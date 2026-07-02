My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

Given their reliable cash flows, healthy yields, and visible growth prospects, the following two Canadian monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Both companies boast strong development pipelines and financial health, positioning them to generate reliable passive income and potential for capital appreciation, making them excellent picks for those seeking dependable monthly income.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources offer investors attractive monthly dividends with forward yields of 6.1% and 4.95%, respectively, supported by strategic property locations and efficient operations.

Passive income can provide financial stability while helping investors preserve their purchasing power against inflationary pressures. Investors can further enhance their long-term returns by reinvesting dividends, thereby achieving their financial goals sooner.

Monthly-paying dividend stocks offer an attractive way to generate reliable passive income while also providing the potential for capital appreciation. However, dividends are not guaranteed, making it essential to invest in companies with established businesses, dependable cash flow, strong dividend track records, and attractive yields.

With that in mind, here are my two top picks for investors seeking dependable monthly income.

Source: Getty Images

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors, supported by its strategically located properties and high-quality tenant base. The REIT owns and operates approximately 200 properties encompassing 35.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, with around 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one SmartCentres property. In addition, roughly 95% of its tenants have a regional or national presence, while nearly 60% provide essential services.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 91% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 87% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 15th, 2026

This strong tenant mix helps SmartCentres maintain healthy occupancy levels across economic cycles, supporting stable financial performance and reliable distributions to unitholders. With a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, the REIT currently offers an attractive forward yield of 6.1%.

Looking ahead, SmartCentres stands to benefit from robust demand for retail space in Canada, supported by economic growth and limited new supply amid elevated construction costs. The company is currently developing a 200,000-square-foot retail property that has been pre-sold to Canadian Tire and is expected to open this quarter. It also recently acquired an 18.8-acre parcel of land in Kingston, Ontario, for approximately $7.1 million as part of its retail expansion strategy. Overall, the REIT has roughly 0.8 million square feet of properties under construction.

Its long-term growth outlook also remains promising, with an additional 87 million square feet of projects in various stages of planning and development. Given its stable cash flows, attractive yield, and robust development pipeline, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue delivering dependable, growing income for long-term investors.

Whitecap Resources

Another monthly-paying stock that I am bullish on is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP), a leading oil and natural gas producer with operations concentrated in Western Canada. Supported by its low-decline, high-quality asset base and efficient operations, the company maintains a low breakeven point, enabling it to generate strong profitability and healthy cash flows across commodity price cycles.

Backed by its solid financial performance, Whitecap has returned approximately $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends since the beginning of 2013. Its current monthly payout of $0.06 per share yields 5% on a forward basis.

Looking ahead, Whitecap continues to strengthen its production profile through disciplined capital investments. After investing $676 million during the first quarter, the company remains on track to spend between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support production growth and operational development.

In addition, Whitecap focuses on improving operational efficiency and capturing synergies from the integration of the assets acquired through its recent acquisition of Veren, which should enhance profitability and strengthen free cash flow generation. The company is also working to improve its balance sheet by reducing net debt by approximately $1 billion this year, thereby lowering its net debt-to-funds-flow ratio to 0.5 times.

Given its strong financial performance, improving balance sheet, and attractive growth prospects, I believe Whitecap is well-positioned to continue delivering reliable monthly income, making it an excellent choice for income-focused investors.