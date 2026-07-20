How Splitting $30,000 Across 3 TSX Stocks Could Generate $1,843 in Annual Dividend Income

Allocating $30,000 across these high-yield Canadian stocks can diversify your portfolio and help generate solid dividend income.

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These Canadian companies are backed by strong cash flows and resilient business models. Moreover, they have a consistent dividend payment history.

Splitting $30,000 across high-quality dividend stocks can provide a reliable stream of passive income. With the right combination of dividend-paying companies, investors could earn as much as $1,843 in annual dividend income while benefiting from the potential for future dividend growth.

Several TSX stocks have long records of consistently paying and increasing their dividends. Supported by resilient business models, strong cash flows, and disciplined capital allocation, these companies are well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with dependable income over the long term.

For those aiming to earn approximately $1,843 in annual dividend income, here are three dependable TSX dividend stocks that stand out today for their reliable payouts.

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SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one of the top TSX stocks to generate steady dividend income. The REIT has maintained a consistent history of monthly distributions and currently pays $0.15 per unit, yielding about 6.1%.

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Its steady payouts are backed by a diversified portfolio of retail and mixed-use properties in prime locations. Strong leasing demand, high occupancy, and the ability to increase rents on renewal continue to support growth in funds from operations (FFO). In addition, its high-quality tenant base and solid rent collection rate of nearly 99% add stability to its business.

SmartCentres delivered solid first-quarter results. Occupancy remained high at 97.6%, and nearly 80% of its 2026 lease renewals were completed, improving revenue visibility. Excluding anchor tenants, renewal rents climbed 11.5%, reflecting healthy demand for its properties. With these positive trends, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to grow earnings while continuing to provide a reliable monthly dividend to investors.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) could be another solid addition to your portfolio for steady dividend income. The Canadian energy company has consistently paid monthly dividends, distributing more than $3.2 billion to shareholders since 2013, despite fluctuations in commodity markets. This highlights the durability of its payouts.

Whitecap’s diversified portfolio of high-quality assets spread across several leading resource plays, prudent capital allocation, and a focus on operational efficiency support its earnings and distributions.

Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren has expanded the company’s production base while enhancing scale across its core operating regions. The move has translated into lower per-unit operating costs, improved capital efficiencies, and greater opportunities to optimize development plans. These synergies are expected to drive higher free cash flow over time, supporting higher payouts.

Whitecap currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share, yielding approximately 4.6%. Moreover, management targets a conservative dividend payout ratio of 20% to 25% of funds flow, leaving a substantial portion of cash flow available for debt reduction, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions. This disciplined capital allocation framework provides a meaningful buffer against commodity price volatility while preserving the company’s financial flexibility. Overall, Whitecap is well-positioned to sustain its payouts in the long term.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) could be another strong addition to your income portfolio. The financial services focused on short-term bridge financing and conservative underwriting have helped generate resilient cash flows across economic cycles, supporting its payouts.

Firm Capital’s diversified mortgage portfolio, relatively short loan duration, and expanding fee-based income reduce earnings volatility while supporting dividend sustainability. Firm Capital has paid monthly dividends since 2013 and currently offers a yield of 7.8%.

It has also periodically enhanced shareholder returns with special year-end dividends. Looking ahead, Firm Capital’s conservative portfolio management and consistent distribution record position it as an attractive option for investors seeking reliable passive income.

Earn over $1,843 in annual dividend income

These three Canadian dividend stocks could help you build a reliable passive-income stream. By investing $30,000 equally in SmartCentres REIT, Whitecap Resources, and Firm Capital, you could earn around $153.62 in dividends every month, or more than $1,843 annually.