4 TSX Dividend Stocks That Retirees Might Want On Their Radar

Canadian Natural Resources and Bank of Nova Scotia offer yields of 4.45% and 3.72%, respectively, supported by efficient operations and strategic growth initiatives, providing consistent dividend income.

Enbridge and Fortis offer stable dividend yields of 4.87% and 3.12% respectively, with strong track records and growth plans that make them reliable choices for retirees.

With no regular employment income to cover day-to-day expenses, retirees often seek stable and reliable income streams while preserving their capital. Moreover, their shorter investment horizons leave them with less time to recover from market downturns, making capital preservation and income stability key priorities. As a result, retirees should focus on companies with established business models, reliable cash flows, and strong track records of consistent dividend payments.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at four Canadian dividend stocks that I believe are ideal for retirees.

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Enbridge

One of the best dividend stocks for retirees is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Its resilient business model, with approximately 98% of its earnings generated from long-term take-or-pay contracts and regulated assets, helps shield its financial performance from market volatility and economic cycles. In addition, nearly 80% of its earnings are protected against inflation, further enhancing the stability of its cash flows. This predictable cash flow profile has enabled Enbridge to maintain and grow its dividend consistently over time.

The company has paid dividends for 70 consecutive years and increased its dividend for 26 straight years. It currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.9%. Looking ahead, Enbridge is expanding its asset base through its $40 billion secured capital program to meet growing demand for its infrastructure and services as oil and natural gas production across North America continues to rise. These investments should support long-term earnings growth and strengthen the company’s ability to continue its dividend growth.

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Fortis

Another dividend stock that I believe is ideal for retirees is Fortis (TSX:FTS). The utility company operates nine regulated businesses and serves approximately 3.5 million customers across North America. Since the majority of its assets are concentrated in low-risk transmission and distribution operations, its financial performance remains largely insulated from market volatility and economic cycles. Supported by this stable business model, Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.1%.

Looking ahead, the utility continues to expand its asset base through its planned five-year $28.8 billion capital investment program. These investments could increase its rate base at an annualized rate of 7%, reaching $57.9 billion by 2030. In addition, preventive maintenance initiatives, operational efficiencies, and innovative technologies should support earnings and cash flow growth, positioning Fortis to continue delivering steady dividend increases in the years ahead.

Canadian Natural Resources

Third on my list would be Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), a leading oil and natural gas producer. It operates a portfolio of large, low-risk, and high-value reserves that require relatively low capital reinvestment. Also, its efficient operations and disciplined cost management have kept expenses down, supporting strong profitability and robust cash flow. Amid these healthy cash flows, the company has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, at an impressive annualized rate of around 20%. Currently, it offers a healthy forward yield of 4.5%.

Moreover, the company has proven reserves exceeding 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent and a reserve life index of 32 years, both of which support its long-term growth. Also, it has planned to invest $6.9 billion this year to strengthen its production capabilities. Further, the company is focusing on strengthening its balance sheet and expects to reduce net debt to $13 billion over time. Considering its healthy growth prospects and solid financial position, I expect CNQ to continue rewarding shareholders with strong dividend yields, making it an ideal buy for retirees.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across multiple countries, is my final pick. Supported by its broad revenue base, the bank generates stable and reliable cash flows across economic cycles and has paid dividends continuously since 1833. Moreover, BNS has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the last decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of 3.7%.

The bank is also pursuing growth opportunities, including its planned acquisition of the remaining shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited that it does not already own. Management expects to complete the approximately $0.5 billion transaction by the end of this year. In addition, persistent inflation could encourage central banks to keep interest rates elevated for longer, supporting BNS’s core lending business through wider net interest margins.

Alongside these initiatives, BNS is focused on optimizing capital allocation and improving operational efficiency across its existing footprint. These efforts should strengthen earnings growth and cash flow generation, enabling the bank to continue rewarding shareholders with attractive dividend increases over the long term.