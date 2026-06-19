Most Canadians leave TFSA power on the table by treating it like a cash account instead of an investing shelter.

Why Many Canadians Aren’t Using a TFSA the Right Way, and How to Fix it

It will swing with markets and currencies, but long-term growth is the job you want a TFSA to do.

Most Canadians have the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) backwards. They hear “savings account” and think cash. Fair enough. The name practically invites it. But the TFSA can do far more than hold money for a vacation, new roof, or emergency fund. Used well, it can become one of the strongest wealth-building tools Canadians have.

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So, what’s wrong?

The problem? Many people park long-term money in low-interest cash and call the job done. That may feel safe. It may even make sense for money needed soon. But over the years, inflation can eat away at those dollars. The TFSA shelters growth from tax, so investors waste part of its power when they don’t give it something meaningful to grow.

The 2026 TFSA limit sits at $7,000. Canadians who qualified since the account launched in 2009 could have much more total room, depending on their contribution history. That gives investors a serious opportunity. Yet the biggest mistake remains simple: using the TFSA as a short-term savings drawer instead of a long-term investment account.

The fix starts with the timeline. Money needed in the next year or two should stay safe. Nobody wants to sell stocks during a downturn to cover a car repair or tuition bill. But money meant for retirement, financial freedom, or long-term family security deserves a stronger plan. That’s where an exchange-traded fund like iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW) comes in.

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XAW

XAW gives Canadian investors broad exposure to global stocks outside Canada. It owns U.S., international, and emerging market equities through a simple exchange-traded fund (ETF) structure. Many Canadians already carry a lot of Canada in their lives. Their job, home, bank account, pension, and other investments may all depend on the Canadian economy. Adding global exposure can reduce that home-country bias.

The world’s growth doesn’t stop at the TSX. The United States still dominates many parts of technology, health care, consumer brands, and innovation. Europe and Japan add mature global companies. Emerging markets bring long-term growth potential, even with more bumps along the way. XAW puts all of that into one holding, while leaving room for Canadian exposure elsewhere.

Putting it together

The benefit grows inside a TFSA because gains and withdrawals don’t trigger tax. If XAW rises over many years, investors can use that growth tax-free. That can help retirees manage income later, since TFSA withdrawals don’t count as taxable income. It can also help younger investors build flexibility without locking everything inside a Registered Retirement Savings Plan.

Of course, XAW comes with risk. It holds stocks, so the value can fall. Currency swings can affect returns. It also excludes Canada, so investors who use only XAW won’t own Canadian banks, utilities, railways, or energy companies through this fund. A balanced investor may pair it with Canadian stocks or a Canadian ETF.

But those risks don’t erase the lesson. The TFSA isn’t the investment; it’s the shelter. What goes inside decides whether the account creeps along or compounds with purpose. Even $7,000 can create ample income to reinvest as well, with an ETF like XAW.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XAW $58.83 118 $0.69 $81.92 Quarterly $6,942.94

Bottom line

Canadians don’t need to use every dollar aggressively. They just need to stop treating all TFSA money the same. Short-term cash belongs in safe products, and long-term money can work harder in investments like XAW.

Used properly, the TFSA can turn steady contributions into a tax-free growth engine. And for Canadians who still keep long-term TFSA cash sitting idle, the fix can start with one simple decision: give that money a job.