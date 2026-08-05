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How Much You Really Need in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

Getting $800 a month tax-free in a TFSA is possible, but the needed balance depends on yield and risk.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • At 4% to 6% yields, you typically need about $160,000 to $240,000 to generate $800 monthly.
  • Higher yields can lower the required balance, but they raise the risk of a cut and price declines.
  • TELUS yields about 11.6%, yet debt and competition make it risky as your only TFSA income source.

An extra $800 per month is something we all could use. That cash could cover groceries, utilities, or one surprisingly ordinary trip to Costco. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it could also arrive without creating a tax bill. The uncomfortable part is the price tag. Depending on the yield, that paycheque may require anywhere from roughly $82,500 to $320,000.

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Do the math

The calculation begins with $9,600 in annual income. Divide that amount by the portfolio’s yield and the required TFSA balance appears. At a cautious 4% yield, investors need $240,000. Chasing an 11.6% yield drops the requirement dramatically, although risk doesn’t disappear simply because the calculator looks happier.

PORTFOLIO YIELDTFSA BALANCE NEEDEDANNUAL INCOMEMONTHLY AVERAGE
3%$320,000$9,600$800
4%$240,000$9,600$800
5%$192,000$9,600$800
6%$160,000$9,600$800
8%$120,000$9,600$800
11.6%Approximately $82,500$9,600$800

The sensible answer is therefore usually between $160,000 and $240,000, supported by a diversified portfolio yielding 4% to 6%. A smaller balance can produce the same income, but only by accepting greater dividend, distribution, and share-price risk.

The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, so investors can’t simply deposit the entire amount unless they have sufficient unused room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year. Growth inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t consume room, allowing the balance to eventually grow far beyond the amount contributed.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) also confirms that TFSA income and withdrawals generally won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes the account a rather lovely home for retirement income, provided investors don’t fill it with one dividend wearing a superhero cape.

An $82,500 example

TELUS (TSX:T) currently demonstrates how a high yield changes the calculation. The company provides wireless, internet, digital-health, and technology services, while expanding into artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure through its sovereign AI factories.

First-quarter free cash flow increased 19% to $583 million. TELUS stock expects approximately $2.5 billion in 2026 and targets at least 10% compound annual free cash flow growth through 2028. Its Rimouski AI facility also sold out within months, while another facility is preparing to open in Kamloops.

TELUS stock pays a $0.42 quarterly dividend, or $1.67 annually. At the recent $14.38 share price, that produces an enormous 11.6% yield. An investor would need 5,737 shares to average slightly more than $800 per month, although the cash would arrive quarterly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
T$14.385,737$1.67$9,601.44Quarterly$82,498.06

Considerations

TELUS stock sits approximately 38% below its 52-week high because investors remain concerned about debt, intense telecom competition, and dividend sustainability. Management has paused dividend growth, and every future payment still requires board approval. A yield this high is an invitation to investigate, not permission to switch off the brain.

TELUS stock could form one part of a portfolio alongside other sectors, ETFs, and Canadian dividend stocks. Relying on it for the entire $800 would turn one dividend decision into a retirement emergency.

Bottom line

The safer route may require closer to $160,000 or more, built gradually through contributions, reinvestment, and dividend growth. If TELUS stock delivers its free cash flow and debt-reduction targets, however, today’s selloff could help one portion of that future TFSA paycheque grow considerably faster.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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