Sienna Senior Living offers a forward dividend yield of 4.29% and impressive first-quarter results, driven by increased occupancy and revenue growth in its retirement and long-term care segments, as well as strategic acquisitions.
  • With a favorable demographic trend, expansion efforts, and a robust dividend and growth outlook, Sienna stands out as a compelling buy for investors seeking steady income and capital appreciation, despite higher valuation multiples.
10 stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living

Passive income can enhance financial stability and help safeguard your purchasing power amid persistent inflation. It can also accelerate the achievement of your long-term financial goals. Among the various income-generating investments, monthly dividend-paying stocks offer an excellent way to earn a steady cash flow and benefit from potential capital appreciation.

With that in mind, let’s examine the business outlook, recent financial performance, growth prospects, and valuation of Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which offers a forward dividend yield of 4.3%, to determine whether the stock is a compelling buy today.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Sienna’s first-quarter performance

Sienna offers a diversified range of senior living services through 46 retirement residences (RET) and 47 long-term care (LTC) communities it owns and operates, as well as through 12 LTC and RET residences it manages. The company delivered a strong first-quarter performance, highlighted by a 180-basis-point increase in same-property occupancy within its retirement segment to 94.7%. Overall retirement occupancy, however, declined slightly by 40 basis points to 89.7%. In the LTC segment, average occupancy improved by 30 basis points to 98.3%.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue grew 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, driven by contributions from both the retirement and LTC segments. Acquisitions, higher occupancy levels, rental rate increases, and increased care-related services drove revenue growth in the retirement segment. Meanwhile, the LTC segment benefited from enhanced direct-care funding, higher revenue from private accommodations, and contributions from recently acquired properties. These factors helped drive a 7.9% increase in same-property net operating income (NOI), including 15.8% growth in the retirement segment and 1.7% in the LTC segment.

Reflecting its robust earnings growth, Sienna generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $35.1 million in the quarter, up 45.1% from the prior year, while AFFO per share advanced 23.5% to $0.35. Strong operational execution, combined with contributions from development projects and value-enhancing acquisitions, also improved the company’s dividend sustainability, with its payout ratio declining significantly from 86% a year ago to 68.5%.

One area to monitor is leverage. Sienna’s net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio increased by 80 basis points to 6.9 times, reflecting new mortgages associated with recent acquisitions and the issuance of $250 million in unsecured debentures in December 2025. With that context in mind, let’s take a closer look at the company’s growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Canada’s aging population continues to drive demand for senior living services, creating a favourable long-term growth environment for Sienna. The company also stands to benefit from the limited supply of new senior living facilities, which supports occupancy levels and pricing power. Against this backdrop, Sienna is pursuing expansion through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. So far this year, it has acquired $188 million worth of assets and intends to remain active on the acquisition front. The recent renewal of its At-The-Market (ATM) Equity Distribution Program, which allows the company to issue up to $150 million in shares, further enhances its financial flexibility to pursue upcoming growth opportunities.

In addition to expanding its footprint, Sienna is focused on optimizing its portfolio, increasing occupancy in its retirement segment, and improving net operating income (NOI) and margins. Management expects retirement occupancy to exceed 95% this year and projects approximately 10% growth in retirement-segment NOI. For the LTC segment, the company is targeting low- to mid-single-digit NOI growth. Given these initiatives and supportive industry fundamentals, Sienna appears well-positioned to deliver healthy growth in the years ahead.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its strong financial performance and favourable growth outlook, Sienna appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive dividend income. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, yielding 4.3% on a forward basis. In addition to these regular payouts, Sienna has generated an impressive total shareholder return of 23% over the past 12 months.

Following this strong performance, the stock’s valuation has risen, with its next-12-month price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at 2 and 36.9, respectively. While these valuation metrics may appear rich at first glance, they are supported by the company’s essential business, resilient demand drivers, and attractive long-term growth prospects. As a result, Sienna remains a compelling option for investors seeking a combination of reliable income and long-term capital appreciation.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Discounted Canadian Dividend Stock Down 31% That’s Worth Buying Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 31% from 52-week highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at an attractive valuation in June 2026.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

How to Keep Investing Wisely When the TSX Keeps Climbing

| Adam Othman

Here are two TSX stocks to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio if you’re wondering where to invest in a…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

The 1 TFSA Stock I’d Buy, Set Aside, and Never Feel the Need to Revisit

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover why this TFSA stock offers dependable income, defensive strength, and long‑term compounding power.

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Top TSX Stocks

BCE vs. Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Picking BCE vs. Telus is a key decision for investors weighing income, risk, and long-term telecom exposure.

Read more »

looking backward in car mirror
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock for June Paying 7% Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dealership-focused REIT paying monthly income could quietly turn a $7,000 TFSA contribution into steady tax-free cash flow.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Create Monthly Income in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A nearly 8% monthly payer inside a TFSA could turn $14,000 into steady tax-free cash flow right away.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using a TFSA the Right Way, and How to Fix it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Most Canadians leave TFSA power on the table by treating it like a cash account instead of an investing shelter.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Yielding 10.5% Deserves a Closer Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10.5% monthly yield looks tempting, but Timbercreek’s real story is whether its loan book can keep supporting it.

Read more »