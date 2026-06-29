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A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 6.6% Dividend Yield

A high-yield TSX stock paying monthly dividends is a prime target for income-focused investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruption pushed energy prices higher, and Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) — trading at $16.44 and up ~11% YTD — offers a ~6.6% yield.
  • Freehold is an asset‑light oil & gas royalty company (landlord, not producer) paying monthly distributions ($0.09/month since Sept 2022) with a 27‑year uninterrupted monthly dividend history.
  • The dividend is functionally sustainable (Q1 2026 payout ratio ~75%) backed by ~6M Canadian and 1.2M U.S. gross acres and diversified royalty income, though cash flows remain sensitive to commodity prices and drilling activity.

The escalation in the Middle East conflict, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, caused serious disruption globally. Nearly all regions are feeling the shock. Access to oil became extremely worrisome, heightening anxiety, especially among importers.

The situation played out in the financial markets, driving energy stocks higher alongside surging commodity prices. Many investors actively took positions across the energy sector and its sub-sectors in anticipation of higher profit margins, soaring yet volatile cash flows, and generous dividends.

The TSX is home to several high-yield plays, notably within the oil and gas industry. One constituent that stands out as a prime target for income-focused investors is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). Besides the juicy 6.6% yield, the dividend is paid monthly. The mid-cap stock trades at $16.44 per share, up 11% year to date.   

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Crucial distinction

Freehold Royalties is not an oil producer or a well driller, but rather a landlord to industry operators. This $2.7 billion oil & gas royalty company acquires and manages land and mineral rights across North America, collecting steady royalties. The exposure is low-risk because the pure-play royalty company incurs no capital, operating, or abandonment costs. Tenants shoulder all the operational risks, too.

The business model is asset-light, providing financial stability and enabling sustainable monthly payouts. However, this top-tier energy landlord is not entirely without risks. Revenues depend largely on the percentage of production, making cash flows highly sensitive to commodity price volatility. A pullback in drilling activities during a prolonged downturn will place financial pressure on Freehold.

Stability over aggressive hikes

Freehold’s dividend payout ratio in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 increased to 75% from 65% in Q1 2025, but remains within its safety boundaries. Again, it should be emphasized that the royalty company does not engage in capital-intensive exploration and drilling projects. The 75% payout is functionally secure. Moreover, it offers a level of stability that traditional exploration and production (E&P) companies with high overhead cannot match.

The monthly distribution to shareholders dates back to January 1999. Beginning in September 2022, Freehold has pegged the regular monthly payout at $0.09 per share. This flat rate translates to a $1.08 annualized dividend and a 6.6% yield. Freehold prioritizes stability over aggressive dividend hikes.

Furthermore, the uninterrupted monthly payments over the last 27 years, notwithstanding the volatile energy market, give confidence to invest in FRU.

Vast land holdings, mineral title lands

Freehold’s crude oil and natural gas assets are located in premier basins. Total landholdings in Canada are approximately six million gross acres, while drilling acres in the U.S. are around 1.2 million. The company owns the mineral title lands in Canada and the U.S. (80%) in perpetuity.

In addition to the royalty income from over 380 industry operators, the revenue portfolio includes bonus consideration, lease rental, and potash royalties. Also, reserves are produced over the life of the properties.   

Compounding edge

Income-focused investors can easily capitalize on the monthly payout schedule. The cash streams align with monthly expenses and other obligations. It also provides immediate financial support if you’re a retiree. The best part about Freehold is its high yield and compounding edge. You can reinvest dividends 12 times a year instead of four. 

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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