Yielding 6.8% Every Month: 1 TFSA Dividend Stock Doing Just That

Units trade at a significant discount to NAV, with an institutional buyout offer validating hidden value for long-term TFSA investors.

Every income investor knows the sinking feeling of falling for a yield trap. You spot an eye-popping payout, add the high-yield dividend stock to your portfolio, and months later watch helplessly as management slashes the dividend and sends the stock price plummeting.

So when a Canada-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) offers a monthly cash payout yielding roughly 6.8% annualized while reporting a key payout ratio over 110%, alarm bells should be ringing loud.

On paper, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) looks like a risky investment candidate for anyone seeking a reliable TFSA dividend stock. In the first quarter of 2026, the trust reported an Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 111.9%. Over the past eight quarters, its AFFO payout rate has exceeded the sustainable threshold of 100% in five of them.

By conventional wisdom, this monthly distribution should already have been trimmed. Yet, the monthly checks keep arriving like clockwork, paid out in steady U.S. dollars. Even stranger, while public market investors hesitated when yield hovered well over 7%, some smart-money managers with very deep pockets quietly stepped up to buy out the entire trust’s assets in May. The trust is evaluating options, and the yield is shrinking.

SGR.UN Dividend Yield data by YCharts

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Essential assets in an uncertain economy

To understand why an affiliate of Slate Asset Management may want to snatch Slate Grocery REIT away from public investors, you have to look past the headline AFFO numbers and step inside its physical 115 grocery-anchored retail properties located entirely in the United States.

Slate Grocery REIT owns the essential neighborhood hubs that everyday Americans rely on, no matter what the economy is doing. Roughly 79.4% of its space is leased to essential service providers, anchored by recession-proof retail titans like Walmart and The Kroger Co. Rain or shine, inflation or recession, communities still need food, medicine, and daily necessities.

That steady foot traffic creates an unshakable floor for rental income. But the real secret behind why this asset stands out as a compelling TFSA dividend stock lies in what has been happening behind the scenes during lease negotiations.

Double-digit leasing spreads and hidden cash flow strength

Across the U.S. grocery sector, rents have been climbing fast. Slate Grocery REIT’s existing leases sat well below market rates, giving management an immense opportunity to capture double-digit re-leasing spreads in recent quarters, including a 49% spread on new leases closed during the first quarter of 2026. To lock in lucrative new long-term leases at higher rates, the trust spends cash upfront on tenant improvements and property upgrades.

In real estate accounting, those aggressive upfront investments hit the AFFO calculation immediately, temporarily pushing quarterly payout ratios above 100%. Under the hood, however, operating cash flow – measured by Funds from Operations (FFO) – remained remarkably healthy, sitting comfortably between 82% and 87% over those same eight quarters. The business was not suffering from an operational deficit; it was reinvesting cash to secure higher future rents.

A buyout bid unlocks major intrinsic value

While retail investors nervously watched the “concerning” AFFO payout rates, institutional money saw the bigger picture.

On May 22, 2026, trading in the REIT’s units was temporarily halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange following news that an affiliate of Slate Grocery REIT’s own external asset manager had shown interest in acquiring all outstanding units and taking the REIT private. Before the announcement, the market priced the units at around $15.50 – a massive 20.3% discount to its net asset value (NAV) of US$13.79 (CAD 19.44) per unit.

The unsolicited buyout offer highlights what the public market missed: the retail REIT was significantly undervalued on the stock market despite its defensive goldmine of defensive, U.S.-dollar-denominated rental income and organic rent growth potential.

Should you buy the 6.9% yield in a TFSA?

Even after rallying to around $17.50, units still trade at nearly a 10% discount to their most recent net asset value. The REIT is a compelling passive income opportunity for Canadian investors looking for a high-yield TFSA dividend stock to buy and hold. You get a resilient 6.9% monthly yield, built-in U.S. dollar currency exposure, double-digit leasing momentum, and recent institutional validation – all shielded from taxes inside a TFSA.

With second-quarter earnings slated for August 6, income investors looking to secure tax-free monthly distributions may want to evaluate this trust before the valuation gap closes entirely.

That said, the “risk” of a premium buyout is still on the table.