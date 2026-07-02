The Canadian Companies Thriving Despite Trade Tensions

Even amid trade tensions, these companies are delivering strong growth, backed by resilient business and solid demand.

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5N Plus is capitalizing on rising demand for specialized materials in renewable energy, medical imaging, and space technology, supporting its long-term growth outlook.

MDA Space and Bird Construction benefit from large order backlogs and exposure to long-term growth markets such as space, defence, infrastructure, energy, and data centres.

Several Canadian companies continue to outperform despite trade tensions thanks to resilient business models, strong demand, and durable competitive advantages.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, not every Canadian company is struggling. While many businesses have seen their earnings come under pressure, a select group continues to thrive despite challenges, and their stock prices have surged significantly.

These stocks are supported by resilient business models, strong demand, and durable competitive advantages. As uncertainty persists, these Canadian businesses appear well-positioned to maintain their momentum and continue outperforming the broader equity markets.

Against this background, here are the Canadian companies that are thriving despite trade tensions.

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MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is one of the top Canadian companies that is thriving despite trade tensions. With operations spanning satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence, MDA Space is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand across the global space and defence industries.

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The space technology company’s satellite business is gaining momentum as governments and commercial customers invest in next-generation communications satellites and large-scale satellite constellations. Meanwhile, MDA’s robotics division continues to expand through government contracts and commercial partnerships, with rising investment in lunar exploration and orbital infrastructure creating additional long-term growth opportunities. Demand for Earth observation data is also strengthening, providing steady tailwinds for the company’s geointelligence business.

MDA’s financial position remains strong. It ended the first quarter of 2026 with a $3.7 billion order backlog, providing solid revenue visibility. Management also sees a nearly $40 billion pipeline of opportunities over the next five years. With a global footprint, proven technology, and multiple growth drivers, MDA Space looks well-positioned to deliver attractive long-term returns for investors despite ongoing trade tensions.

Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) is another solid Canadian stock that continues to thrive amid trade tensions. The construction company is benefiting from rising investments in infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects across Canada.

Demand remains strong across its key end markets, including defence, healthcare, renewable power, nuclear energy, LNG, critical minerals, and transportation. Bird is also likely to benefit from its exposure to the fast-growing data centre market, where opportunities are estimated to exceed $20 billion.

Bird’s financial strength adds to its appeal. Its healthy balance sheet supports expansion, strategic acquisitions, and consistent dividend payments. The company also offers impressive revenue visibility. At the end of the first quarter, Bird reported an $11 billion project backlog, including $5.4 billion in secured contracts and $5.6 billion in pending awards.

Backed by a diversified project portfolio, solid financials, and exposure to long-term growth industries, Bird Construction looks well-positioned to deliver attractive returns over the next five years.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) has continued to outperform despite ongoing trade-related uncertainty, reflecting the resilience of its business model. It produces high-purity metals and semiconductor materials essential to rapidly expanding industries, including renewable energy, medical imaging, space technology, and advanced manufacturing. As global investment in these sectors accelerates, demand for 5N Plus’ specialized materials is expected to remain strong.

While 5N Plus is witnessing strong demand, management is expanding production capacity while improving operational efficiency through productivity initiatives. As these investments begin to generate returns, they could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth over the coming years.

While geopolitical tensions and trade disputes are likely to remain an overhang for global markets, 5N Plus appears well-positioned to navigate the uncertainty. Its diversified exposure to multiple high-growth end markets, robust order backlog, and solid demand provide a strong foundation for sustained long-term growth.