Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Monthly Income ETF Yields 11% – And it Deserves a Closer Look

This Monthly Income ETF Yields 11% – And it Deserves a Closer Look

HYLD offers a monthly payout above 11%, making this high-yield ETF worth a closer look for passive-income investors.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • High-Yield Benefit: Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD) offers a remarkable monthly yield of 11.26%, surpassing traditional dividend stocks and broad-market ETFs.
  • Consistent Cash Flow: The ETF provides a reliable monthly income stream, ideal for regular expenses or reinvestment, and part of its appeal compared to quarterly payout options.
  • Income Strategy: This ETF employs a covered call strategy, enhancing income potential while potentially limiting upside in rapidly rising markets, making it suitable for those prioritizing frequent cash flow.

Investors who are looking to build steady passive income have a variety of options to consider. One of those options is investing in a monthly income ETF. These funds offer regular cash flow, some diversification, and generally a more hands-off approach over picking a portfolio of stocks.

One monthly income ETF that fits that description well is Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD). The ETF offers a double-digit yield that puts it above traditional dividend stocks and broad-market ETFs.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

Why this stands out as a monthly income ETF

One of the main reasons why the ETF stands out is its income. As of the time of writing, Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call offers a monthly distribution with a yield of 11.3%. That puts it above most of the traditional high-yield options on the market.

The other key consideration is the payout schedule. Monthly payers like this ETF offer investors an opportunity to generate an income stream that can be used to cover regular bills or reinvested on a more frequent schedule.

You don’t really get that smooth income stream on a quarterly payout.

That’s the core objective of this monthly income ETF – generating a high level of income that uses an enhanced covered call strategy comprised of U.S.-focused ETFs.

What investors get with this covered call ETF

The ETF gives investors exposure to a basket of covered call ETFs focused on the U.S. market. Covered call strategies are designed to generate income by selling call options against holdings in the portfolio.

That makes the fund more of an ETF income tool than a traditional growth-focused index fund.

Option income can help support those higher distributions, which is why covered call ETFs like Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call can offer much higher yields than traditional index ETFs.

The trade-off is that covered call strategies can limit upside when markets rise sharply. Investors may receive more income along the way, but they won’t capture all the gains that a traditional equity ETF delivers in a strong market.

That’s not necessarily a problem, especially when the goal is to generate frequent cash flow, as in this monthly income ETF.

How the Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call fits in an income portfolio

This monthly income ETF appeals to investors looking to turn part of their portfolio into a regular income stream. That includes investors who are either retired or will be soon. It also includes those who prefer cash flow over waiting for capital gains.

To put that earnings potential into context, consider a $20,000 investment in the ETF (always as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio).

For that initial deposit, investors can expect to generate over $2,200 each year. That’s just shy of $190 each month.

Keep in mind that prospective investors who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest it, allowing that payout to continue growing.

This makes the monthly income ETF appealing to those still building their portfolios, as well as to income-seekers.

Are you buying HYLD for income?

The Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call is not your average, boring ETF. It’s a monthly income ETF that pays out a yield in the double-digits.

That fact alone makes it stand out for Canadian passive income investors. This makes the ETF a great addition to any larger, well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

The Exit Tax: Exposing the CRA’s Penalty for Canadians Moving Abroad

| Andrew Button

The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), if held in a TFSA, isn't subject to the CRA's exit tax.

Read more »

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Company Set to Make a Fortune From the Billions Going to the Data Centre Buildout

| Aditya Raghunath

The AI power crisis is real. This company may be the biggest winner most Canadian investors are ignoring.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Turn $7,000 Into a Bigger Long-Term Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can become a long-term growth bet on U.S. tech leaders if you’re willing to handle volatility.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, healthy yields, and visible growth prospects, the following two Canadian monthly-paying dividend stocks are ideal…

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Hold Through 2026 and Beyond

| Kay Ng

These Canadian blue-chip stocks trade at good valuations and are worth considering.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 4% Monthly Dividend Stock That Looks Ideal for Passive Income (Really!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A monthly-paying seniors-housing stock is bouncing back as occupancy rises, and the dividend looks safer than it did a year…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Stock Pays a 0.57% Dividend Every Single Month

| Puja Tayal

Find out how dividends from TSX stocks, particularly REITs, can create a steady stream of passive income for investors.

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Market Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian dividend-growth stocks can let you start small now, collect dividends, and have something worth averaging down in a…

Read more »