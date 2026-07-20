A Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Through Market Volatility

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Trading near $65.49 (P/E about 26), Loblaw is a buy‑and‑hold candidate for patient investors, though adding on meaningful market dips may be prudent.

Management has raised the dividend for about 14 years (most recent hike about 10%) and pairs dividend growth with buybacks, providing a growing income stream during market volatility.

Market volatility can test even the most experienced investors. Sharp declines, economic uncertainty, and changing interest rates often trigger emotional decisions that hurt long-term returns. While no stock is immune to market swings, companies with resilient business models, reliable cash flow, and a history of rewarding shareholders can help investors stay the course.

That’s why dividend stocks remain a top choice during uncertain periods. They provide regular income while offering the potential for capital appreciation over time. Among Canadian dividend stocks, Loblaw (TSX:L) jumps out as an obvious buy-and-hold investment for investors seeking stability, as markets are unpredictable.

Source: Getty Images

A business built to weather economic uncertainty

One of Loblaw’s greatest strengths is the defensive nature of its business. Regardless of economic conditions, consumers still need groceries, pharmacy services, and everyday household essentials. As Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, Loblaw benefits from consistent customer demand that supports steady revenue generation even during recessions.

The company’s diverse operations further strengthen its resilience. In addition to grocery stores, Loblaw owns pharmacy locations, private-label brands, and a growing loyalty ecosystem that encourages repeat spending. These competitive advantages help the company maintain customer relationships while supporting healthy profit margins. During periods of inflation, Loblaw has also demonstrated an ability to adapt its product offerings and pricing strategies while continuing to generate strong cash flow.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 97% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 6th, 2026

Dividend growth supports long-term returns

Although Loblaw is not known for having a big dividend yield on the TSX, its dividend growth story deserves attention. Management has consistently increased the dividend for about 14 consecutive years while maintaining a sustainable payout ratio. This disciplined approach allows the company to reward shareholders without placing unnecessary pressure on its finances. Its most recent dividend hike in May was about 10%.

Steady dividend increases can become especially valuable during volatile markets. Investors receive a growing income stream even if short-term share prices fluctuate, making it easier to remain invested through periods of uncertainty. At the same time, Loblaw continues to invest in store improvements, digital capabilities, and operational efficiencies that position the business for future earnings growth. Combined with ongoing share repurchases, these initiatives can enhance total shareholder returns over the long run.

Why patient investors could benefit

Successful investing often comes down to owning quality businesses and giving them time to compound. Loblaw fits that profile well. Its essential products, strong market position, disciplined capital allocation, and reliable cash generation make it a company capable of navigating changing economic environments.

While short-term market sentiment may cause temporary price swings, the underlying business remains supported by everyday consumer demand. Investors who focus on long-term fundamentals instead of daily headlines may find that temporary volatility creates opportunities to accumulate shares in a high-quality Canadian company.

As the stock appears to trade at a historically high valuation, currently at $65.49 per share and a price-to-earnings ratio of about 26, it may be wise for investors to add shares on meaningful market dips.

Investor takeaway

Market volatility is unavoidable, but investors can reduce uncertainty by owning businesses with durable competitive advantages and dependable cash flow. Loblaw combines a defensive business model with a history of dividend growth, disciplined capital management, and long-term expansion opportunities.

Although its dividend yield is small, its ability to steadily grow earnings and return capital to shareholders makes it a solid choice for patient investors. For those seeking a Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold through market volatility, Loblaw deserves serious consideration as a reliable long-term investment on meaningful market corrections.