Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

These five TSX stocks offer investors a solid combination of income and long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A calm, “boring” TSX portfolio of dependable stocks—mixing defensive growth, reliable dividend payers, and income names—can deliver steady long‑term returns with less stress.
  • Core picks: Dollarama (TSX:DOL) as a defensive long‑term growth anchor, while Nutrien (NTR), Capital Power (CPX) and Granite REIT (GRT.UN) provide a balanced mix of agricultural exposure, contracted power cash flows, and logistics real‑estate income.
  • Alaris (AD.UN) is a high‑income complement—a cash‑flow focused trust yielding about 6.4%—to boost portfolio distributions without adding excessive volatility.
10 stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Investing doesn’t have to be exciting to be successful. In fact, some of the best-performing portfolios are built by finding TSX stocks to buy that will quietly grow year after year while generating reliable cash flow and consistent earnings.

That’s especially true for long-term investors. Rather than trying to chase the next hot stock, building a portfolio with a mix of dependable growth stocks, reliable dividend payers, and defensive businesses can help you stay invested through all kinds of market environments.

So, if you’re looking to build a calm, boring, but winning portfolio, here are five of the top TSX stocks you can buy today.

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

A long-term growth stock that keeps delivering

There’s no question that one of the best long-term growth stocks on the TSX is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). However, what specifically makes Dollarama one of the best long-term investments for Canadians is the combination of defensiveness and growth it offers.

In fact, because Dollarama is a discount retailer which tends to see the majority of its growth during worsening economic environments, it’s quickly become one of the best defensive growth stocks you can own for the long haul.

The stock can be more volatile in normal environments. But it’s consistently shown it can grow in any situation, and when the economy is strong, most of your other stocks will be performing well anyway.

So, the fact that Dollarama can add growth potential to your portfolio over the long haul, but especially help to protect your portfolio during worsening economic environments, makes Dollarama one of the best TSX stocks you can buy for a calm, boring, winning portfolio.

Three TSX stocks to buy offering a balanced mix of growth and reliable income

While Dollarama and its significant long-term growth potential are undoubtedly a top pick, many of the best long-term portfolios will feature stocks that offer a mix of reliable income and long-term growth.

That’s why three more of the best TSX stocks to buy now are Nutrien (TSX:NTR), Capital Power (TSX:CPX), and Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN).

Nutrien is a top pick because it operates in one of the world’s most essential industries. Regardless of economic conditions, food still needs to be produced, creating long-term demand for the company’s agricultural products.

So, although fertilizer prices can be cyclical, Nutrien’s global scale and strong asset base make it one of the highest-quality businesses in the sector and a TSX stock you can buy now and have confidence holding long term.

Meanwhile, Capital Power is an independent power producer that generates much of its cash flow through long-term contracts, helping create predictable earnings while supporting an attractive and growing dividend.

At the same time, continued investments in new generation assets provide opportunities for future growth.

Granite REIT rounds out the group as one of the top real estate stocks you can buy on the TSX.

Its portfolio of warehouses, logistics facilities, and distribution centres benefits from long-term leasing agreements with high-quality tenants, creating dependable cash flow while also allowing investors to participate in the continued growth of e-commerce and global supply chains.

A pure income stock built around generating consistent cash flow

While owning several stocks that provide both income and growth potential will be ideal for most investors, if you’re looking for even more income while still keeping the same calm, boring portfolio, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) is an excellent complement to the rest of the portfolio.

Instead of operating a traditional business, Alaris provides capital to private companies in exchange for ongoing distributions. That gives it exposure to a diversified portfolio of partner businesses while generating recurring cash flow that supports its attractive dividend yield, which currently sits at 6.4%.

The company’s business model is specifically designed to produce distributable income, making it a natural fit for dividend investors. At the same time, its diversified portfolio helps reduce the impact that any single partner can have on overall performance.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality TSX stocks you can buy to build a calm, boring, but most importantly, winning portfolio, Alaris is the perfect high-income complement to the other stocks on this list.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Capital Power, Dollarama, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

The TFSA Strategy I’d Be Following Heading Into the Rest of 2026

| Robin Brown

Looking for a smart TFSA strategy for 2026. Here are some ideas how to build long-term tax-free wealth with two…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 5% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Restaurant Brands offers a mix of dividend income and long-term brand growth, and a small pullback can improve the entry…

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Why This Boring Utilities Stock is Starting to Look Very Profitable

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A “boring” Canadian energy distributor just landed a massive data centre deal that could turn it into an unexpected AI…

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Stocks for Beginners

How Splitting $30,000 Across Three TSX Stocks Could Generate $2,000 in Annual Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

These three TSX stocks could turn a $30,000 investment into nearly $2,000 in annual dividends.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian ETFs Worth Tucking Into a TFSA and Holding for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

Looking for the best Canadian ETFs? Here are three high-quality funds to buy in your TFSA and hold for the…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Giant That Looks Attractive After a 5% Pullback

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway is a classic “quiet compounder” that can keep growing dividends thanks to an asset base competitors can’t…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Giants That Look Attractive After Recent Pullbacks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO and Thomson Reuters offer two different styles of dividend quality: higher-yield banking income versus lower-yield, recurring-revenue growth.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Stocks for Beginners

This Stock, Up Over 230% in 5 Years, Looks Like a Genius Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama has already surged, but its value-focused model still fits today’s cautious consumer environment.

Read more »