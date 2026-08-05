Getting $800 a month tax-free in a TFSA is possible, but the needed balance depends on yield and risk.

How Much You Really Need in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

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TELUS yields about 11.6%, yet debt and competition make it risky as your only TFSA income source.

Higher yields can lower the required balance, but they raise the risk of a cut and price declines.

At 4% to 6% yields, you typically need about $160,000 to $240,000 to generate $800 monthly.

An extra $800 per month is something we all could use. That cash could cover groceries, utilities, or one surprisingly ordinary trip to Costco. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it could also arrive without creating a tax bill. The uncomfortable part is the price tag. Depending on the yield, that paycheque may require anywhere from roughly $82,500 to $320,000.

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Do the math

The calculation begins with $9,600 in annual income. Divide that amount by the portfolio’s yield and the required TFSA balance appears. At a cautious 4% yield, investors need $240,000. Chasing an 11.6% yield drops the requirement dramatically, although risk doesn’t disappear simply because the calculator looks happier.

PORTFOLIO YIELD TFSA BALANCE NEEDED ANNUAL INCOME MONTHLY AVERAGE 3% $320,000 $9,600 $800 4% $240,000 $9,600 $800 5% $192,000 $9,600 $800 6% $160,000 $9,600 $800 8% $120,000 $9,600 $800 11.6% Approximately $82,500 $9,600 $800

The sensible answer is therefore usually between $160,000 and $240,000, supported by a diversified portfolio yielding 4% to 6%. A smaller balance can produce the same income, but only by accepting greater dividend, distribution, and share-price risk.

The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, so investors can’t simply deposit the entire amount unless they have sufficient unused room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year. Growth inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t consume room, allowing the balance to eventually grow far beyond the amount contributed.

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The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) also confirms that TFSA income and withdrawals generally won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes the account a rather lovely home for retirement income, provided investors don’t fill it with one dividend wearing a superhero cape.

An $82,500 example

TELUS (TSX:T) currently demonstrates how a high yield changes the calculation. The company provides wireless, internet, digital-health, and technology services, while expanding into artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure through its sovereign AI factories.

First-quarter free cash flow increased 19% to $583 million. TELUS stock expects approximately $2.5 billion in 2026 and targets at least 10% compound annual free cash flow growth through 2028. Its Rimouski AI facility also sold out within months, while another facility is preparing to open in Kamloops.

TELUS stock pays a $0.42 quarterly dividend, or $1.67 annually. At the recent $14.38 share price, that produces an enormous 11.6% yield. An investor would need 5,737 shares to average slightly more than $800 per month, although the cash would arrive quarterly.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $14.38 5,737 $1.67 $9,601.44 Quarterly $82,498.06

Considerations

TELUS stock sits approximately 38% below its 52-week high because investors remain concerned about debt, intense telecom competition, and dividend sustainability. Management has paused dividend growth, and every future payment still requires board approval. A yield this high is an invitation to investigate, not permission to switch off the brain.

TELUS stock could form one part of a portfolio alongside other sectors, ETFs, and Canadian dividend stocks. Relying on it for the entire $800 would turn one dividend decision into a retirement emergency.

Bottom line

The safer route may require closer to $160,000 or more, built gradually through contributions, reinvestment, and dividend growth. If TELUS stock delivers its free cash flow and debt-reduction targets, however, today’s selloff could help one portion of that future TFSA paycheque grow considerably faster.