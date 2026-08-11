Analysts Agree: These Canadian Stocks Are Strong Buys

Two “Strong Buy” Canadian stocks are getting near-unanimous analyst love, but only one still looks reasonably priced.

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Use analyst ratings as a starting point, then buy gradually based on price, cash flow, and risks.

WSP has record backlog and steady growth, and its valuation leaves more room for good-not-perfect execution.

Shopify’s results were huge, but the stock jumped and now looks expensive versus its upside targets.

Wall Street rarely agrees on lunch, so when 38 analyst ratings produced 36 buys, two holds, and precisely zero sells, that level of optimism deserves attention. It doesn’t, however, deserve control of your brokerage password.

A consensus rating combines the latest recommendations from analysts following a company. A “Strong Buy” generally means most expect the shares to outperform, while an average price target estimates where the stock could trade within 12 months. It’s not a promise. Analysts can underestimate competition, overestimate growth, or update targets after the share price has already sprinted away.

The label works best as a research filter. Investors should still check whether revenue is growing, cash is following, the catalyst is current, and the valuation leaves room for something less than perfection. Two Canadian businesses pass most of those tests, although one offers a far friendlier entry point.

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SHOP

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) provides the software, checkout, payments, and other tools merchants use to sell online and in stores. Its value increases as more businesses and shoppers use the platform, which helps explain why it remains one of the most closely watched Canadian growth stocks.

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Second-quarter gross merchandise volume climbed 32% to US$115.6 billion, while revenue increased 34% to US$3.6 billion. Free cash flow reached US$654 million, producing an 18% margin. Management now expects low-30% revenue growth during the third quarter as artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as Sidekick help merchants work faster instead of sending them elsewhere.

That performance supports the Strong Buy consensus of 22 buys, two holds, and no sells. The awkward bit arrived when Shopify stock jumped 19% after earnings. At approximately $212.50 on the TSX at writing, the shares trade near 102 times trailing earnings, while the existing $221.53 average target offers a small upside.

Competition from AI shopping tools, weaker consumer spending, or slower merchant growth could punish that valuation. I would buy Shopify stock gradually after the rally. The business deserves enthusiasm; the price doesn’t require investors to express all of it before lunch.

WSP

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) offers engineering, design, environmental, and consulting services for transportation, buildings, water, mining, and power projects. AI may produce a handsome bridge illustration. Clients still need engineers to ensure the actual bridge remains where everyone left it.

Second-quarter net revenue rose 22.9% to $4.3 billion, including 5% organic growth. More importantly, backlog increased 23.2% to a record $20.1 billion. That contracted work gives WSP visibility as governments modernize transportation and water systems while utilities expand grids for electrification and data centres.

All 14 analysts in one current poll rate WSP a buy, creating a Strong Buy consensus. Their $290 average target sits approximately 54% above the recent $188 share price. Meanwhile, the stock trades near 25 times trailing earnings, a far easier valuation to defend while adjusted earnings grow.

Acquisitions create the largest risk. Another oversized deal could strain the balance sheet or distract management, even with $1.4 billion in trailing free cash flow.

Bottom line

I would buy WSP at today’s valuation and build Shopify stock more slowly. Investors still learning about choosing growth stocks should treat analyst agreement as supporting evidence, not a substitute for valuation and risk.

Shopify stock may compound through the expansion of AI-enabled commerce, while WSP can earn from the infrastructure supporting the digital and physical economy. If both keep converting optimism into cash, analysts won’t be the only investors pleased with these buys several years from now.