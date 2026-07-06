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A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

Build a 3-stock TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026 with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and TD Bank.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • A 3-stock TFSA portfolio for the second half of 2026 provides diversification and growth with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
  • Emera offers defensive stability with reliable dividends, while Canadian Natural Resources adds strong cash flow and consistent dividend growth.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank rounds out the portfolio with financial-sector exposure and potential for earnings growth.

Now that we’re into the second half of 2026, it’s a good time to take a look at your TFSA portfolio. This means reviewing whether your current investments are still serving their purposes, and if the portfolio could use some balancing. That’s where a 3-stock TFSA comes into play.

A diversified trio across major sectors of the economy can provide both growth and income-earning potential.

Here’s a look at three stocks that could form a balanced 3-stock TFSA portfolio.

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Source: Getty Images

Stock #1: Start with stability and income

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a great starting point for any 3-stock TFSA. Emera is one of the larger utility stocks in Canada, with operations in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Those operations include regulated electric and gas utility services, which means that Emera earns a predictable, recurring revenue stream. It also makes Emera a highly defensive pick thanks to the sheer necessity of electricity and gas services.

That predictable revenue stream allows the company to invest in growth and pay an attractive quarterly dividend. Part of that growth is funded through the company’s $20 billion capital plan that extends through 2030. That growth plan includes annualized rate base growth of 7% to 8%, while maintaining annual dividend increases.

Speaking of dividends, as of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.9%. The stock has also maintained annual increases for nearly two decades.

For TFSA investors, Emera offers a useful mix of growth and income-earning potential with defensive appeal. This makes it an ideal component of any 3-stock TFSA.

Stock #2: Add cash flow and dividend growth

The second stock in this 3-stock TFSA to consider is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).

Canadian Natural Resources is one of Canada’s largest energy producers, with a broad portfolio of oil and natural gas assets.

Those assets are long-life, low-decline assets, which provide the company with a recurring revenue stream that leaves room for growth and a generous dividend.

That’s also helped Canadian Natural Resources build one of the better dividend-growth records in the energy sector. As of the time of writing, the company offers a dividend of 4.4%.

Canadian Natural Resources has also provided investors with consecutive annual upticks to that dividend for over two decades without fail.

While the stock is exposed to the volatility of commodity prices, Canadian Natural Resources does remain one of the income anchors of this 3-stock TFSA.

Stock #3: Add banking strength and growth

Rounding out the 3-stock TFSA is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). TD is the second largest of Canada’s big bank stocks. TD gives the portfolio some financial sector diversification as well as some strong growth potential.

In addition to wealth management and wholesale banking, TD offers investors personal and commercial banking to customers in Canada, as well as a growing retail banking arm in the U.S.

That U.S. presence can be easy for Canadian investors to overlook. TD’s U.S. arm currently stretches from Maine to Florida along the East Coast, comprising millions of customers and billions in deposits and loans.

In fact, TD boasts more branches in its U.S. network than at home in Canada. The segment is also increasingly becoming a core contributor to the bank’s earnings.  In the second quarter of 2026, TD reported adjusted net income of $4.2 billion, reflecting an increase from the $3.6 billion reported in the prior year.

That includes a record-quarter revenue and earnings figure from the Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment.

Turning to income, TD offers a dividend yield of 2.6%. The bank has paid that dividend without fail for nearly two centuries and has amassed over a decade of annual increases to that dividend.

As part of this 3-stock TFSA, TD provides a stronger growth component along with exposure to the financial sector.

The TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026

Each of these Canadian dividend stocks provides income and long-term growth potential within a 3-stock TFSA.

Emera adds defensive stability and reliable income. Canadian Natural Resources brings stronger cash flow, and TD adds financial-sector exposure and earnings growth.

That gives investors exposure to three very different parts of the economy, each serving a different role in the portfolio.

For investors building a 3-stock TFSA for the second half of 2026 and beyond, that trio can form the core of any well-diversified, long-term portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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