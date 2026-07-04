The $100,000 TFSA Milestone: How to Start Closing the Gap Today

A $100,000 TFSA isn’t a finish line, it’s what can happen when contributions are invested instead of left in cash.

Regular $7,000 contributions plus time can do most of the work, but you must accept stock-market volatility.

XUU is a simple, low-cost way to own the entire U.S. stock market inside a tax-free account.

A six-figure TFSA is realistic by 2026, but being below it is common and not a personal failure.

A $100,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel like a finish line. It isn’t. It’s a milestone.

For Canadians who have been eligible since the TFSA launched in 2009, total contribution room has reached $109,000 in 2026. That makes a six-figure TFSA possible, especially for investors who contributed consistently and put the money to work instead of leaving it in cash.

But here’s the important part: being below $100,000 doesn’t mean you failed. Many Canadians used their TFSA for emergencies, a home down payment, school costs, job changes, or family expenses. Others didn’t have the cash to max it out. Some simply held too much in savings accounts because the word savings made the TFSA sound like a place for cash. The real question is what happens next.

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XUU

If you want to start closing the gap, one simple option is iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX:XUU). It’s a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives Canadian investors broad exposure to the U.S. stock market. Instead of trying to pick the next winning American stock, investors can own thousands of companies through one Canadian-listed ETF.

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The U.S. market includes many of the world’s strongest businesses. XUU gives exposure to large, medium, small, and micro-cap U.S. companies. Its holdings include leaders in technology, healthcare, consumer brands, financials, industrials, and communications.

The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000. If an investor contributes that amount and earns an average annual return of 7%, that single contribution could grow to about $27,000 over 20 years. That’s not guaranteed, of course. Markets won’t deliver the same return every year. But it shows why invested TFSA dollars can become much more powerful than parked cash.

Think big

Now look at the bigger picture. If someone has a $30,000 TFSA today and adds $7,000 a year for the next decade, the account could grow past $150,000 at a 7% average annual return. Even at lower returns, steady contributions and time can do a lot of heavy lifting. In fact, even just dividends from $30,000 can bring in ample income for compounding.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT XUU $77.05 389 $0.79 $305.72 Quarterly $29,972.45

That’s the point of the $100,000 milestone. It’s not meant to shame anyone. It’s a reminder that consistency, investing, and time can turn unused room into future flexibility. XUU fits that strategy because it’s simple. The ETF tracks the S&P Total Market Index and is designed as a long-term core holding. It also has a low management expense ratio, which helps keep more of the return inside the investor’s account over time.

Looking ahead

The TFSA makes that even better. Capital gains, dividends, and withdrawals are tax-free. So, if XUU grows over many years, investors don’t lose part of the growth to annual tax bills. They can sell later, withdraw the money tax-free, or keep compounding inside the account.

There are risks. XUU is fully invested in stocks, so it can fall sharply during bear markets. It also gives investors heavy U.S. exposure, which means Canadian investors could be affected by U.S. valuations, interest rates, currency moves, politics, and technology-sector swings. A broad ETF reduces single-company risk, but it doesn’t remove market risk.

That’s why XUU works best for long-term money, not emergency cash. Investors who may need the money soon should be careful. But for TFSA dollars aimed at retirement or long-term wealth, the ETF can be a practical way to build toward a bigger balance.

Bottom line

The easiest way to start closing the gap is not dramatic. Contribute what you can. Invest regularly. Reinvest distributions. Avoid panic-selling during dips. Let time do its job.

A $100,000 TFSA may feel far away today. But with a steady plan and a broad growth ETF such as XUU, that gap can start shrinking faster than many investors think.