Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 4.7% Each Month

An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 4.7% Each Month

This TSX stock offers TFSA investors monthly income backed by a large Canadian real estate portfolio.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TFSA investors looking for monthly cash flow should weigh payout quality, not just yield size.
  • Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) trades at $16.54 and offers a 4.7% annualized dividend yield, paid monthly.
  • The REIT reported 3% same-asset NOI growth and a solid 98.1% occupancy in the latest quarter.

Many investors use a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build wealth while keeping future income sheltered from tax. While growth matters, regular cash flow could make your TFSA feel more productive, especially when that income arrives every month.

That is why monthly-paying dividend stocks are my favourites. But when you look for a stock to invest in, you may want to look beyond a high yield, as the underlying business also needs to hold up through changing market conditions.

Keeping that in mind, one stock that looks appealing for July is Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN). The trust owns a large portfolio of necessity-based retail, industrial, mixed-use, and residential properties across Canada.

Let’s look at why this monthly payer could deserve a place on a TFSA income portfolio.

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

A monthly payer for TFSA income

If you don’t know it already, Choice Properties is one of Canada’s largest diversified real estate investment trusts (REITs), with around 700 income-producing properties and nearly 68 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its retail portfolio is heavily tied to grocery-anchored locations, while its industrial properties serve key distribution markets.

Choice Properties stock has climbed by 17% over the last 11 months, despite macroeconomic uncertainties. As a result, the stock currently trades at $16.54 per share with a market capitalization of $5.4 billion. More importantly for income-focused investors, its monthly distribution currently offers an annualized yield of about 4.7%.

Steady operating momentum

In the first quarter (ended in March), Choice Properties posted a net loss of $87.2 million, which was better than the $96.2 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The improvement came from favourable non-cash fair value changes, including a $49 million positive adjustment to investment properties and a $19.8 million favourable change tied to its exchangeable units.

During the quarter, its funds from operations (FFO) rose 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $0.27 per unit. Excluding lease surrender revenue and the lower distribution from Allied Properties REIT, Choice’s FFO per unit climbed 3.5% from a year ago due mainly to higher net operating income (NOI) and lease surrender revenue.

The REIT’s property-level results also continue to show strength. In the latest quarter, its same-asset NOI on a cash basis grew 3% YoY, while total NOI rose 4.2%. Meanwhile, occupancy remained strong at 98.1% across its retail, industrial, mixed-use, and residential portfolio.

Growth plans beyond the payout

Choice Properties is also working on a major acquisition that could expand its long-term earnings base. The trust has agreed to acquire high-quality urban retail assets from First Capital REIT and KingSett Capital. This transaction is valued at about $9.4 billion, with Choice Properties acquiring about $5 billion of First Capital’s assets.

Moreover, the REIT is now focused on preserving capital, growing stable cash flows, and increasing net asset value. For 2026, the trust is targeting stable occupancy and 2%–3% YoY growth in its same-asset NOI on a cash basis. It also expects annual FFO of $1.08 to $1.10 per unit.

Foolish takeaway

Choice Properties offers a powerful mix of monthly income, high occupancy, and exposure to Canadian real estate assets that serve everyday needs. Its 4.7% yield may not be the highest on the Toronto Stock Exchange, but a great mix of dependable rent collection and improving FFO makes it a solid TFSA stock for investors who want monthly income without chasing risky payouts.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

My #1 Forever TFSA Stock, and Why I’ll Never Let It Go

| Jitendra Parashar

For TFSA investors seeking a stock to buy and hold, Couche-Tard continues to look really attractive. Here’s why.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 44% from all-time highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at a 64% discount in July 2026.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

A 4.9% yield, AI exposure, and steady cash flow make this Canadian dividend stock worth another look.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks just bumped up dividends again and have solid earnings that will help maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two dividend stocks could be ideal for retirees.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Snap Up on a Dip

| Sneha Nahata

These top stocks have been consistently paying and growing their dividends year after year, making them a best option for…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 4 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business models, consistent dividend payouts, and attractive growth prospects, these four dividend stocks are excellent choices for…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy for Stability and Growth

| Kay Ng

These Canadian dividend stocks have underlying businesses that are highly stable and growing so shares tend to trade at a…

Read more »