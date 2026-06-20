A Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock looks like a dividend gem, even if shares are getting up there in price.

TC Energy (TRP) is a more predictable, lower-risk way to benefit from AI-driven data-centre power demand via rising natural-gas transport needs, offering a ~3.66% yield and potential upside if the market is underpricing its pipeline growth.

AI hype has pushed some chip and memory stocks too far too fast, so if valuations and cycles are hard to judge, it can pay to skip the trade and lean on steadier dividend growers.

Markets could be gearing up for quite the volatile summer, and it’s not all about artificial intelligence (AI), chip stocks, or hyperscaler plays. With frontier AI initial public offerings still on the horizon, there’s a sense of excitement about the future of AI and the many problems it could solve.

Just because the tech is real and the potential applications do not mean that a boom, especially in the semiconductor space, is going to last forever.

At the end of the day, you could have the strongest, fiercest tailwinds in the world, or a once-in-a-generation kind of technological boom, and still stand to lose money if you overpay for a stock, even if it’s one of the biggest forces that’s in the right spot at the right time. Indeed, the DRAM (dynamic random access memory) scene has been absolutely meteoric of late.

Source: Getty Images

You don’t have to bet on AI chips to benefit from the great tailwind

And while there is absolutely no question that demand could overwhelm supply for some years longer, even as some of the market players catch up on production, the share prices might have run just a little bit ahead of their skis.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

It’s hard to tell based on traditional valuation metrics alone, but given how much of the hype is already priced in and the great uncertainty that comes with timing cycles, I’d not look to go long or short. Sometimes, if a move is too complex to digest and you struggle to value companies, it makes the most sense to just not play.

Indeed, there are more certain, predictable earnings growers on the market right now, and while they won’t build generational wealth over a near-term timespan, they can help you do well over the long run. If you can settle for doing well, I think the dividend payers are looking quite attractive, especially the names on this side of the border.

TC Energy

Shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP), at least in my opinion, look like an underrated, further-down-the-stream kind of beneficiary from AI.

Indeed, transporting natural gas is big business, and demand to help fuel those data centres is on its way up. Would you know it from looking at shares of TRP as they stand today? Probably not. Shares look fairly priced, maybe even a bit undervalued, given demand for its services and the growth projects in the pipeline (forgive the pun) in the next three years.

Of course, energy has been targeted as a sector enjoying AI tailwinds already. But, in the case of TC Energy, I think there’s still a price discrepancy, given the wide moat in its physical asset presence. In other words, it’s in the right place at the right time, and as more data centres look to natural gas before those longer-term nuclear projects go online, I find the grid to be a stellar, lower-risk way to play the boom.

With a nice 3.66% dividend yield (I know, it’s gone down a lot in the past year, thanks to the melt-up in shares) and the $100 billion market cap milestone up ahead, I’d not be afraid to think about a long-term position, even at 28.3 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), a considerable historic premium for TC.