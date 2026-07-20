How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

A $50,000 TFSA plan works best when you start with a diversified core, then add a few Canadian names with different return drivers.

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The main risks are a U.S. market drawdown, stock-specific volatility (especially Cameco), and execution/regulatory issues at TD, so consider buying in stages.

A simple structure is $15,000 in VFV for broad U.S. market exposure, then $10,000 BN, $7,500 CCO, $10,000 TD, and $7,500 ENB for Canadian growth and income balance.

Confirm you actually have $50,000 of TFSA room (or the cash is already inside the TFSA), because overcontributions trigger penalties.

A $50,000 investment inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can become a serious wealth-building machine. Invested well, it could deliver tax-free dividends, global growth, and exposure to trends that may run for decades.

Leaving it in cash may feel safe, but inflation has a habit of nibbling away while nobody is looking. That said, it can be risky choosing the next moonshot investment currently trending on the market. So, how do investors get started?

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Check your room first

Before investing, check the contribution room. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) set the 2026 TFSA dollar limit at $7,000, although unused room carries forward and withdrawals return as room the following calendar year. Someone holding $50,000 of TFSA cash may already have the money inside the account or enough accumulated room, but guessing can trigger an overcontribution tax.

A TFSA works best when investors give time room to compound. I would not bet the full amount on one company, even a favourite. Instead, I would build around one broad-market exchange-traded fund (ETF), then add four Canadian businesses with different growth drivers.

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Start with a core

To start, I would place $15,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV). It tracks the S&P 500, giving Canadians exposure to many of the largest U.S. companies through one TSX-listed investment. Technology carries plenty of weight, but healthcare, financials, industrials, and consumer businesses add balance.

VFV stock also reduces the risk of choosing the wrong individual winner. The U.S. market can still fall, and currency movements affect Canadian returns. Yet a 30% core gives the portfolio instant diversification before the stock picking begins.

Add Canadian growth

Next, I would invest $10,000 in Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN). Brookfield owns interests across asset management, insurance, infrastructure, renewable power, and real estate. First-quarter distributable earnings reached US$1.6 billion, while management repurchased $470 million of shares at prices it estimated sat about 40% below intrinsic value.

Another $7,500 would go into Cameco (TSX:CCO). Nuclear power needs reliable uranium supplies, and Cameco stock sits among the industry’s most important producers. Uranium-segment adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $423 million in the first quarter, up from $286 million a year earlier. Cameco stock can swing wildly, so I would keep the position smaller. Uranium rarely relaxes.

Balance it with income

From there, I would put $10,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose 15% year over year to $4.2 billion, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 21%. TD stock still faces U.S. regulatory and remediation costs, but its Canadian franchise, dividend, and improving results make the recovery worth watching.

The final $7,500 would go into Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company reaffirmed its 2026 guidance and expanded its secured project backlog to $40 billion. Its annualized dividend now sits at $3.88 per share after a 31st consecutive annual increase. That income can help fund new purchases without requiring investors to add more cash.

Bottom line

This portfolio does not remove risk. A U.S. market correction could pull down VFV, Brookfield carries complexity, TD must execute its remediation work, uranium prices can punish Cameco stock, and higher rates can pressure Enbridge.

Still, the five holdings spread $50,000 across global businesses, Canadian income, nuclear demand, and essential infrastructure. Investors with enough TFSA room could buy in stages and let tax-free compounding work through the next market cycle and many more after it. From there, simply reinvest and watch compounding do the work.