Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 5 of the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for 2026

5 of the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for 2026

These five best Canadian dividend stocks have sustainable payouts and are likely to return solid cash to their shareholders in 2026.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Companies with the financial strength to sustain and consistently increase their dividend payouts across varying market conditions are the best options for passive income.
  • These five Canadian dividend-paying companies rank among the top investment opportunities for income-focused investors in 2026, thanks to their strong and reliable dividend payouts.
  • These Canadian dividend stocks are likely to pay and increase their distribution through 2026 and beyond.

Payouts from dividend stocks can provide a reliable source of passive income. However, because dividends are never guaranteed, it’s important to find companies with the financial strength to sustain and consistently increase their payouts over the long term.

The TSX has several high-quality dividend stocks capable of growing their dividends across various market cycles. These Canadian companies stand out as some of the best dividend stocks to own in 2026 and beyond.

With that in mind, here are five of the 0best Canadian dividend stocks that offer dependable income in 2026 and beyond.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Best dividend stock #1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the best Canadian dividend stocks for 2026. Its rate-regulated electricity transmission and distribution business generates predictable and growing cash flow, enabling consistent dividend growth. The utility company has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and is expected to extend that streak with another hike in 2026.

Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan will expand its regulated rate base and support low-risk earnings growth. Management projects the rate base will grow about 7% annually through 2030, supporting dividend increases of 4% to 6% per year through the end of this decade. Fortis’s defensive business model, expanding rate base, rising electricity demand, and a strong balance sheet position it well for continued dividend growth.

Best dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the best dividend stocks to hold in 2026. It has consistently paid dividends for more than 70 years and increased it annually since 1995. The energy infrastructure giant is well-positioned to extend that streak in 2026 while offering an attractive yield of about 5%.

Its dividend is backed by a diversified revenue base, with nearly all EBITDA generated from regulated assets or long-term take-or-pay contracts. These stable cash flows reduce exposure to commodity price swings and support consistent growth in distributable cash flow. Looking ahead, strength in its core businesses, strong project backlog, and rising energy demand position Enbridge well to deliver future dividend growth.

Best dividend stock #3: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is among the best Canadian dividend stocks. The oil and gas company increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years across multiple commodity cycles. Its portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets generates resilient cash flows, supporting consistent dividend growth.

CNQ also benefits from a flexible capital allocation strategy and value-enhancing acquisitions that strengthen its growth outlook. Looking ahead, its large reserve base, diversified operations, and low-decline production profile should drive stable earnings and cash flow. Moreover, ongoing debt reduction and an active drilling program position Canadian Natural well to continue rewarding shareholders with a higher dividend.

Best dividend stock #4: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) remains a top Canadian dividend stock for 2026, backed by 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. Its extensive North American rail network transports essential goods, including natural resources and consumer products, generating dependable demand and consistent cash flow.

Canadian National’s extensive rail network drives steady demand and helps stabilize revenue across economic cycles. Expansion projects, operational efficiency, and diversified end markets are expected to support profitability. For 2026, Canadian National forecasts low-single-digit volume growth and mid- to high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth. Overall, it is well-positioned to keep growing its dividend in the years ahead.

Best dividend stock #5: Bank of Montreal

Financial services giant Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is known for its multi-decade history of uninterrupted dividend payments and growth. It has paid a dividend for over 197 years. Further, its dividend has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the past 15 years. The bank’s diversified revenue streams, strong balance sheet, and sustainable payout ratio provide a solid foundation for consistent earnings and dividend growth.

Looking ahead, BMO is on strong footing to benefit from loan and deposit growth, expanding fee-based businesses, and ongoing efficiency initiatives. At the same time, its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) are likely to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and reduce costs. These factors should further support earnings growth and strengthen BMO’s ability to deliver dependable and growing dividend income over the long term.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy in August

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with the TSX near record highs, several quality names are still down from highs and could be worth watching…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Hold for a Decade

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lock in reliable passive income past 2036! These 2 high-yield Canadian dividend stocks offer juicy 5%+ yields and a potential…

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

Is a $109,000 TFSA Actually Realistic for the Average Canadian?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Here’s how consistent contributions, time, and investment growth can make it possible.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

A 6.4% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock is well positioned to maintain its distributions over the long term, supported by steady demand and growing…

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

A Top Dividend Growth Stock to Buy if Rates Stay Higher for Longer

| Joey Frenette

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stands out as a steady financial to own, even as rates begin to rise again.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation can quietly shrink dividend buying power, so investors need high yield plus dividend growth and solid coverage.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

How to Put $20,000 in a TFSA to Work Generating Meaningful Cash Flow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Put $20,000 to work generating TFSA cash flow with a combination of some of the best long-term income investments on…

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

How Much You Really Need in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Getting $800 a month tax-free in a TFSA is possible, but the needed balance depends on yield and risk.

Read more »