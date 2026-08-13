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The 5 Highest-Yielding TSX Stocks, and the Risk Hidden in Each Payout

An 11% dividend yield looks tempting, but it can also be a warning that the share price is in trouble.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Big yields often rise because prices fall, not because businesses are getting stronger.
  • Check cash flow coverage and debt, because thin payout cushions can force sudden dividend cuts.
  • These five TSX high-yield names can pay well, but they require active monitoring and risk tolerance.

A double-digit yield can make an ordinary portfolio look as though it has suddenly discovered a side hustle. Unfortunately, the stock market rarely hands investors 11% income because everyone involved is feeling relaxed. The larger the payout becomes, the louder the share price may be screaming.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Why yield matters

Dividend yield divides a company’s annualized payment by its current share price. That creates two ways for a yield to rise. Management can increase the dividend, which investors generally enjoy, or the share price can collapse, which tends to remove some of the confetti.

Investors also need to distinguish between trailing and forward yields. A trailing calculation can include a special dividend that won’t repeat, while a forward yield can become instantly obsolete after a dividend cut. Recent resets at Telus and Bridgemarq offer a particularly expensive reminder that yesterday’s payout doesn’t pay tomorrow’s bills.

Even the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index holds between 50 and 75 companies, recognizing that diversification remains important when hunting for income. Investors should examine cash-flow coverage, debt, and the business producing the payment before selecting Canadian dividend stocks. With that warning label firmly attached, here are five of the highest-yielding TSX securities today.

5 yields, 5 risks

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) provides shorter-term commercial real estate loans. Its $0.06 monthly dividend produces the list’s largest yield, while second-quarter distributable income of $0.18 per share covered the $0.17 paid. The hidden risk is how little breathing room remains. Its payout ratio reached 97.7%, meaning loan defaults, delayed repayments, or falling interest income could quickly make the dividend uncomfortable.

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) manages public and private-market investments, earning fees based largely on assets under management (AUM). Its quarterly $0.11 dividend looks covered by trailing free cash flow, yet preliminary second-quarter AUM included approximately $5.3 billion of net outflows. Fewer client assets can mean less fee revenue, while Fiera’s 3.6 net-debt ratio leaves less room for a prolonged earnings stumble.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI) lends primarily against Canadian real estate and pays $0.08 monthly. Approximately 96.9% of AI stock’s portfolio consists of first mortgages, supported by a 62.5% weighted average loan-to-value ratio. Still, second-quarter earnings declined to $0.24 per share, barely above the $0.23 distributed. Lower rates can squeeze lending spreads, while weak development projects can create credit losses.

COMPANYRECENT PRICEANNUALIZED PAYOUTYIELDFREQUENCY
TF$6.21$0.6911.1%Monthly
FSZ$5.08$0.438.5%Quarterly
AI$11.48$0.938.1%Monthly
NXR.UN$8.02$0.648.0%Monthly
FC$11.86$0.947.9%Monthly

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN) owns warehouses, distribution facilities, and other industrial properties. This segment benefits from e-commerce and companies holding more inventory closer to customers. However, its normalized adjusted funds from operations payout ratio only recently slipped below 100%, reaching 96.6% during the first quarter. That leaves limited protection against vacancies, refinancing costs, or development delays. Investors comparing Canadian REIT stocks shouldn’t ignore that thin cushion.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSX:FC) completes the list with its $0.08 monthly dividend. The company focuses on short-term residential and commercial mortgages that traditional lenders may decline. Those borrowers pay higher rates, creating FC’s generous income, yet they may also carry greater refinancing and default risk. Falling rates could reduce portfolio returns, while a weaker property market could make recovering money from troubled loans considerably messier.

Bottom line

These payouts can reward investors willing to monitor them, but none belong on autopilot. The smartest high-yield purchase isn’t necessarily the stock offering the most income today. It’s the one whose cash flow can still support that income when the economy stops cooperating.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and Nexus Industrial REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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