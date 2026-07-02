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A 4% Monthly Dividend Stock That Looks Ideal for Passive Income (Really!)

A monthly-paying seniors-housing stock is bouncing back as occupancy rises, and the dividend looks safer than it did a year ago.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Sienna pays a monthly dividend tied to retirement and long-term care demand that should grow as Canada ages.
  • Occupancy and NOI are improving, and the payout ratio has fallen, making the dividend easier to support.
  • The big risks are rising labour and operating costs, plus government funding pressures in long-term care.

A monthly dividend stock can make passive income feel real. Instead of waiting for quarterly payments, investors see cash arrive every month. That can be useful inside any account built around steady income. The key is making sure the payout has a business behind it.

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is one Canadian stock worth watching for that reason, especially when the underlying business connects to one of Canada’s strongest long-term themes: aging.

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

SIA

Sienna owns and operates retirement residences and long-term care homes across Canada. Its business includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long-term care. In other words, it provides housing and care services that should remain in demand even when markets get choppy.

That demand is the main reason income investors should care. Canada’s population is getting older. More families will need retirement living, assisted care, and long-term care options over the next decade. Supply, meanwhile, remains limited in many markets. That creates a useful backdrop for operators with scale, experience, and existing properties.

Into earnings

The latest results show the recovery is gaining traction. In the first quarter of 2026, Sienna’s retirement same-property occupancy rose 180 basis points from last year to 94.7%. Same-property net operating income (NOI) climbed 7.9% to $47.4 million. The retirement segment was even stronger, with same-property NOI up 15.8%.

Sienna’s adjusted funds from operations (FFO) rose 45.1% year over year in the quarter, while the AFFO payout ratio improved to 68.5% from 86% a year earlier. That payout ratio is the number that makes the dividend look more comfortable. A lower payout ratio gives management more room to fund the dividend, invest in properties, and handle unexpected cost pressures. It doesn’t make the dividend guaranteed, but it is a much better signal than a payout stretched close to the limit.

Monthly income is also part of the appeal. A $7000 investment in Sienna at a roughly 4.3% yield would generate considerable income, as well as growth if we see the same amount as last year. In a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that cash can be reinvested tax-free every month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT1-YEAR RETURNPROJECTED SHARE PRICEPROJECTED POSITION VALUE
SIA$22.02317$0.94$297.98Monthly$6,980.3423.88%$27.28$8,645.76

Looking ahead

Sienna also has a growth angle. The dividend stock closed or agreed to $188 million of acquisitions in 2026, including retirement and long-term care assets. Management continues to target higher retirement occupancy, margin growth, and more same-property NOI growth. If demand remains strong, the business could keep improving.

The risk is that seniors housing is not a simple business. Labour costs, food costs, utilities, maintenance, staffing shortages, regulation, and resident care standards all matter. Long-term care also depends heavily on government funding and oversight. If expenses rise faster than revenue, margins can come under pressure.

Investors should also be careful with valuation. Sienna’s share price has already recovered meaningfully from past lows. Buying today means paying more for a stronger business than investors could have paid when sentiment was weaker.

Bottom line

Still, Sienna looks like a useful dividend stock for the right investor. It offers monthly cash flow, exposure to an aging population, improving occupancy, and better dividend coverage than it had a year ago. The combination of monthly income and stronger operating momentum makes Sienna a stock worth keeping on a passive-income watch list.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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