3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Look Built for These Uncertain Times

These blue-chip stocks can help weather market volatility while delivering reliable dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

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Royal Bank of Canada and Hydro One stand out for their resilient businesses and consistent earnings, supporting higher dividend payments.

Loblaw stands out for its defensive business model and ability to deliver solid growth across all market conditions.

While the Canadian equity index has remained resilient so far this year, trade-related challenges and geopolitical tensions have added to market uncertainty. In uncertain times, investors should focus on blue-chip stocks that can help weather market volatility while delivering reliable dividend income and long-term capital appreciation.

Blue-chip stocks are industry leaders with established businesses, strong balance sheets, and the ability to deliver profitable growth. The financial strength of these large-cap companies positions them well to navigate challenging economic environments.

In this context, here are three top Canadian blue-chip stocks that look built for these uncertain times.

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Canadian blue-chip stock #1: Loblaw

Investors looking for blue-chip stocks could consider Loblaw (TSX:L) for stability, growth, and income. Canada’s leading grocery and pharmacy retailer benefits from its defensive business model that remains resilient in both strong and weak economic environments.

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While Loblaw operates a defensive business, it delivers steady same-store sales, resilient earnings, and consistent cash flow, which support its share price. Loblaw has delivered impressive returns, with its shares gaining more than 116% over the past three years.

Loblaw’s value-focused pricing, a popular loyalty program, and expanding digital offerings continue to strengthen customer engagement. Meanwhile, new store openings, a focus on discount formats, and a growing portfolio of private-label products are supporting revenue and margins. In addition, its investments in automation, technology, and logistics, along with the sale of non-core businesses, are further improving efficiency, positioning Loblaw for steady long-term growth.

Canadian blue-chip stock #2: Royal Bank of Canada

In an uncertain time, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stands out as a dependable blue-chip investment, backed by resilient earnings, consistent dividend growth, and a diversified revenue model. Canada’s largest bank has rewarded shareholders with dividends for decades and steady capital gains. It recently raised its dividend by 7%, while shares of this financial service giant have grown about 64% over the past year.

Its broad revenue mix, expanding fee-based income, strong balance sheet, and disciplined cost management provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

In the second quarter, Royal Bank delivered robust results, supported by strong performance in Capital Markets, rising wealth management fees, and higher net interest income from its personal and commercial banking businesses. Improved operating efficiency and lower credit provisions further strengthened profitability, supporting the bank’s ability to sustain earnings growth and reliable dividend payments. These qualities make Royal Bank an attractive long-term investment.

Canadian blue-chip stock #3: Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a resilient blue-chip investment across all market conditions. Its regulated electricity transmission and distribution business adds stability to its operations and enables it to deliver steady growth. Further, it has no exposure to commodity price swings or power generation risks, resulting in predictable earnings and reliable cash flows that drive consistent dividend growth in its share price.

Hydro One’s dividend increases averaged about 5% annually between 2016 and 2022 and have recently accelerated to roughly 6%, driven by an expanding rate base. Management expects the rate base to grow around 6% annually through 2027, supporting projected earnings growth of 6-8% and similar dividend increases. Further, Hydro One stock has consistently delivered steady capital gains.

With a defensive business model, a strong balance sheet, internally funded capital investments, and ongoing grid modernization initiatives, Hydro One is well-positioned to deliver solid growth. Moreover, it will continue to reward shareholders with higher dividend payments.