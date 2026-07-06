1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline Sent Shares Lower

The main risk is longer, costlier U.S. restrictions plus rising credit losses as Canadians renew mortgages at higher rates.

TD is still earning billions quarterly and holds strong capital, supporting its dividend during remediation.

Investors might see US$3 billion and want to hit the sell button first and ask questions later.

That’s the problem with bad headlines. They can make a business look broken before investors have had time to separate a permanent problem from a painful but fixable one. For long-term investors, those moments can be uncomfortable. They can also create some of the best buying opportunities on the TSX.

Banks are especially vulnerable to this kind of reaction. A regulatory issue, credit-loss warning, leadership change, or weak earnings headline can knock confidence fast. Yet Canadian banks are built to survive through cycles. They lend, gather deposits, manage wealth, issue credit cards, finance businesses, and pay dividends through good economies and bad ones.

So the bigger question becomes whether the headline damages the bank’s long-term earnings power.

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Today, that matters

Statistics Canada shows why investors should care about the sector today. Household credit market debt surpassed $3.2 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025, while household debt reached $1.77 for every dollar of disposable income. That means Canadians are still carrying heavy debt loads, even as the household debt service ratio eased to 14.6%.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) also warned that mortgage arrears risk is rising in some regions, especially Toronto, where arrears have more than quadrupled from post-pandemic lows. More than 1.5 million households have already renewed mortgages at higher rates, with another million set to renew in the coming year.

So investors should not ignore bank risks. They should look for banks with strong capital, improving earnings, a manageable payout ratio, and a realistic plan to move past bad headlines. That brings us to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

TD

TD stock has been one of the clearest examples of how a bad headline can punish a high-quality Canadian stock. The bank’s U.S. anti-money-laundering failures led to a major regulatory settlement, penalties, remediation costs, and restrictions on U.S. growth. The U.S. Department of Justice said TD stock would pay a combined US$1.8 billion in penalties, enhance its anti-money-laundering program, and retain an independent monitor. FinCEN also assessed a record US$1.3 billion penalty, bringing the total to that aforementioned US$3 billion.

The issue damaged TD stock’s reputation and slowed part of its U.S. growth story. But the stock is still worth buying on a headline-driven pullback because the underlying bank remains highly profitable. TD stock’s second-quarter 2026 results showed adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38, up from $1.97 a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose to $4.2 billion from $3.6 billion. So despite the overhang from U.S. remediation, TD stock is still producing billions in quarterly profit.

The bank also remains well capitalized. TD stock reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.3% in the second quarter, giving it a strong capital buffer. Its adjusted dividend payout ratio was 45%, which leaves room for the dividend while the bank continues to invest in controls and remediation, now yielding 2.6%.

Looking ahead

The Canadian banking business is another reason the stock fits this article. TD stock’s Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking division earned $1.9 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.7 billion a year earlier. Provision for credit losses in that segment fell to $498 million from $622 million last year, even though consumer credit migration remains something to watch.

Valuation is the other piece. TD stock’s own second-quarter report listed its adjusted price-to-earnings ratio at 15.9, and currently holds a trailing 20 times earnings. That said, TD stock’s U.S. remediation may take longer or cost more than expected. Regulators may keep restrictions in place longer than investors hope. Credit losses could rise if households buckle under higher mortgage and debt payments.

Still, those are exactly the kinds of fears that can create a useful entry point after a bad headline. TD stock is not a risk-free stock. No bank is. But it remains one of Canada’s most important financial institutions, with strong capital, improving earnings, and a dividend that continues to grow.

Bottom line

Investors waiting for a perfect headline may never get one. A pullback caused by another round of bad news could be the better opportunity. Especially in the case of TD stock.