Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees

These Canadian dividend payers have the ability to grow profitably and have a resilient distribution history.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge and Canadian Utilities are top stocks for retirees to generate a reliable income.
  • Enbridge offers a dividend yield of about 5%, backed by regulated assets, long-term contracts, and growth opportunities from rising energy demand and infrastructure investments.
  • Canadian Utilities has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years and plans major investments in regulated assets to support steady earnings and future dividend growth.

Dividend stocks are an attractive investment for generating income, making them appealing to retirees seeking regular cash flow. However, as dividends can be reduced or suspended, retirees should focus on companies with strong fundamentals, including a solid balance sheet, ability to grow profitably, resilient distribution history, and sustainable payouts. These TSX stocks are better positioned to reward retirees with reliable payouts through various market cycles.

With that in mind, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stand out as two Canadian dividend stocks perfect for retirees seeking reliable passive income and stability.

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge is a perfect stock for retirees

For retirees, Enbridge can be a compelling choice for earning a stress-free income. Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company operating an extensive oil and natural gas pipeline system, along with a growing portfolio of utilities and renewable energy assets. Its diversified assets and resilient operating structure enable it to generate stable, predictable distributable cash flow (DCF) to support consistent dividend payments.

The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its dividend every year since 1995, making it one of Canada’s most dependable dividend stocks. Moreover, ENB stock offers a dividend yield of about 5%.

Notably, most of Enbridge’s revenue comes from regulated assets and long-term take-or-pay contracts. This operating structure helps shield the business from fluctuations in commodity prices and supports its payouts.

Enbridge targets a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF, giving it the flexibility to continue rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient capital to invest in future growth opportunities.

Enbridge’s management expects its earnings and DCF to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in the years ahead, which will drive its payouts. Supporting this outlook is the company’s $39 billion secured project backlog, with most projects backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks that provide strong visibility into future earnings.

In addition, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from several emerging energy trends. Rising electricity demand driven by AI-powered data centres, increasing natural gas consumption, and ongoing investments in the energy transition will support its earnings and distributions. Overall, Enbridge is a reliable income stock for retirees.

Canadian Utilities provides stability and income

Canadian Utilities is a top stock for retirees seeking a growing passive income stream and stability. The utility company operates a defensive business and has an exceptional record of annual dividend increases. For instance, it has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years, the longest dividend growth streak by any publicly traded Canadian company.

Its highly regulated and contracted assets generate steady, predictable revenue regardless of economic conditions, supporting higher dividend payments.

Looking ahead, management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets from 2026 to 2030. The investment will steadily expand its rate base and support predictable long-term earnings growth. Canadian Utilities is also securing additional long-term contracts to improve cash flow visibility and reduce earnings volatility, further driving higher dividend payments.

With stable operations, disciplined expansion, and dependable cash generation, the company appears well-positioned to continue delivering reliable dividend growth for years to come.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Be an Ideal Match for a $7,000 TFSA Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

For a $7,000 TFSA investment, I’d be comfortable spreading capital across these three Canadian stocks rather than betting the full…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Belong in Almost Every Investor’s Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

These dividend stocks are three of the best Canadian companies to buy and hold long term, making them a no-brainer…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian stocks offer defensive strength, dividends, and essential-service exposure as inflation pressures return.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

| Daniel Da Costa

These Canadian dividend stocks continue increasing their payouts, reminding investors why they’re among the best on the TSX.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Dividend Stock Is Down 50% and Worth Holding Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Pet Valu stock has been cut in half. I think that's the buying opportunity long-term investors have been waiting for.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX dividend names still look reasonably priced today: Scotiabank for a potential turnaround and Keyera for steady energy-infrastructure income.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $363.14 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Make $363.14 in monthly tax-free income inside your TFSA with 3 high-yield Canadian REITs – no taxes, just reliable passive…

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI data centres are sparking a massive buildout, and two Canadian stocks could benefit beyond the usual chip names.

Read more »