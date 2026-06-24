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1 Canadian Dividend Stock That’s Down 10% — and Worth Holding for the Very Long Term

This stock has raised dividend for six consecutive years and has fallen roughly 16% over the past month, providing a buying opportunity.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Shares of this top dividend payer are trading well below the 52-week high and are an attractive long-term bet.
  • The company has increased its dividend for six straight years and targets annual dividend growth above 10%.
  • Strategic growth initiatives, including acquisition, combined with debt reduction, low-cost production, and operational improvements, position it well to deliver dividend growth.
10 stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy

The strong rally in energy, banking, artificial intelligence (AI), space technology, and materials stocks has made bargain hunting increasingly difficult for income investors. Yet despite the broader market strength, a few high-quality Canadian dividend stocks have pulled back from their highs, making them attractive investments near the current levels.

One such top Canadian dividend stock is Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE). The stock has fallen roughly 16% over the past month and is trading about 19% below its 52-week high of $44.13. Based on its June 19th closing price of $35.66, this pullback has created an appealing entry point for long-term investors.

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Why Cenovus Energy could be a long-term dividend winner

Backed by a high-quality asset portfolio, a disciplined capital allocation strategy, and resilient long-term energy demand, Cenovus Energy appears well-positioned to reward patient shareholders for years to come.

Cenovus is one of North America’s largest integrated energy companies, with extensive oil and natural gas production operations across Canada and the Asia-Pacific region. The company also owns a significant refining and upgrading business, giving it exposure to both upstream and downstream energy markets.

One of Cenovus’s biggest strengths is its low-cost, long-life resource base. Combined with its integrated operations, these assets help generate stable cash flow across commodity cycles while supporting profitable long-term growth.

The company’s dividend strategy is equally attractive. Cenovus funds its base dividend from cash flow after sustaining capital expenditures, and management has designed the payout to remain sustainable even during periods of weaker commodity prices. This conservative approach has enabled the company to increase its base dividend for six consecutive years, delivering double-digit annual growth.

Looking ahead, management expects dividend growth of more than 10% annually. Today, Cenovus pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, yielding approximately 2.5%.

While the current yield may not be the highest in the energy sector, the combination of consistent dividend growth, financial discipline, and potential share-price appreciation makes Cenovus an attractive income stock for long-term investors.

The bottom line

Cenovus Energy is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders through dividend growth and capital appreciation. Its focus on increasing production while maintaining a low-cost operating structure provides a solid foundation for steady earnings and funds flow growth.

Cenovus’s focus on investing in its highest-return and most capital-efficient projects will support sustainable production growth and enhance shareholder returns over time. At the same time, management continues to strengthen the balance sheet through debt repayment, improving the company’s financial flexibility and resilience across commodity price cycles.

Strategic portfolio optimization also remains an important growth driver for Cenovus. The acquisition of MEG Energy and its Christina Lake North assets expanded its low-cost, long-life oil sands production. Beyond increasing scale, the transaction expands Cenovus’s resource base and creates opportunities to unlock additional production from the broader Christina Lake region in both the near and long term.

Its vertically integrated model enhances competitiveness, improves operational efficiency, and allows the company to respond more effectively to changing market conditions. Meanwhile, ongoing operational improvements across the downstream business should help maximize asset profitability and generate stronger returns throughout the commodity cycle.

Overall, Cenovus’s production growth, financial discipline, strategic acquisitions, and a high-quality integrated asset base position it well to continue rewarding investors through growing dividends and long-term capital gains.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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