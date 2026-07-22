How the Average TFSA Changes Across Canada

The TFSA not only has tens of thousands in unused contribution room, but the average balances across Canada also changes.

Maximize contribution room and invest for growth — e.g., $28,000 in dividend compounder Canadian Utilities could grow to about $55,219 over 20 years with reinvested dividends — to turn unused TFSA space into meaningful, tax‑free retirement wealth.

TFSA balances rise with age, from roughly $9k–$14k (20–29) to $35k–$43k (50–59) and peaking near $76,305 for those 80+, reflecting increased contributions plus tax‑free compounding.

Canadians widely underuse the TFSA — the national average is $38,566 (only 35% of the $109,000 lifetime limit), with Alberta highest ($41,500) and Quebec/Atlantic the weakest (~$31k–$36k).

Canadians are sitting on tens of thousands in unused Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room. This dismal take-up is driven by financial priorities and individual saving habits. Furthermore, average TFSA balances vary across Canada. Regional economic prosperity, or lack of high-income-generating industries, may be causing these differences.

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Nationwide divide

This nationwide divide is apparent in the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) data for the 2024 contribution year. The average TFSA balance is $38,566, which is only 35.4% of the 109,000 maximum lifetime contribution room. Account holders in Alberta fall short of the ideal, although they boast the highest average at $41,500.

The balance in Ontario and British Columbia is close to the national average, but many residents are financially constrained by mortgage debts and higher cost of living. TFSA users in Quebec ($34,000 to $36,000) and Atlantic Canada ($31,000 to $33,000) have far less stashed in their tax-advantaged accounts.

Age-based data

Every generation has a substantial amount of tax-free space or unused contribution room. The average TFSA for the 20–29 age bracket is between $9,000 and $14,000. However, the potential maximum for a 20- and 29-year-old is $21,000 and $78,000, respectively.

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As Canadians age, TFSA averages begin to shift, notably during peak earning years. The average balance jumps from $18,000–$28,000 at ages 30–49 to $35,000–$43,000 at ages 50–59. Further acceleration happens at ages 60–69 ($52,381–$58,000) and ages 70–79 ($64,972–$71,000). For account holders aged 80 and over, the average is $76,305.

The TFSA is a powerful wealth-building tool. If finances allow, maxing out your specific lifetime limit will produce the best results. It is not the place to store cash, but it was intended to motivate Canadians to save and invest for the future. You miss out on a golden opportunity by failing to capitalize on the tax-free growth feature.

Your TFSA is not just a tax shelter; it is a real money-making engine. The increase in balances among older users may be attributable not only to contributions but also to investment growth. All interest, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside the account is tax-free.

Dividend compounder

Dividend investing will create a snowball effect. For example, a one-time lump sum investment of $28,000 (4x the 2026 TFSA annual limit) in Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) will generate its own recurring returns. The TSX’s first dividend king trades at $54.83 per share and pays a 3.4% dividend, along with quarterly payouts.

Assuming the holding period is 20 years, the TFSA investment will compound to $55,219.40. This includes full dividend reinvestment every quarter, but excludes price appreciation and future dividend hikes. CU has raised dividends for 54 consecutive years.

Very little work will follow with a long-term dividend compounder like Canadian Utilities. You can buy and hold more shares with the stock’s increasing payouts. The $14.9 billion energy infrastructure company generates earnings and cash flows from highly contracted, regulated utilities. Management projects capital expenditures of $12 billion in regulated businesses over the next five years (2026–2030).

The mindset

Canadians, no matter which region they live in, can harness the power of tax-free compounding with a TFSA. While maximizing the available contribution room is always within a user’s control, an investing mindset, not saving, will prompt the action.