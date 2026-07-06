Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline Sent Shares Lower

1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline Sent Shares Lower

A scary US$3 billion penalty headline may be masking a still-profitable bank that could reward patient buyers on weakness.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Bad TD headlines come from U.S. AML failures, not a broken core Canadian banking business.
  • TD is still earning billions quarterly and holds strong capital, supporting its dividend during remediation.
  • The main risk is longer, costlier U.S. restrictions plus rising credit losses as Canadians renew mortgages at higher rates.

Investors might see US$3 billion and want to hit the sell button first and ask questions later.

That’s the problem with bad headlines. They can make a business look broken before investors have had time to separate a permanent problem from a painful but fixable one. For long-term investors, those moments can be uncomfortable. They can also create some of the best buying opportunities on the TSX.

Banks are especially vulnerable to this kind of reaction. A regulatory issue, credit-loss warning, leadership change, or weak earnings headline can knock confidence fast. Yet Canadian banks are built to survive through cycles. They lend, gather deposits, manage wealth, issue credit cards, finance businesses, and pay dividends through good economies and bad ones.

So the bigger question becomes whether the headline damages the bank’s long-term earnings power.

man withdraws money from ATM

Today, that matters

Statistics Canada shows why investors should care about the sector today. Household credit market debt surpassed $3.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, while household debt reached $1.77 for every dollar of disposable income. That means Canadians are still carrying heavy debt loads, even as the household debt service ratio eased to 14.6%.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) also warned that mortgage arrears risk is rising in some regions, especially Toronto, where arrears have more than quadrupled from post-pandemic lows. More than 1.5 million households have already renewed mortgages at higher rates, with another million set to renew in the coming year.

So investors should not ignore bank risks. They should look for banks with strong capital, improving earnings, a manageable payout ratio, and a realistic plan to move past bad headlines. That brings us to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

TD

TD stock has been one of the clearest examples of how a bad headline can punish a high-quality Canadian stock. The bank’s U.S. anti-money-laundering failures led to a major regulatory settlement, penalties, remediation costs, and restrictions on U.S. growth. The U.S. Department of Justice said TD stock would pay a combined US$1.8 billion in penalties, enhance its anti-money-laundering program, and retain an independent monitor. FinCEN also assessed a record US$1.3 billion penalty, bringing the total to that aforementioned US$3 billion.

The issue damaged TD stock’s reputation and slowed part of its U.S. growth story. But the stock is still worth buying on a headline-driven pullback because the underlying bank remains highly profitable. TD stock’s second-quarter 2026 results showed adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38, up from $1.97 a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $4.2 billion from $3.6 billion. So despite the overhang from U.S. remediation, TD stock is still producing billions in quarterly profit.

The bank also remains well capitalized. TD stock reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.3% in the second quarter, giving it a strong capital buffer. Its adjusted dividend payout ratio was 45%, which leaves room for the dividend while the bank continues to invest in controls and remediation, now yielding 2.6%.

Looking ahead

The Canadian banking business is another reason the stock fits this article. TD stock’s Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking division earned $1.9 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.7 billion a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in that segment fell to $498 million from $622 million last year, even though consumer credit migration remains something to watch.

Valuation is the other piece. TD stock’s own second-quarter report listed its adjusted price-to-earnings ratio at 15.9, and currently holds a trailing 20 times earnings. That said, TD stock’s U.S. remediation may take longer or cost more than expected. Regulators may keep restrictions in place longer than investors hope. Credit losses could rise if households buckle under higher mortgage and debt payments.

Still, those are exactly the kinds of fears that can create a useful entry point after a bad headline. TD stock is not a risk-free stock. No bank is. But it remains one of Canada’s most important financial institutions, with strong capital, improving earnings, and a dividend that continues to grow.

Bottom line

Investors waiting for a perfect headline may never get one. A pullback caused by another round of bad news could be the better opportunity. Especially in the case of TD stock.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Is This 5.8% Yielding TSX Dividend Stock a Buy for Passive Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 5.8% yield looks great, but BCE’s real story is whether its post-cut dividend is finally sustainable.

Read more »

chatting concept
Stocks for Beginners

A 3-Stock TFSA Game Plan for the Rest of 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a 3-stock TFSA game plan for the rest of 2026 with Emera, Canadian Natural Resources, and TD Bank.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Energy Stocks

1 Ultra-Reliable Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Through 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s push to double grid capacity could make boring utilities a surprisingly big long-term dividend opportunity.

Read more »

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Consumer Stock Down Big That Could Bounce Back Fast

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $73 billion retail-sales headline hides weakening “core” spending, and Couche-Tard may be built for this essentials-focused moment.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Stocks for Beginners

These Stocks Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian stocks could benefit as Canada turns its nation-building plans into real infrastructure work.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

How to Structure a $50,000 TFSA for Practically Constant Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn a $50,000 TFSA into a steady income stream with this mix of a covered-call ETF, telecom stock, and monthly-paying…

Read more »

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Have in an RRSP by Age 45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you’re starting later, a $72,600 RRSP at 45 could still grow into a meaningful retirement nest egg by…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock vs. Enbridge Stock: Which Dividend Giant Is the Better Buy for 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s $140 billion oil-export engine is still powering two TSX dividend giants, but Suncor rides oil prices while Enbridge sells…

Read more »