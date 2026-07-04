Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Look Built for These Uncertain Times

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Look Built for These Uncertain Times

These blue-chip stocks can help weather market volatility while delivering reliable dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Blue-chip Canadian stocks can provide stability, reliable dividends, and long-term growth amid market uncertainty.
  • Loblaw stands out for its defensive business model and ability to deliver solid growth across all market conditions.
  • Royal Bank of Canada and Hydro One stand out for their resilient businesses and consistent earnings, supporting higher dividend payments.

While the Canadian equity index has remained resilient so far this year, trade-related challenges and geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty. In uncertain times, investors should focus on blue-chip stocks that can help weather market volatility while delivering reliable dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

Blue-chip stocks are industry leaders with established businesses, strong balance sheets, and the ability to deliver profitable growth. The financial strength of these large-cap companies positions them well to navigate challenging economic environments.

In this context, here are three top Canadian blue-chip stocks that look built for these uncertain times.

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Canadian blue-chip stock #1: Loblaw

Investors looking for blue-chip stocks could consider Loblaw (TSX:L) for stability, growth, and income. Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer benefits from its defensive business model that remains resilient in both strong and weak economic environments.

While Loblaw operates a defensive business, it delivers steady same-store sales, resilient earnings, and consistent cash flow, which support its share price. Loblaw has delivered impressive returns, with its shares gaining more than 116% over the past three years.

Loblaw’s value-focused pricing, a popular loyalty program, and expanding digital offerings continue to strengthen customer engagement. Meanwhile, new store openings, a focus on discount formats, and a growing portfolio of private-label products are supporting revenue and margins. In addition, its investments in automation, technology, and logistics, along with the sale of non-core businesses, are further improving efficiency, positioning Loblaw for steady long-term growth.

Canadian blue-chip stock #2: Royal Bank of Canada

In an uncertain time, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stands out as a dependable blue-chip investment, backed by resilient earnings, consistent dividend growth, and a diversified revenue model. Canada’s largest bank has rewarded shareholders with dividends for decades and steady capital gains. It recently raised its dividend by 7%, while shares of this financial service giant have grown about 64% over the past year.

Its broad revenue mix, expanding fee-based income, strong balance sheet, and disciplined cost management provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

In the second quarter, Royal Bank delivered robust results, supported by strong performance in Capital Markets, rising wealth management fees, and higher net interest income from its personal and commercial banking businesses. Improved operating efficiency and lower credit provisions further strengthened profitability, supporting the bank’s ability to sustain earnings growth and reliable dividend payments. These qualities make Royal Bank an attractive long-term investment.

Canadian blue-chip stock #3: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a resilient blue-chip investment across all market conditions. Its regulated electricity transmission and distribution business adds stability to its operations and enables it to deliver steady growth. Further, it has no exposure to commodity price swings or power generation risks, resulting in predictable earnings and reliable cash flows that drive consistent dividend growth in its share price.

Hydro One’s dividend increases averaged about 5% annually between 2016 and 2022 and have recently accelerated to roughly 6%, driven by an expanding rate base. Management expects the rate base to grow around 6% annually through 2027, supporting projected earnings growth of 6-8% and similar dividend increases. Further, Hydro One stock has consistently delivered steady capital gains.

With a defensive business model, a strong balance sheet, internally funded capital investments, and ongoing grid modernization initiatives, Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver solid growth. Moreover, it will continue to reward shareholders with higher dividend payments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The $100,000 TFSA Milestone: How to Start Closing the Gap Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $100,000 TFSA isn’t a finish line, it’s what can happen when contributions are invested instead of left in cash.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.3% Worth Owning When Growth Falls Out of Favour

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are most likely to maintain and grow their dividends over time, providing reliable passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Simple Way to Turn $21,000 Into Consistent TFSA Cash Flow

| Kay Ng

Dollar-cost average into a Canadian high‑yield dividend ETF for simple, tax‑free TFSA income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

My #1 Forever TFSA Stock, and Why I’ll Never Let It Go

| Jitendra Parashar

For TFSA investors seeking a stock to buy and hold, Couche-Tard continues to look really attractive. Here’s why.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 4.7% Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX stock offers TFSA investors monthly income backed by a large Canadian real estate portfolio.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 44% from all-time highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at a 64% discount in July 2026.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

A 4.9% yield, AI exposure, and steady cash flow make this Canadian dividend stock worth another look.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks just bumped up dividends again and have solid earnings that will help maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »