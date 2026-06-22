5 Habits That TFSA Millionaires Have in Common

You can achieve seven-figure wealth by adapting the five common habits of TFSA millionaires.

Foolish takeaway: adopting those five habits consistently makes a seven‑figure TFSA achievable, but it requires long‑term discipline and a focus on high‑quality, lower‑risk core holdings.

A recommended TFSA anchor is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) — trading near $242.43 with a ~2.82% yield, strong U.S. expansion and recent earnings growth; the article shows a $21,000 investment could grow to about $42,396 in 25 years with dividends reinvested.

TFSA millionaires share five habits: avoid holding cash (invest instead), max out contributions early, reinvest all income, stay patient with buy‑and‑hold discipline, and take calculated (not speculative) risks to let tax‑free compounding work.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has confirmed there are hundreds of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) millionaires. Hitting a seven-figure balance is an incredible feat, but highly possible. These members of the million-dollar TFSA club have five habits in common. Adopt them, and you might achieve something extraordinary, too.

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1. Keeping cash is safe, but it has zero growth potential

Keeping cash feels safe, except that a TFSA shouldn’t be treated as an ordinary savings account. Its true power lies in holding producing assets such as bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks. Tax-free compounding is the salient feature.

All earnings, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside a TFSA are tax-free. Cash has basically zero growth potential. You also lose purchasing power with inflation. TFSA withdrawals don’t incur taxes either.

2. Maximizing contribution limits early

TFSA millionaires prioritize the annual TFSA limit and maximize the contributions on day one of the year, or as early as possible. This habit ensures more days of tax-free compounding every single year. When you consider the time value of money, the difference in tax-free profit could be significant if contributions are made later in the year.

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3. Reinvesting all income

Dividend stocks are the favourite investments of many TFSA users. TFSA millionaires will not miss out on reinvesting 100% of their tax-free dividends. Reinvesting dividends by buying more shares accelerates the exponential growth of your money in a TFSA. Price appreciation is a bonus and will boost total returns.

4. Exercising patience and discipline

Building a million-dollar TFSA is a slow burn, and patience is key to financial success. TFSA millionaires pick top-tier buy-and-hold stocks to avoid constant trading. A multi-decade timeline maximizes the power of compound interest and rides out short-term market volatility.

5. Taking calculated risks, not speculative

Because capital losses inside a TFSA are completely unrecoverable, losing contribution room or shrinking the ceiling is not an option. TFSA millionaires are speculation-averse and focus only on high-quality stocks. Core holdings are usually large-cap, blue-chip stocks.

Dividend pioneer

An ideal TFSA anchor stock is the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). This $169.8 billion bank is Canada’s oldest bank and the TSX’s dividend pioneer. No modern investor can outlive its 297-year dividend track record. If you invest today, BMO trades at $242.43 per share and pays a super-safe 2.8% dividend. A $21,000 investment will more than double to $42,395.80 in 25 years, including reinvestment of quarterly dividends.

The Big Bank has expanded its footprint in the U.S., particularly in high-growth, affluent regions, with the acquisition of Bank of the West in February 2023. Net income in Q2 fiscal 2026 rose 34% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, while provision for credit losses (PCL) declined 30% to $739 million versus Q2 fiscal 2025. Beyond banking, BMO is a titan in the ETF landscape, providing retail investors access to alternative asset classes.

Tax-free prize

Achieving a seven-figure TFSA is no longer a distant dream, as proven by TFSA millionaires. While their common habits may sound straightforward, the long-term follow-through is the real challenge. You must be relentless if you want to join the exclusive club. A tax-free prize awaits at the destination.