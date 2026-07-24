What Investors Should Understand About Canadian Bank Stocks This Year

Here’s my take on the outlook for Canadian bank stocks heading into the second half of 2026.

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OSFI's reduction in the Domestic Stability Buffer could support additional lending, although bank valuations now appear richer than historical averages.

Canadian banks have outperformed despite a slowing economy, highlighting the difference between the stock market and economic growth.

Canadian bank stocks have quietly been among the stronger-performing areas of the TSX this year despite an economy that has shown clear signs of slowing. That might seem contradictory, but the stock market and the economy are not the same thing.

Markets look forward, pricing in what investors expect to happen over the next several years. So rather than focusing on why Canadian banks have outperformed, I think it is more useful to look at the factors that could influence returns going forward.

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Stability buffers and why they matter

One of the biggest recent developments came from Canada’s banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). OSFI lowered the Domestic Stability Buffer from 3.5% to 3%.

A half-percentage-point change may not sound particularly meaningful, but it has important implications. The Domestic Stability Buffer requires Canada’s largest banks to hold additional capital during good times so they can absorb losses during periods of financial stress.

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Higher capital requirements generally make banks safer because they provide a larger cushion against unexpected loan losses. The tradeoff is that more capital sitting on the balance sheet typically means less money available for lending, which can reduce profitability.

Lowering the buffer has the opposite effect. It frees up capital that banks can potentially use to support additional lending, just as Canada prepares for substantial infrastructure investment and higher defence spending. If those projects move forward as expected, they could provide another source of loan growth for the banking sector.

Strong fundamentals meet expensive valuations

Fundamentally, Canada’s major banks have continued performing well. The Big Six generally reported stronger-than-expected earnings during the first half of 2026, and profitability remains healthy.

At the same time, rating agencies, including Fitch, have adopted a more cautious outlook. That is not necessarily because the banks themselves have become materially weaker.

Instead, much of the concern reflects Canada’s broader economic backdrop, including a technical recession defined by two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP).

Valuation is another consideration. Canadian banks continue generating attractive returns on equity, a key measure of how efficiently they convert shareholder capital into profits.

The question is whether investors are already paying too much for that quality. According to the Financial Post, the major Canadian banks currently trade at an average price-to-book ratio of roughly 2.3 times, well above their long-term average of approximately 1.6 times.

Income investors face a similar tradeoff. The group currently offers an average dividend yield of roughly 3.3%, below its longer-term average of about 4.2%, which is a sign that prices may have run ahead of fundamentals.

One way to invest

For investors who remain bullish on Canadian banks, I generally prefer an equal-weight approach. Rather than trying to identify which individual bank will outperform, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) could be a better holding.

That reduces concentration in the largest institutions while naturally encouraging the fund to rebalance by trimming outperformers and adding to relative laggards over time. ZEB charges a 0.28% management expense ratio, pays monthly distributions, and currently offers a 2.3% annualized yield.