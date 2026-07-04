Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The $100,000 TFSA Milestone: How to Start Closing the Gap Today

The $100,000 TFSA Milestone: How to Start Closing the Gap Today

A $100,000 TFSA isn’t a finish line, it’s what can happen when contributions are invested instead of left in cash.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A six-figure TFSA is realistic by 2026, but being below it is common and not a personal failure.
  • XUU is a simple, low-cost way to own the entire U.S. stock market inside a tax-free account.
  • Regular $7,000 contributions plus time can do most of the work, but you must accept stock-market volatility.

A $100,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel like a finish line. It isn’t. It’s a milestone.

For Canadians who have been eligible since the TFSA launched in 2009, total contribution room has reached $109,000 in 2026. That makes a six-figure TFSA possible, especially for investors who contributed consistently and put the money to work instead of leaving it in cash.

But here’s the important part: being below $100,000 doesn’t mean you failed. Many Canadians used their TFSA for emergencies, a home down payment, school costs, job changes, or family expenses. Others didn’t have the cash to max it out. Some simply held too much in savings accounts because the word savings made the TFSA sound like a place for cash. The real question is what happens next.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

XUU

If you want to start closing the gap, one simple option is iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX:XUU). It’s a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives Canadian investors broad exposure to the U.S. stock market. Instead of trying to pick the next winning American stock, investors can own thousands of companies through one Canadian-listed ETF.

The U.S. market includes many of the world’s strongest businesses. XUU gives exposure to large, medium, small, and micro-cap U.S. companies. Its holdings include leaders in technology, healthcare, consumer brands, financials, industrials, and communications.

The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. If an investor contributes that amount and earns an average annual return of 7%, that single contribution could grow to about $27,000 over 20 years. That’s not guaranteed, of course. Markets won’t deliver the same return every year. But it shows why invested TFSA dollars can become much more powerful than parked cash.

Think big

Now look at the bigger picture. If someone has a $30,000 TFSA today and adds $7,000 a year for the next decade, the account could grow past $150,000 at a 7% average annual return. Even at lower returns, steady contributions and time can do a lot of heavy lifting. In fact, even just dividends from $30,000 can bring in ample income for compounding.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
XUU$77.05389$0.79$305.72Quarterly$29,972.45

That’s the point of the $100,000 milestone. It’s not meant to shame anyone. It’s a reminder that consistency, investing, and time can turn unused room into future flexibility. XUU fits that strategy because it’s simple. The ETF tracks the S&P Total Market Index and is designed as a long-term core holding. It also has a low management expense ratio, which helps keep more of the return inside the investor’s account over time.

Looking ahead

The TFSA makes that even better. Capital gains, dividends, and withdrawals are tax-free. So, if XUU grows over many years, investors don’t lose part of the growth to annual tax bills. They can sell later, withdraw the money tax-free, or keep compounding inside the account.

There are risks. XUU is fully invested in stocks, so it can fall sharply during bear markets. It also gives investors heavy U.S. exposure, which means Canadian investors could be affected by U.S. valuations, interest rates, currency moves, politics, and technology-sector swings. A broad ETF reduces single-company risk, but it doesn’t remove market risk.

That’s why XUU works best for long-term money, not emergency cash. Investors who may need the money soon should be careful. But for TFSA dollars aimed at retirement or long-term wealth, the ETF can be a practical way to build toward a bigger balance.

Bottom line

The easiest way to start closing the gap is not dramatic. Contribute what you can. Invest regularly. Reinvest distributions. Avoid panic-selling during dips. Let time do its job.

A $100,000 TFSA may feel far away today. But with a steady plan and a broad growth ETF such as XUU, that gap can start shrinking faster than many investors think.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.3% Worth Owning When Growth Falls Out of Favour

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are most likely to maintain and grow their dividends over time, providing reliable passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The Best Simple Way to Turn $21,000 Into Consistent TFSA Cash Flow

| Kay Ng

Dollar-cost average into a Canadian high‑yield dividend ETF for simple, tax‑free TFSA income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stocks for Beginners

My #1 Forever TFSA Stock, and Why I’ll Never Let It Go

| Jitendra Parashar

For TFSA investors seeking a stock to buy and hold, Couche-Tard continues to look really attractive. Here’s why.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock for July, Paying 4.7% Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX stock offers TFSA investors monthly income backed by a large Canadian real estate portfolio.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 44% from all-time highs, this Canadian dividend stock trades at a 64% discount in July 2026.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 44% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

A 4.9% yield, AI exposure, and steady cash flow make this Canadian dividend stock worth another look.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends Again

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks just bumped up dividends again and have solid earnings that will help maintain the dividend growth streak.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Pick for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, high yields, and visible growth prospects, these two dividend stocks could be ideal for retirees.

Read more »