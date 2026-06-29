How $30,000 Split Across 3 TSX Stocks Can Generate $1,362 in Dividends

Building a reliable stream of passive income doesn’t require a massive portfolio. By investing $30,000 across three high-quality TSX dividend stocks, investors could generate approximately $1,362 in annual dividend income.
The strategy is to focus on TSX stocks with solid fundamentals, attractive dividend yields, sustainable payout ratios, and the ability to grow profitably in the long term. Moreover, diversifying your capital across multiple sectors can reduce company- and sector-specific risks and help create a more resilient income portfolio.
With this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks to generate worry-free dividends.
Dividend stock #1: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is one of the top TSX stocks to generate steady dividend income. The infrastructure company owns a high-quality portfolio of essential assets, including utilities, transportation networks, midstream energy infrastructure, and critical data transmission and storage facilities.
Notably, a significant portion of its revenue is generated through regulated or long-term contracted assets, providing predictable earnings regardless of broader economic conditions. This business structure has enabled Brookfield Infrastructure to consistently grow funds from operations (FFO) and distributions.
Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its distribution for 17 consecutive years and maintains a disciplined payout ratio target of 60% to 70% of FFO. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share, yielding approximately 4.9%.
Looking ahead, Brookfield Infrastructure remains well-positioned to benefit from secular tailwinds. Rising demand for digital infrastructure, ongoing investment in utilities, and resilient transportation assets should support continued cash flow growth. Further, its strong balance sheet and an active asset recycling strategy provide a solid foundation for future expansion and dividend distribution.
Management expects to increase distributions by 5% to 9% annually, making Brookfield Infrastructure an attractive option for investors seeking dependable income.
Dividend stock #2: Emera
Emera (TSX:EMA) is another top dividend stock. It operates regulated electric and natural gas businesses that generate predictable revenue and steady cash flow, helping it deliver resilient earnings and dividends regardless of broader economic conditions.
Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, demonstrating the strength of its defensive business model and disciplined capital allocation. At current prices, the stock offers an attractive dividend yield of about 3.9%.
Looking ahead, Emera plans to invest more than $20 billion through 2030 to modernize its grid, expand renewable energy capacity, enhance energy storage, and strengthen natural gas infrastructure. These investments are expected to support annual earnings growth of 5% to 7% while positioning the company for long-term expansion.
Although management is targeting more modest annual dividend growth of roughly 1% to 2%, the combination of a dependable yield, consistent cash generation, and a growing asset base makes Emera an appealing option for income-focused investors.
Dividend stock #3: Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI) is another high-yield TSX stock to generate dividend income. The company operates liquid infrastructure assets, including storage terminals, processing facilities, gathering systems, and marine loading operations. Backed by long-term contracts with investment-grade customers, its business generates reliable cash flow and remains largely insulated from commodity price volatility.
Gibson Energy has increased its dividend annually for seven consecutive years, and most recently it raised its payout by 5%. Further, it offers an attractive dividend yield of more than 6%.
Looking ahead, Gibson appears well-positioned to sustain both earnings and dividend growth. Ongoing infrastructure expansion projects and the acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin assets are expected to strengthen its Canadian crude oil network and support steady earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization growth. With a resilient business model, attractive yield, and visible growth catalysts, Gibson Energy remains a stock worth considering for long-term dividend income.
Earn about $1,362 per year
Brookfield Infrastructure, Emera, and Gibson are dependable dividend stocks. By splitting $30,000 across these stocks, you can generate $340.51 per quarter or about $1,362 in dividend income per year.
|Company
|Recent Price
|Number of Shares
|Dividend
|Total Payout
|Frequency
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
|$51.40
|194
|$0.455
|$88.27
|Quarterly
|Emera
|$73.45
|136
|$0.733
|$99.69
|Quarterly
|Gibson Energy
|$29.46
|339
|$0.45
|$152.55
|Quarterly