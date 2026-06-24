Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

AI data centres are sparking a massive buildout, and two Canadian stocks could benefit beyond the usual chip names.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Brookfield Renewable can supply the clean, reliable power data centres need, backed by big deals and rising cash flow.
  • ATS could benefit indirectly as the energy and industrial systems supporting data centres demand more automation and nuclear-related work.
  • Both stocks offer different risk-reward profiles: Brookfield pays steady income, while ATS is more cyclical and execution-dependent.
10 stocks we like better than Alphabet

Data centres need more than servers. They need power, automation, cooling, reliability, backup systems, and infrastructure that can scale without breaking. That’s why Canadian investors shouldn’t look only at chip stocks when they think about artificial intelligence (AI). The bigger opportunity may sit in the companies helping build and support the physical backbone behind the digital boom.

Two Canadian infrastructure stocks worth watching closely in that case are Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and ATS (TSX:ATS). Together, they show how the data-centre buildout could touch far more than the usual tech names.

AI image of a face with chips

Scource: Getty Images

BEP

Brookfield Renewable looks like the cleaner fit. Data centres already use huge amounts of electricity, and AI workloads could push demand much higher. Large technology companies also want that power to come from cleaner sources. That puts Brookfield Renewable in a strong position.

The company owns one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable power platforms, with hydro, wind, solar, storage, distributed energy, and sustainable solutions assets. It also has exposure to nuclear services through Westinghouse, which could become more important as governments and tech companies search for reliable low-carbon power.

Brookfield’s customer list adds weight to the story. In 2024, Brookfield and Microsoft signed an agreement that could deliver more than 10.5 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable energy capacity between 2026 and 2030 in the United States and Europe. In 2025, Brookfield and Alphabet signed a hydro framework agreement for up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity in the United States. Those are exactly the kinds of large-scale deals that show where data-centre demand is heading.

The latest results also looked strong. Brookfield Renewable reported record first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of US$375 million, or US$0.55 per unit, up 15% per unit from last year. It also declared a quarterly distribution of US$0.39 per unit. For investors, that means Brookfield offers both income and exposure to one of the biggest power-demand stories in the market.

ATS

ATS designs and builds automation systems for industries such as life sciences, food and beverage, consumer products, transportation, and energy. It helps customers build complex automated systems, and that skill set could matter as power, energy, and advanced manufacturing become more important to data-centre growth.

The clearest connection sits in energy. Data centres need dependable electricity, and the power supply chain needs more automation, engineering, and manufacturing capacity. ATS reported that its Q4 fiscal 2026 energy revenue rose 101.5% year over year, helped by execution on nuclear projects. Nuclear power has moved back into the discussion because data centres need power around the clock, not just when wind or solar conditions cooperate.

ATS also serves regulated and technically demanding industries. That gives it a role in the kind of advanced manufacturing and automation work that can support energy infrastructure, industrial equipment, and high-spec production. In fiscal 2026, ATS generated revenue of $3 billion, up 17.4% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12% to $413 million. The company ended the year with a backlog of about $2 billion, giving it revenue visibility into fiscal 2027.

The risk is that ATS remains an indirect data-centre play. Investors shouldn’t buy it expecting a pure AI infrastructure stock. Order bookings fell in fiscal 2026, backlog declined from last year, and the company still needs to prove its restructuring work can improve margins. Even so, ATS deserves attention because the data-centre boom will push demand through the wider industrial system. ATS won’t capture all of that, but it could benefit from the larger wave of spending.

Bottom line

Brookfield Renewable and ATS offer two very different ways to think about the same theme. Brookfield brings clean power and income. ATS brings automation and industrial execution. For investors willing to look past the obvious AI names, these two Canadian infrastructure stocks could have room to win as data centres keep expanding.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Alphabet, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Double My Position in Today

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their strong fundamentals, reliable income streams, and visible growth opportunities, these four dividend stocks are attractive buys for investors…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Cautious investors can lock in higher yields on meaningful market corrections of 10–20%.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: How Much Money Should Be in a TFSA to Retire?

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be excellent picks to help get your TFSA balance to a level that can comfortably…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These stocks have safe and growing earnings and in turn, dividend payments, making them two of the best stocks to…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Dividend Stocks

The Data Centre Buildout Is Just Beginning: 3 Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The data-centre boom isn’t just a chip story, it’s an infrastructure, engineering, and equipment buildout that could run for years.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before Summer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividends that keep showing up while you unplug this summer? These three TSX picks could fit the bill.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Companies That’ve Been Quietly Raising Their Dividend Payouts

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should have these three dividend growers on their watchlist for potential buys on market corrections.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d be Comfortable Holding in an RRSP Indefinitely

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The two top RRSP stocks for long-term wealth creation include TD Bank and CNR Rail, the leaders of their respective…

Read more »